Video: Hectic Sending at the Black Mountains Cycle Centre

Jun 5, 2018
by NR8 Productions  
Goldie Looking Train

by NR8productions
Ever since I first saw GoPro footage of Miss Joey Gough following Will Smith down the full moto line at Black Mountain I knew I had to make the effort to go and film them. Everyone who had already been to BMCC was buzzing off the place and when they heard of our plan to go back it quickly turned from a small filming trip to a full road trip with plenty of people coming along for a blast. I wanted to try and include as many people as possible in the video and make something that showed the levels of stoke that can be achieved by shredding incredible trails with your mates. Not everyone wanted to hit the biggest lines so myself and Ed Mitchell hatched a plan (the night before we left) to use this to our advantage.

With Joey's background in BMX racing, she simply isn't scared by going through 30ft+ jumps right next to someone - in fact she seems to thrive off it! Her POV footage from the weekend was ridiculous. I didn't know where to cut the footage when trying to edit the film... It was all so good! All the crew were sending it by the end of the weekend. Watching Will, Joey, Ben and Bob disappearing sideways into a cloud of dust down full moto was incredible. I wish I had a camera on every corner and every jump!

For me, this trip will be remembered for far more than just the riding. The entire weekend was incredible. We got sunburnt in Wales which is the first recorded incidence of this since 1860. We cooked awesome food and ate like kings. Crazy Eddy put in an appearance after 3/4 of a bottle of vodka and tried to make everyone help consume his poison. I even got to watch Scoobs eat sh*t whilst trying to catch a frisbee on wet grass shortly before doing the same thing myself. Karma eh?!!

It's weekends like this that life is all about. Get out there- plan a trip, book an uplift and get involved!

Riders: (in train order)

Will Smith
Ben Peters
Joey Gough
Bob Coxage
Lawrence Chichon
Lee Piper

Shot by:

Ed Mitchell & Gav Mitchell

 Man! Now that is how you make a riding vid!

