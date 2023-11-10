The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Clipless Shoes

Crankbrothers' Mallet Boa shoes have been my favorites for the last few years, thanks to their just-right stiffness and excellent fit for my flat, medium-width, size 45 feet. The velcro strap / BOA dial combo works very well - I'm able to get them nice and snug without losing circulation, and it's easy to adjust them on the fly. If I had one request, I wouldn't mind if there was a bit more coverage around the inner ankle - the previous Shimano ME7 was one of my favorite shoes for that reason.



They also look, well, fairly normal, which isn't always the case with cycling shoes. I don't usually get too hung up on the appearance of riding shoes, but it's nice to have a pair that doesn't draw any odd looks if I go into a gas station to stock up on some mid-ride snacks.



Mike Kazimer



Position: Cycling Gear Director, hates setting up new cleats

Shoe size: 45 EU, 11 US

Ideal shoe features: Coverage over inner ankle, medium sole stiffness, easy adjustments

Favorite Clipless Shoes: Mallet BOA Clip-In

