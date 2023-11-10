The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Clipless Shoes

Nov 10, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Finding the right mountain bike equipment can sometimes be a long process since there are so many factors that go into choosing a product. That becomes even more personal when you narrow it down to the touchpoints on the bike due to physiological differences between riders.

There's a sea of clipless footwear out there and choosing the right pair is undoubtedly overwhelming. Not only are fit and function critical, but they’ll need to mesh well with your preferred pedal too. Is the shoe too narrow? Can the cleats move back far enough for my ideal foot position? How do the pedal pins interact with the sole of the shoe? These are all common questions you can’t always figure out at first glance.

I'm no shoe fashionista - more of an advocate for a product's functionality above all else - but if I counted up the pairs of bike shoes I've used in the past year, the number would be alarming. Thankfully, I’m not alone. Myself and the other tech editors here at Pinkbike get to sample excellent MTB footwear, and some we'd rather never step foot in again, so here’s a sample of what we’ve been loving so far.



Fox Union BOA

One of my favorite clipless shoes for all types of riding lately (mountain biking to be more precise) has been Fox’s Union BOA. These are the premium shoes in the model family which cost $249.95 USD. They use two fast-tensioning dials but there's a lace option available for less money, and a flat pedal version too.

Matt Beer

Position: Tech Editor & dishwasher re-organizer
Shoe size: 42
Favorite Clipless Shoes: Fox Union BOA

Half sizing exists from 41 to 46 and there are a multitude of colorways. Included in the price are two sets of arch supports; high and low. In terms of width, they land slightly on the narrow side, but actually run a bit longer than expected - typically I use a size 41.5 EUR/9 US, but had to drop down to a 41.5/8.5.

Fox Union BOA

Fox Union BOA
Fox Union BOA

Over the past six months, I’ve used these with both Crankbrother Mallet DH pedals, as well as the Time Special 12. For the Mallets, I added the cleat spacer and wound the pins up with 3mm exposed. As for the positioning, there’s plenty of real estate to move the cleat well behind the ball of the foot - more than any clipless shoe I’ve tried in the past.

They’ve held up impeccably thanks to the one-piece TPU upper construction - even the lamination between the rubber sole and shank has remained fully attached. On my left forward foot, I’ve noticed that my left shoe tends to rub on the crank arm which usually wears the seam at the top of the cuff. Here, the inside of the Union shoe is slightly higher than the outside edge to avoid that problem but still allows for full dexterity. Another bonus is that the toe cap provides great protection against impacts. I’ve experienced times when the smooth finish glanced off rocks and roots, rather than hanging up. Impressively, the breathability isn’t compromised by the protection or durability either.

I want to clarify that these are performance shoes with a stiff sole and a deep heel cup that locks your foot in. That makes them supreme for control but that doesn't make them the best option for rides that involve hike-a-bikes. With that said, they’re not plastic disco slippers and the rubber sole grips well when you need them to, even in cold weather on slimy rocks.

I'd also love to see a light, knit gaiter around the opening to keep debris out, similar to what Five Ten and Fizik offer to take their performance up to a 10/10.


photo

Crankbrothers' Mallet Boa shoes have been my favorites for the last few years, thanks to their just-right stiffness and excellent fit for my flat, medium-width, size 45 feet. The velcro strap / BOA dial combo works very well - I'm able to get them nice and snug without losing circulation, and it's easy to adjust them on the fly. If I had one request, I wouldn't mind if there was a bit more coverage around the inner ankle - the previous Shimano ME7 was one of my favorite shoes for that reason.

They also look, well, fairly normal, which isn't always the case with cycling shoes. I don't usually get too hung up on the appearance of riding shoes, but it's nice to have a pair that doesn't draw any odd looks if I go into a gas station to stock up on some mid-ride snacks.
Mike Kazimer

Position: Cycling Gear Director, hates setting up new cleats
Shoe size: 45 EU, 11 US
Ideal shoe features: Coverage over inner ankle, medium sole stiffness, easy adjustments
Favorite Clipless Shoes: Mallet BOA Clip-In

photo

photo
photo

The pair shown here is coming up on three years old, and the hard miles are starting to show. The toe box is scuffed up and peeling a little from countless rock encounters, and the stitching has come undone near the ankle on my right foot from rubbing against the crank (I ride left foot forward). Still, they've held up very well considering just how many hours I've worn them. At $200 they're not the cheapest, but I'd say the performance lives up to the price in this case.

Lately, I've been spending more time with the Fox Union shoes that Matt chose as his pick, but in a toe-to-toe battle I still prefer the Mallets. The Unions are stiffer, but the cuff at the front of the ankle is a little short, and I seem to always end up with pebbles in my shoes with them.

