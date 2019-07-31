The French Fellas on the Ethirteen Urge BP Enduro Team Take on EWS Val di Fassa & EWS Les Orres

Jul 31, 2019
by João Fânzeres  

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
Enduro World Series 2019
Canazei, Italy & Les Orres, France
FRENCH MUSKETEERS
about Ethirteen Urge BP Enduro Team
Words & Photography by João Fânzeres

This article will report two weeks of good experiences while racing / shooting the Enduro World Series with these French fellas, Ulysse Francoglio, Théo Daumas, Baptiste Gaillot and Clement Benoit from Ethirteen Urge BP Enduro Team.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
After a sleepless night, one flight, two trains, two buses and 40ºC temperatures we finally made it the picturesque village of Canazei, Italy.


Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
enduro world series - round 4
CANAZEI, ITALY

Oh, Canazei, a picturesque village surrounded by huge mountains. It only took a few minutes to fall in love with this place.

The trails were mainly natural trails with a vast diversification of styles - wide open and flowy sections on the top and more steep, techy and rooty on the bottom section of the hills. Besides the usual arm pump, riders would suffer from a different thing - weather. Italy was burning with 40ºC in this region and definitely, this would be a key factor.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
Everyone knows the feeling of getting into the first uplift of the day.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
The Queen stage was the Queen stage in every meaning.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
It's hard to avoid the surrounding scenery here. A proper race photo of Théo Daumas.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
Ulysse admiring and after riding it for the views.This region is astonishing.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
First switchback of the day. A lot more would follow this one.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
Beside his loose style, Theo was consistent during the whole venue.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
Théo Daumas finished in 73th place taking his best run at the Queen stage.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
Ulysse Francoglio foot out on last off-camber corners of stage 3. Ended the day in 113th.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
Théo was riding an Yeti SB150 size Medium with 170mm Fox up front and 150mm Float X2 on the back. Full Ethirteen LG1r carbon components, Race Face Atlas 760mm x 35mm cockpit with 35mm rise and Maxxis Assegai x DHR II combo.
Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Canazei Italy
Ulysse was riding an Yeti SB150 size Small with 170mm Fox up front and 150mm Float DHX2 on the back. Full Ethirteen LG1r carbon components, Race Face Atlas 760mm x 35mm cockpit with 20mm rise and Maxxis Assegai x DHR II combo.



Grenoble Mountains
between races
GRENOBLE, FRANCE

Out of Italy and on the way to Les Orres we had the opportunity to stop in Grenoble - their hometown - and spend two days recovering the breath and riding a variety of trails.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Serlin Trains Grenoble
Chamrousse Enduro Team at Serlin Trains Grenoble

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Serlin Trains Grenoble
Just before a thunderstorm, Serlin trails delivering it - these trails are located a few minutes from the downtown and are composed by good flowy lines and a proper jump section.



Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
enduro world series - round 5
LES ORRES, FRANCE

Time to move south to Les Orres. It was a completely other thing to Canazei - It's a ski/mtb resort and so, his bikepark heritage is very well pronounced. Due to the typology of these mountains, riders shox setup and riding style would change quite a bit.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Les Orres postmodern towers reigning the valley.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
First time ever in EWS, a new initiative called Shakedown Day. This day allowed teams and riders to ride a designated section of the mountain in a relaxed atmosphere in order to test new equipment, settings and kind of have everything dialled for the upcoming days. Views from the bike park's top section.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Théo having a blast in this day!

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
First stage and first technical section. Was a bit of Carnage around there.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Clement Benoit sending it while to rest of his french mates were just standing.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Stage 5 was an impressive one. First section was steep and rocky but with views to the entire mountain range.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Ulysse on Stage 7. Rocky on the top, a middle section full of flowy line on the grass just before riders entering in the woods.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
The duality of the first and the last light of each day here in Les Orres.
Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Clement Benoit took 37th place on Queen stage.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Ulysse also had a consistent run, getting more and more confident on his riding.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Theo Daumas had a big crash on stage 2 that almost took him off the race. Unfortunately this crash caused some traumas and he wasn't able to come back to the previous rhythm.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Stage 4 located on the north side of the valley, an area super exposed to the sun, was a drastic change from what they were riding.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Composed.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Riding until the big lake.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Ulysse broke the top 100 and finished in 93th, a good improvement from Canazei.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Clement took 63th place.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Théo finished his promise and finished in 2nd ... to last, due to his big crash.

Chamrousse Enduro Team at Enduro World Series 2019 Les Orres France
Thank you Les Orres, you delivered us an amazing 5 days of good riding.

End of the first journey, see you in September around Zermatt and Finale Ligure.


Words and Photography: João Fânzeres, MISSION adventure collective
Special thanks to: Ulysse, Théo, Baptiste and Clement | Ethirteen Urge BP Enduro Team


