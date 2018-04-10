INTERVIEWS

The Future of Queenstown's Gorge Road Jump Park

Apr 10, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

The Gorge Road Jump Park was created more than a decade ago and has been maintained by a dedicated crew of Queenstown, New Zealand locals ever since. You may know the massive park from Brandon Semenuk, Brett Rheeder and Cam McCaul's section in NotBad. It's a favourite training spot for athletes from around the world.

After hearing the future of the jumps was in jeopardy, Lowell Smyth started this petition on Friday, April 6: "QLDC: Save gorge road jump park".

bigquotesThe Gorge Road dirt jumps are a world‐class facility for BMX and Mountain Bikes, created and maintained by more than a decade of passion and dedication from Queenstown locals. Despite their immense value to the world of riding and the Queenstown community, the jumps’ existence is now in jeopardy. The Queenstown Lakes District Council has announced that it will destroy Gorge in January of 2019, citing ‘Infrastructure’ as its reason. However, if enough public protest is raised, the Council may reconsider.

Gorge is more than a set of jumps. It is a work of art, a labor of love, a training ground for some of the world’s best athletes, and a place for young and beginning riders to discover and progress in a new sport. More than anything, it is a home that brings together people from all over the world. Its value to the bike community, and to the character of Queenstown, cannot be overstated. Help us save the best jumps in the world!Lowell Smyth

More than 10,000 people have signed, the petition, but there is more to the story. "Long-term the park will move," said Adam Carlson, President of the Queenstown Mountain Bike Club. "But land and resources will be available for a new location."

Who owns the land that the Gorge Road Jumps are on?


Adam Carlson: Queenstown Lakes District Council

How has the park been able to exist for so long?


Adam Carlson: The great work done by the club in maintaining a good relationship with the council and the great work done by vollies and paid contractors to keep it a community asset.

What are your thoughts on the petition?


Adam Carlson: The petition has helped to inform the landowner of the passion of the riders and the worldwide value of the asset.

What are the chances that the park will be relocated?


Adam Carlson: Chances are pretty damn good, the council and the club are doing everything they can!

How is the Queenstown Mountain Bike Club working with Queenstown Lakes District Council?


Adam Carlson: We work with the council on many issues, events, trails, weed control, and all bike related issues. The club has a longstanding relationship with the council and we meet with them regularly to discuss these matters.


Pete Hansby, QLDC General Manager of property and Infrastructure met with QTMBC today to discuss the future of the park.

bigquotesIt was a positive discussion and we’ll be putting out a joint statement tomorrow that explains the current situation and the plan to move forward.Jimmy Sygrove, Communications Advisor at Queenstown Lakes District Council


We have reached out to petition organizer Lowell Smyth for comment as well.

at the Gorge Road Dirt Jumps near Queenstown New Zealand. Photo Sterling Lorence
Photo by Sterling Lorence

April fools. Here s Cam McCaul. Spelled Cam McCaul not McCall like the other Cam. But there all two Cams.
Photo by Matthew DeLorme



