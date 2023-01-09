The Gehrig Twins Sign with Specialized

The Gehrig Twins are joining forces with Specialized for 2023 and beyond.

The Enduro World Series races have dictated the calendar of the two enduro riders for the last ten years, leaving little room for "left and right". With the opening of their own bike lodge "Flem Mountain Lodge" last summer, the two will no longer compete in the World Cup. But anyone who knows the Twins knows that giving up racing completely is not an option. Instead, the twins will try their hand at other cycling disciplines in the future and expand their horizons on two wheels. In this way, the twins will remain in the world of cycling in the future and continue to pass on their passion for the sport. All combined with their flair for adventure!

Gehrig Twins on Specialized

As one of the first sponsors of the power duo, Specialized had a great influence on their careers. In between, the two have traveled the world with their enduro bikes, achieved great results, gained valuable experience and made a name for themselves internationally. Now that the twins are on the road more locally, this is exactly the right time for Specialized Switzerland to bring the two back on board. Together, they have a series of events, races and adventures lined up, to ensure that Specialized and the Twins are causing sensations in Switzerland and beyond.

First up is a trip to the Canary Island for the Komoot Women's Rally to conquer the Gravel route Gran Guanche together with 50 other ladies.


Back to the roots: Enduro World Series Winterpark 2014


