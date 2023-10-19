The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Cockpit Setups

Handlebar dimensions might be one of a bike's key setup points that I'm most particular about. They have to be set just right and not too goofy looking in terms of shape and where the backsweep starts or they can really throw off both the timing of the steering inputs and the balance on the bike. The short and long of it is that, kooky bars can ruin the ride quality of a great bike by placing unwanted weight from your hands into the turning motion.





Matt Beer



Position: Tech Editor & dishwasher re-organizer

Height: 178 cm / 5'10"

Preferred bar width: 770 mm

Preferred stem length: 35 mm (for bikes 64* or slacker with a short offset fork)

Tech Editor & dishwasher re-organizer178 cm / 5'10"770 mm35 mm (for bikes 64* or slacker with a short offset fork)