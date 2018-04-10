The Future of Queenstown's Gorge Road Jump Park

The Gorge Road Jump Park was created more than a decade ago and has been maintained by a dedicated crew of Queenstown, New Zealand locals ever since. You may know the massive park from Brandon Semenuk, Brett Rheeder and Cam McCaul's section in NotBad
. It's a favourite training spot for athletes from around the world.
After hearing the future of the jumps was in jeopardy, Lowell Smyth started this petition on Friday, April 6: "QLDC: Save gorge road jump park"
.
More than 10,000 people have signed, the petition, but there is more to the story. "Long-term the park will move," said Adam Carlson, President of the Queenstown Mountain Bike Club. "But land and resources will be available for a new location."
Who owns the land that the Gorge Road Jumps are on? Adam Carlson:
Queenstown Lakes District Council
How has the park been able to exist for so long? Adam Carlson:
The great work done by the club in maintaining a good relationship with the council and the great work done by vollies and paid contractors to keep it a community asset.
What are your thoughts on the petition?Adam Carlson:
The petition has helped to inform the landowner of the passion of the riders and the worldwide value of the asset.
What are the chances that the park will be relocated? Adam Carlson:
Chances are pretty damn good, the council and the club are doing everything they can!
How is the Queenstown Mountain Bike Club working with Queenstown Lakes District Council? Adam Carlson:
We work with the council on many issues, events, trails, weed control, and all bike related issues. The club has a longstanding relationship with the council and we meet with them regularly to discuss these matters.
Pete Hansby, QLDC General Manager of property and Infrastructure met with QTMBC today to discuss the future of the park.
