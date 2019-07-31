The French Fellas on the Ethirteen Urge BP Enduro Team Take on EWS Val di Fassa & EWS Les Orres

This article will report two weeks of good experiences while racing / shooting the Enduro World Series with these French fellas, Ulysse Francoglio, Théo Daumas, Baptiste Gaillot and Clement Benoit from Ethirteen Urge BP Enduro Team.
Oh, Canazei, a picturesque village surrounded by huge mountains. It only took a few minutes to fall in love with this place.
The trails were mainly natural trails with a vast diversification of styles - wide open and flowy sections on the top and more steep, techy and rooty on the bottom section of the hills. Besides the usual arm pump, riders would suffer from a different thing - weather. Italy was burning with 40ºC in this region and definitely, this would be a key factor. Ulysse admiring and after riding it for the views.This region is astonishing.Beside his loose style, Theo was consistent during the whole venue.
Out of Italy and on the way to Les Orres we had the opportunity to stop in Grenoble - their hometown - and spend two days recovering the breath and riding a variety of trails.
Time to move south to Les Orres. It was a completely other thing to Canazei - It's a ski/mtb resort and so, his bikepark heritage is very well pronounced. Due to the typology of these mountains, riders shox setup and riding style would change quite a bit.Stage 5 was an impressive one. First section was steep and rocky but with views to the entire mountain range.The duality of the first and the last light of each day here in Les Orres.Theo Daumas had a big crash on stage 2 that almost took him off the race. Unfortunately this crash caused some traumas and he wasn't able to come back to the previous rhythm.Composed.
End of the first journey, see you in September around Zermatt and Finale Ligure.
Words and Photography: João Fânzeres
, MISSION adventure collective
Special thanks to: Ulysse, Théo, Baptiste and Clement | Ethirteen Urge BP Enduro Team
