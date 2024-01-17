The Gamux Sego "Semi-Automatic" Gearbox DH Bike Is Available To Preorder

Jan 17, 2024
by Seb Stott  
We've been following the development of Gamux's downhill bike for the last three seasons. The small Swiss team are doing several interesting things: combining a high-pivot, belt-driven gearbox drivetrain with a CNC-machined frame made with I-beams instead of tubes. Now, this radical bike is for sale. It can be pre-ordered now and should be available from March 2024.

While early versions had a four-bar suspension system, more recently Gamux settled on a high single pivot layout with a futuristic machined swingarm. The six-speed Pinion gearbox is still present, and a version with "semi-automatic" shifting is available thanks to Pinion's C 1.6 Smart Shift system. This uses a small battery to shift gears electronically in the gearbox. The shifting can either be controlled via an electronic shifter under the bar, or automatically, using a speed sensor mounted on the rear rotor to sense the speed and shift automatically so you're always in the right gear.

The Sego delivers 198 mm of rear suspension travel via a linkage-driven single pivot layout, said to be compatible with coil or air shocks. It can accept 29" or 27.5" rear wheels with different swingarms for each (there's no flip chip to accommodate either with a single frame). The 27.5" swingarm also reduces the rear-centre length from 460 mm to 445 mm. It's available in three sizes, and the ZS56-ZS56 headset makes it possible to fine-tune the fit with a reach-adjust headset. The frame weight is quoted as "low and central".

A frame kit including frame hardware, Pinion gearbox and Gates Carbon Drive is available for CHF. 6,250, or CHF. 6,700 with Pinion Smart Shift. The Manitou team build shown above with the Dorrado Pro fork and Marra Pro shock costs CHF. 10,000 (CHF. 10,450 with Smart Shift). An Öhlins option with DH38.2 fork and TTX22 shock costs CHF. 11,000 - 11,450. The frame carries a 2-year warranty against damage "when used as intended".

For more information, head to gamuxbikes.com


12 Comments
 Don’t care how it rides, it’s sexy af.
 hell yes, congrats Gamux. Its been a pleasure supplying you guys with all the cnc-parts for the different prototypes as well as the batch productions. => www.desion.ch = Keep up the great work.
 The revolution has started
 Love the bike and the concept but I'd like to see some more detailed information on the bike for double the price of other brands. For example what's goign on with the carbon tubes?
 Have a look at the FAQ, it is something between really direct answer and ridiculous Big Grin
 We use the carbon tubes to modulate frame compliance. We have invested countless hours in the past three years to figure out what works best for us. The Sego is very much focused arround having as much mechanical grip as possible available to the rider without is loosing out in the precision department.
 That is a fantastic piece of functional design. It's bold, it's industrial, and gorgeous in the same way old bridges are. ...damn, I really must be an engineer.
 Smart Shift - (not so) Smart financial choices
 Looks like a... Errr... Nope, got nothing.
 I know its the norm but for that price I'd hope for more than a 2 year warranty.
 When’s the enduro version coming or can I just run this with a dropper?
