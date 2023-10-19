The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Cockpit Setups

Pinkbike's tech editors get to sample many of the latest and greatest bikes every year. Obviously, that has its perks, but there are challenges too. Sometimes a bike can leave you scratching your head as to why you're not gelling with it. Often, making tweaks to the suspension, tires and cockpit can get to the route of the problem and unleash a bike's full potential. So getting the cockpit set just so from the first ride is an important step. Once you've gone through the process a few dozen times, you get a pretty good idea of what you like in a handlebar and stem.
Whether our preferences offer any insights to you, dear reader, is another matter, but maybe we can spot some themes in how our testers set up their bikes. Or maybe we can just argue about whose preferences are correct in the comments.
I'm pretty sensitive to stem length and bar height. Once stems get longer than 40 mm I start to notice the lateral component of movement as they turn away from straight ahead, which I'm not a fan of. Too much shorter than 40 mm and the cockpit starts to feel too cramped on most bikes and I feel too far away from the front contact patch.
Seb StottPosition:
Tech Editor & dad joke purveyorHeight:
191 cm / 6'3"Preferred bar width:
770 mmPreferred stem length:
40 mm
I set the handlebar roll such that there is almost no upsweep at the grips (if viewed from the side or the front I like them to be level, not pointing up at the ends). I know some people who prefer shorter stems but with the handlebars rolled very far forward (lots of upsweep) which puts their grips in about the same position relative to the steering axis.
Because I'm tall, I usually like my bars higher than stock (I wrote a whole article
on why this is an issue). So I often swap to a 40 mm or 50 mm rise bar such that the centre of the grips sit about 112 cm from the ground, or just under the height of the saddle at full extension.
As for width, I go as narrow as I comfortably can for the tight trees of the Tweed Valley, which turns out to be 760 mm; any narrower and the bike feels too twitchy. I feel no benefit to going wider than 780 mm so I often compromise on 770 mm.
I'm not too fussy about bar materials or models, but I get on well with Renthal's 40 mm rise options along with ODI Elite Pro grips.
Handlebar dimensions might be one of a bike's key setup points that I'm most particular about. They have to be set just right and not too goofy looking in terms of shape and where the backsweep starts or they can really throw off both the timing of the steering inputs and the balance on the bike. The short and long of it is that, kooky bars can ruin the ride quality of a great bike by placing unwanted weight from your hands into the turning motion.
Matt BeerPosition:
Tech Editor & dishwasher re-organizer Height:
178 cm / 5'10"Preferred bar width:
770 mmPreferred stem length:
35 mm (for bikes 64* or slacker with a short offset fork)
I tend to get along with bars that have a 5-degree upsweep and 8-degree backsweep. A few favorites in that column are; OneUp, Chromag, and We Are One. Renthal's family of MTB bars, which have a 7-degree backsweep are also perfectly suitable for my taste too. Any more than 8-degrees though and I find my hands rest too far behind the steering axis, which leads to the bike feel steeper than it really is and too much influence in the steering when starting a turn.
My preferred bar width can change depending on the bike's reach and its purpose too. I spend the most time on enduro bikes that have a reach in the ballpark of 465 to 485. Like Seb, I find that 765-770mm wide handlebars give me enough stability without hindering maneuverability, which is ironic given our height differential.
Similarly to my desired handlebar width, this is why I don't have a preferred set stem length. Each bike's head angle and dynamics can interact differently with your steering inputs. For example, I've spent a ton of time on a Santa Cruz Tallboy with a 65.5-degree head tube angle. Although I run the same width bar, I prefer a 50mm stem length to slow down the steering when entering a turn or lean.
Right now, I have a set of Title's FORM 35 carbon bars with a 35mm rise on my personal ride, a Nukeproog Giga 297. Those are cut to 770mm in width and have a 9-degree backsweep. That bike has a 63.5-degree head tube angle, so I've chosen a 35mm long stem. I prefer shorter stems when bikes get this slack because I find the change in steering dynamics to be less than say a 50mm long stem.
I'm also a big fan of OneUp's Carbon Bar. That one finds its way onto most bikes that come in for review because the angles and flex make me feel most at home.
.
Trying to choose the correct setup for yourself based off what strangers on the internet prefer always seems like a strange practice. I'm happy to share my ideal cockpit configuration, but it's important to keep in mind that this is just what works for me and my dimensions. Handlebars can be trimmed, and stems come in more than one length for a reason – it's important to do some experimentation to figure out what works for you and your riding style.
