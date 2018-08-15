Coming Up: The Froriders Ask Us Anything

Photo by Ale di Lullo Photo by Ale di Lullo

The History of the Froriders



Originally from Kamloops, Richie Schley, Wade Simmons and Brett Tippie are considered the pioneers of freeride mountain biking. They were involved in all the early Kranked, NSX, NWD, and other freeride film series. They brought a ski and snowboard film ethos, shifting the focus from pure racing to a new avenue for sponsorship and brand marketing.



Recognizing the potential, Vancouver's Rocky Mountain Bicycles created a team called the "Freeriders"—until Cannondale attempted to enforce a trademark on the word, and the team was renamed to the "Froriders". The ad went viral, or whatever the 1998 equivalent of viral was, and the rest is history.



We experienced something that not many people experience-we were at the front of a revolution. We traveled, broke barriers and pioneered new ground. We scared each other... It’s been a trip, a crazy trip. — Brett Tippie

BRETT TIPPIE

YT Industries



The Director of Good Times needs no introduction on Pinkbike. His career resurgence has amplified stoke levels everywhere, and he's a fixture on the mic at mountain bike events all over the world.



RICHIE SCHLEY

YT Industries



Wade and Brett are quick to credit the business and marketing savvy of Schley. Always the consummate pro, he was the one who pushed his peers into treating freeride as a viable model for high level athletes.



WADE SIMMONS

Rocky Mountain Bicycles



Considered the Godfather of Freeride, Wade's flowing style inspired a generation of riders. Humble and hardworking, he's a rider's rider that never actively sought fame, but who absolutely pushed the boundaries of the sport during the birth of freeride.



How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

As we roll into the craziest part of Crankworx week, we managed to contain the 3 original Froriders in one spot. They'll be here at 10am PST to answer all your questions, so get them in below!Starting at 10:00 AM PST/6:00 PM BST on August 16th you can type your questions for the Froriders into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Wade, Tippie, & Schley work their way through all the questions. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:• Keep your questions relevant• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belongOther time zones:• 1:00 PM EST (New York)• 6:00 PM BST (London)• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)