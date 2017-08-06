The Future Is Now: IXS International Rookie Championships at Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis









The future is now—nothing could describe it any better way to what we witnessed today at the IXS Int. Rookies Championships in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. The youngest racers from all over the world came to the Austrian mountains to race against each other and to fight for the unofficial world title. With two days of sunny weather and great racing the riders prepared themselves racing the iXS Rookies Cup on friday and saturday. Well, the sunshine was gone this morning and just like the big boys racing the World Cup in Mont Saint Anne the youngsters had to deal with harsh conditions.



Not afraid of getting soaked the riders lined up to race and attack as hard as they could, delivering some spectacular runs and intense battles.







It was a great scenery as the day started with the final practice session





Team work makes the dream work





The day started with pretty much perfect riding conditions and the best grip level you can have





It is crazy how quick these little racers are going and how well they manage such a hard track





The fog did not disappear the whole day a would bring the rain just in time for the finals





Serfaus knows how to set up a finish area





The kids all ride and they do it with style





Jackson Goldstone put in the effort riding countless runs in the early practice session





It was a big slip and slide what did not always end good





The Austrian Liam Reiner stormed into second





Henri Kiefer is one of the most talented riders out there winning the U13 male category by almost 20 seconds





Podium Kids U13 male with Liam Reiner, Henri Kiefer and Lars Buengen





Drifting was one of the skills you needed to take the win





Leona Pieririni from France took the win in the Kids U15 female category





Podium Kids U15 female with Camille Remacle, Leona Pierrini and Charlotte Wolfson





The Flying Dutch man Ike Klaasen missed the podium by one spot





The finish area was more like a huge swimming pool





Felix Schumann rode his Specialized into third place





A bit gutted but still stoked with his second place finisher, Jackson Goldstone





Nuno Zuzarte Reis ended his winning run with a big splash





Podium Kids U15 male with Jackson Goldstone, Nuno Zuzarte Reis and Felix Schumann





Atherton Racing Academy youngster Mille Johnset battled hard but could not match the speed and had to settle for second





After winning the Rookies Cup the day before Vali Hoell had no problem to get up to race pace





Vali Hoell with a big and well-deserved grin after crossing the finish line with a massive advantage of 20 seconds





Podium Youth U17 female with Mille Johnset, Vali Hoell, and Ottilia Jones Johansson





The Slovenian Marko Niemiz had a stellar run taking the title in the Youth U17 male category





With a crash right out of the gate James Elliott still managed to take a top 10 spot





Zan Pirs of the Sinter Brakes Team pushed hard and made it happen to come in third





Marc Hoell split the Slovenian duo and took second place in front of his home crowd





Marko Niemiz was one of the first riders and had to wait for almost one hour until it was clear he had won





Podium Youth U17 male with Marc Hoell, Marko Niemiz and Zan Pirs