Mike KazimerPosition:
Managing Tech EditorHeight:
180 cm / 5'11"Preferred bar width:
780 mmPreferred stem length:
40mm
I'm 5'11”, and I typically run 780mm bars with a 40mm stem on trail and enduro bikes. Lately I've been trying some 770mm bars, and while the slightly narrower width isn't hard to get used to, after all these years 780mm is still the sweet spot for me. I have big hands and ride with the edge of my palm at the very end of the bar, so the extra width puts me in a good position to deal with impacts. There are plenty of trees where I live, but none of the trails are so tight that I'd need to trim my bars to navigate them.
I will go a little narrower and longer on a dedicated XC bike, somewhere in the neighborhood of 760mm for the bar with a 50mm stem (which is still fairly wide and short for the cross-country world), but overall my setup is fairly consistent between bikes.
I've been gravitating towards higher rise bars the last couple of seasons, typically in the range of 35 – 40mm. The extra rise helps give me a more upright riding positions while climbing and descending, and I really enjoy the taller front end in steeper terrain.
For stems, around 40mm is my go-to length. The Chromag Riza pictured is technically a 38mm stem, but I don't notice the 2mm difference. As for bar material, sweep, and rise, I wouldn't say I'm super picky, mainly because of how many test bikes come in over the course of the year – I'd drive myself mad if I stressed over every single dimension. That said, OneUp and Santa Cruz's bars carbon bars are nice and comfortable, and I'm also a fan of Renthal's aluminum offerings.
I think I'm well past the obsession with BIG bikes, and I'm glad there are plenty of bike designers who are coming to the same conclusion. That said, the fact that 2024 bikes are being released with more moderate reach numbers probably highlights that I'm late to this trend. For my cockpit, I'm also not convinced that pursuing a rearward weight bias (short stem) and dimensions that require a degree of man-handling (very wide bars).
Henry QuinneyPosition:
Tech-editor and sometimes video personHeight:
183cm / 6'Preferred bar width:
770Preferred stem length:
45 or 50mm
I really enjoy shorter reaches, not least because of how they balance the bike, but also because they allow me to run a slightly longer stem. 40 is on the cusp, but anything below that isn't something I particularly enjoy. I think a 470mm reach paired with a narrower bar and 50 mm-ish stem is about right. Currently, on the 485mm reach of the Spire, I have a OneUp 42mm stem but I'd happily have a shorter reach.
Similar to Seb, a slightly off-the-wall measurement I often use is the distance from the floor to the center of the grip. Ideally, I go for something around 108-109cm. Although this doesn't take into account things such as bottom bracket height and the offset that is a consequence of axle path, it does help me get things into a window from where I can tweak further.
I'm running some yet-to-be-released grips from Raceface. They're big, comfortable, and soft - but more about them later, I suppose.
Cockpit setup is possibly my most fussed-with area of the bike, and that's saying something considering the amount of tweaking I tend to do. Part of it is the distinct change you make to a bike with a different stem or bar, part of it is the ease of access, part of it is aesthetic. At this point, I've mostly settled on a couple firm dimensions that serve as good starting points for setting a given bike up. 770 wide, 42ish out, 35ish up.
Dario DiGiulioPosition:
Tech Editor & Toxic OptimistHeight:
191cm / 6' 3"Preferred bar width:
770mmPreferred stem length:
42-50mm
The cockpit you see here is a go-to that I swap between a lot of different test bikes. The 31.8 Renthal bars feel comfortable and ultra-normal at this point, which make for one less variable when switching between bikes all the time. The 40mm rise is great for big bikes and really anything ridden in steeper terrain, though I'm not going to pretend I haven't run these on light-duty trail bikes. On that smaller end of the travel spectrum I tend to opt for the longer of my stem range, as 50mm extrusions seem to suit the tighter dimensions of bikes with touchy handling and an uphill bias.
While I'm happy to run stems anywhere between 40 and 50mm, bar roll is something I'm more sensitive to. Though you can adapt to any setup given enough time (I used to roll by bars forward of center, like Hen and Kaz), I've settled on a method that feels repeatable and easy to tune to a given frame. Essentially, I'm trying to line the flat face plane of the bar up with the head angle of the bike, which on the Renthals results in a nearly flat top-of-grip. The photo of my POV best displays this, and tends to be my starting point when it comes to cockpit setup.
Grips: always the ODI Longnecks. I used to feel similarly about the Sensus Lites, but these ODIs are the best gloveless grips I've found yet. I really don't like grips with a "correct orientation" and just want something simple and round. My hands end up at the extreme outer end of the grip, pinky on the bulge, with brakes pretty far inboard and angled a bit differently depending on the bike.
