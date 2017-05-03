The Commencal Furious is Here

Available online, worldwide, now!
Furious Race 650B 2017 (Red)
Frame
2017 Furious 650B, 200mm travel
Shock
Fox Factory Float X2, 241x76, Adjustments High / Low Speed Compression, High / Low Speed Rebound
Fork
Fox Factory 40 Float, Adjustments High / Low Speed Compression, Rebound
Brakes
SRAM Guide RE, 200 mm / 200 mm
Rear Mech
SRAM GX DH 7speed
Cranks
e*thirteen LG1, 36 T, 165 mm
Cassette
SRAM GX DH 7speed
Rims
Spank Spike Race 33, 32 holes, tubeless ready, 28.5mm inner
Weight
16,78 kg
Sizes
S/M/L/XL
Price
3,999€ / US $3,999 / CAD $5,399
The Range starting at 2,499€ / US $2,499 / CAD $3,399
available on our online store
