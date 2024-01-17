We've been following the development
of Gamux's downhill bike for the last three seasons. The small Swiss team are doing several interesting things: combining a high-pivot, belt-driven gearbox drivetrain with a CNC-machined frame made with I-beams instead of tubes. Now, this radical bike is for sale. It can be pre-ordered now and should be available from March 2024.
While early versions
had a four-bar suspension system, more recently Gamux settled on a high single pivot layout with a futuristic machined swingarm. The six-speed Pinion gearbox is still present, and a version with "semi-automatic" shifting is available thanks to Pinion's C 1.6 Smart Shift
system. This uses a small battery to shift gears electronically in the gearbox. The shifting can either be controlled via an electronic shifter under the bar, or automatically, using a speed sensor mounted on the rear rotor to sense the speed and shift automatically so you're always in the right gear.
The Sego delivers 198 mm of rear suspension travel via a linkage-driven single pivot layout, said to be compatible with coil or air shocks. It can accept 29" or 27.5" rear wheels with different swingarms for each (there's no flip chip to accommodate either with a single frame). The 27.5" swingarm also reduces the rear-centre length from 460 mm to 445 mm. It's available in three sizes, and the ZS56-ZS56 headset makes it possible to fine-tune the fit with a reach-adjust headset. The frame weight is quoted as "low and central".
A frame kit including frame hardware, Pinion gearbox and Gates Carbon Drive is available for CHF. 6,250, or CHF. 6,700 with Pinion Smart Shift. The Manitou team build shown above with the Dorrado Pro fork and Marra Pro shock costs CHF. 10,000 (CHF. 10,450 with Smart Shift). An Öhlins option with DH38.2 fork and TTX22 shock costs CHF. 11,000 - 11,450. The frame carries a 2-year warranty against damage "when used as intended".
For more information, head to gamuxbikes.com