The Commencal Furious is Here

May 3, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Available online, worldwide, now!

It just makes you want to ride.

Simplicity is Beauty!

NEW FURIOUS

by COMMENCALbicycles
Brendan Howey - COMMENCAL Furious 2017
BRENDAN HOWEY
Kamloops

Pierre Edouard Ferry on the new COMMENCAL Furious
PIERRE-EDOUARD FERRY
Pilat

The Commencal Furious
WILLIAM ROBERT x ROMAIN BAGHE
EVO Bike Park

Louis Hamilton on the new COMMENCAL Furious 2017
LOUIS HAMILTON
Queenstown

Available Now

Commencal Furious DH Bike
Furious Race 650B 2017 (Red)

Frame
2017 Furious 650B, 200mm travel
Shock
Fox Factory Float X2, 241x76, Adjustments High / Low Speed Compression, High / Low Speed Rebound
Fork
Fox Factory 40 Float, Adjustments High / Low Speed Compression, Rebound
Brakes
SRAM Guide RE, 200 mm / 200 mm
Rear Mech
SRAM GX DH 7speed
Cranks
e*thirteen LG1, 36 T, 165 mm
Cassette
SRAM GX DH 7speed
Rims
Spank Spike Race 33, 32 holes, tubeless ready, 28.5mm inner
Weight
16,78 kg
Sizes
S/M/L/XL
Price
3,999€ / US $3,999 / CAD $5,399


The Range starting at 2,499€ / US $2,499 / CAD $3,399 available on our online store

  • + 21
 Lookin great!! Thank god he switched from formula one
  • + 4
 Red version is made especially for him. He always wanted to ride the red machine.
  • + 1
 I always thought that it'd be cool if somebody made a Mercedes or Brawn GP themed bike. Like what Intense did on their M9s.
  • + 1
 Unfortunately, im only slightly perturbed.
  • + 14
 Commencal's marketing team has this shit down. Sick videos + sick pictures + direct to consumer pricing = more bikes sold.
  • + 2
 So true, and let's not forget the completely sick bikes on offer. Drool worthy one and all.
  • + 3
 I'm impressed with the price ... $5400 CAD for a complete with Fox 40's and an X2 shock. That's only $600 more than the Trek Slash 9.9 RSL FRAME only. Granted alloy vs. carbon, but wow ... they should sell a boatload of these.
  • + 3
 How can it be any good, it's not 29" or boosty boosty boost boost.
In all seriousness, it looks sick and really fun to ride.
  • + 1
 Makes me wonder if companies are gonna do full switches to 29 witht heir DH bikes. Kind of like how trek did with the sessions. Where they offered a frame only option for the 26. Will it be all 29 and a "Freeride" 27.5 frame option?
  • + 3
 Fucking A on having some Blood Ceremony on there, good mix of tunes overall though.
  • + 1
 Fuck yes for Blood Ceremony. I've seen them a few times at small local venues, did not expect to see them in a Commencal edit though!
  • + 3
 When SR Suntour doesn't make good shit, so you slap a SR Suntour Sticker on a Vivid. Dialed.
  • + 3
 IMO one of the best looking bikes on the market.. The thing is just rad..
  • + 1
 Can it be ridden on the ground as well? The pictures make me believe this is an aerial machine.
  • + 1
 Just got mine the other day, it's beautiful. So stoked for Whistler opening
  • + 2
 Howey section is so steeeeze
  • + 2
 I hope its fast also
  • + 1
 But can it fit 29" wheels!?
  • + 1
 great spec at a great into price. Commencal is doing things right
  • + 1
 i CANT DECIDE WHICH PICTURE IS GONNA BE THE 2017 POY, sick sick sick !!
  • + 1
 Looking forward to the review!
  • + 1
 WOW, that post full of good action!
  • - 1
 Single pivot garbage. Looks nice though and not yo mention commencals marketing is great.
