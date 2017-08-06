RACING

The Future Is Now: IXS International Rookie Championships at Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Aug 6, 2017
by Racement  

Completely soaked but more than happy
THE FUTURE IS NOW
Words & Photography // Rick Schubert


The future is now—nothing could describe it any better way to what we witnessed today at the IXS Int. Rookies Championships in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. The youngest racers from all over the world came to the Austrian mountains to race against each other and to fight for the unofficial world title. With two days of sunny weather and great racing the riders prepared themselves racing the iXS Rookies Cup on friday and saturday. Well, the sunshine was gone this morning and just like the big boys racing the World Cup in Mont Saint Anne the youngsters had to deal with harsh conditions.

Not afraid of getting soaked the riders lined up to race and attack as hard as they could, delivering some spectacular runs and intense battles.


It was a great scenery as the day started with the final practise session
Team work makes the dream work
The day started with pretty much perfect riding conditions and the best grip level you can have
It is crazy how quick these little racers are going and how well they manage such a hard track
The fog did not dissapear the whole day a would bring the rain just in time for the finals
Serfaus knows how to set up a finish area
The kids all ride and they do it with style
Jackson Goldstone put in the effort riding countless runs in the early practise session
It was a big slip and slide what did not always end good
The Austrian Liam Reiner stormed into second
Henri Kiefer is one of the most talented riders out there winning the U13 male category by almost 20 seconds
Podium Kids U13 male with Liam Reiner Henri Kiefer and Lars Buengen
Drifting was one of the skills you needed to take the win
Leona Pieririni from France took the win in the Kids U15 female category
Podium Kids U15 female with Camille Remacle Leona Pierrini and Charlotte Wolfson
The Flying Dutch man Ike Klaassen missed the podium by one spot
The finish area was more like a huge swimming pool
Felix Schumann rode his Specialized into third place
A bit gutted but still stoked with his second place finisher Jackson Goldstone
Nuno Zuzarte Reis ended his winning run with a big splash
Podium Kids U15 male with Jackson Goldstone Nuno Zuzarte Reis and Felix Schumann
Atherton Racing Academy youngster Mille Johnset battled hard but could not match the speed and had to settle for second
After winning the Rookies Cup the day before Vali Hoell had no problem to get up to race pace
Vali Hoell with a big and well deserved grin after crossing the finish line with a massive advantage of 20 seconds
Podium Youth U17 female with Mille Johnset Vali Hoell and Ottilia Jones Johansson
The Slovenian Marko Niemiz had a stellar run taking the title in the Youth U17 male category
With a crash right out of the gate James Elliott still managed to take a top 10 spot
Zan Pirs of the Sinter Brakes Team pushed hard and made it happen coming in third
Marc Hoell split the Slovenien duo and took second place in front of his home crowd
Marko Niemiz was one of the first riders and had to wait for almost one hour untill it was clear he had won
Podium Youth U17 male with Marc Hoell Marko Niemiz and Zan Pirs
