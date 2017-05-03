The Commencal Furious is Here

Available online, worldwide, now!



Furious Race 650B 2017 (Red)



Frame

2017 Furious 650B, 200mm travel

Shock

Fox Factory Float X2, 241x76, Adjustments High / Low Speed Compression, High / Low Speed Rebound

Fork

Fox Factory 40 Float, Adjustments High / Low Speed Compression, Rebound

Brakes

SRAM Guide RE, 200 mm / 200 mm

Rear Mech

SRAM GX DH 7speed

Cranks

e*thirteen LG1, 36 T, 165 mm

Cassette

SRAM GX DH 7speed

Rims

Spank Spike Race 33, 32 holes, tubeless ready, 28.5mm inner

Weight

16,78 kg

Sizes

S/M/L/XL

Price

3,999€ / US $3,999 / CAD $5,399