As for cleat positioning, my cleats are usually set in the middle / rear position, and on these shoes they ended up a little forward of what Crankbrothers indicates as the 'DH race zone'. The cleats shown are for Hope's Union TC pedals, which have also earned their place on my list of favorites.


photo

Farewell, sweet prince. The Shimano ME7 was a consistent staple of their shoe lineup for a few years, and I'm sure I'm far from the only person who found them to be a perfect all-rounder when it came to comfort, durability, and performance. They weren't cheap, but I've had this pair for about 2 years of daily use, bikepacking trips, and more than enough hike-a-bike. While there are some signs of use here and there, they've still got plenty of life left, and will continue to be a go to for a while now. Despite the Stormtrooper aesthetic, they've proven to be an ideal shoe for me, and I'm a bit sad to see them go.
Dario DiGiulio

Position: Tech Editor, wishes he could just ride in Crocs
Shoe size: 45/46 EU, 11.5 US
Ideal shoe features: Firm sole, comfortable toebox, easy on/off
Favorite Clipless Shoes: Shimano ME7

photo

photo
photo

Admittedly, a big part of why I like these so much is how easy they are to get on and off. While I'm proud to say that I know how to tie my shoes, I try to avoid doing so when it comes to bike shoes. Laces are nice for dialing in fit, but speed laces like the ones featured on the ME7 feel like an evolution of the technology. Underneath that lace flap is a simple drawcord, which I adjusted once and have left closed ever since, partly due to the velcro wearing out on that flap with prior pairs I'd owned.

The plastic ratchet mechanism is the best fit-adjuster I've used on a shoe yet, and is far more durable than Boa dials. The Michelin lugged sole is grippy on roots, rocks, and pedals in the event of a mid-move dab. The soccer cleat-like lugs are excellent in steep hikes, which is pretty much the only time I find myself on a long walk in clipless shoes.

Cleat-wise, I adhere to the slam-slam method, which is where you slide them all the way to the bottom of the cleat channel, and all the way outboard, giving the narrowest q-factor (width between feet, essentially), and the most mid-foot pedal placement. This also makes setting up new cleats quite easy. I've recently switched over to Crank Brothers pedals, and find that the ME7 meshes perfectly with the Mallet E platform, with zero cleat spacers needed.

As these glorious shoes have been phased out of the Shimano master plan, I've acquired a new pair of the GE9 shoes, which are meant to be the closest replacement in the gravity shoe lineup. Stay tuned on my long-term thoughts on those.


photo

I can't say I've decided on the ideal riding shoe at the moment, but the Crank Brothers Mallet BOA is my current go-to. I find them pretty comfortable, easy to tighten up to the right fit, and easy to locate the pedal mechanism with my choice of pedals - Crank Brothers Mallet DH.

At 1,010 grams in my size (12US/46EU/11UK), they're not the lightest, but not heavy either; they're not especially stiff, but not overly flexy. A good all-rounder for trail, enduro and DH riding. They're also relatively comfy for walking in.
Seb Stott

Position: Tech editor, hates flat pedals
Shoe size: 46
Favorite Clipless Shoes: Mallet BOA Clip-In

photo
The Mallet DH shoe has an extra long cleat zone with the rearward part marked as the "race zone" in red.
photo
The Mallet E (right) doesn't have the race zone, but still allows the cleat to go far enough back for me.

I did need to install another cleat spacer under the pre-installed cleats to get them to engage the Mallet DH pedals easily. This could be fixed by winding in the pedal pins, but since I run multiple sets of pedals, it was much easier to add the extra spacer. This approach also offers more grip when riding out a section clipped out. In these situations, the combination of the Mallet DH pedal and shoe allows me to crack on regardless, patiently waiting for a smooth section to calmly clip back in.




photo


As an uninhibited youth I gladly took to clipless pedals, and body slamming through cobble-stoned turns on Cannock Chase's man-made trails seemed like part and parcel with what I thought mountain biking was. I didn't know cycling was meant to be fun, and had my brain addled by 240 pixel videos of Lance Armstrong riding across a field in France. I got into mountain biking without a big group of friends teaching me the ropes and I thought being near locked into your bike was just par for the course.

After a while, though, it grew somewhat tedious, and I found out that cycling was indeed meant to be enjoyed. I got some very cool Five Ten Red Barons and called it day, forgetting about clipping in for a few years.
Henry Quiney

Position: Bit of everything
Shoe size: 48 EU, 17,000 US
Ideal shoe features: Not too wide, medium stiff sole and far back cleats
Favorite Clipless Shoes: Mallet Lace Clip-In

photo
photo

I came and went, but largely I could never really get a setup that I really enjoyed for clipless. That was until I found the sweet spot of the Crankbrothers interface, pointing my slammed-rearward cleats to my big toe and running the pins all the way in. It's a kind of coward's-clipless, because for me it's basically like riding flat pedals with a bit more security. I often think being clipped in is a bit like using Grammarly before sending an email. It doesn't make you a better rider, but actually smooths out your rough edges to make your actions at least barely comprehensible, and that's what I like about this current setup. It lets me move and feel free, and getting in and out is on par with placing my foot on a flat.

The Mallets aren't particularly stiff - and I love them for it. Also, the laces hide the fact that my feet are very narrow. Normally with straps or dials, it can mean I have a massive leftover velcro strap or a distorted twisted shoe. The Mallet Lace's look good, even with my Sideshow-Bob-shaped feet.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Editors Choice


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
319 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
SaddleSpur’s New Saddle, Presented Without Comment of Any Sort
90335 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
58575 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Slayer C50
46649 views
First Ride: Raaw Madonna V3 - Better Than Ever
46649 views
Slack Randoms: Comparing MTB Prices to Motorcycles, Performance Pee Bottles & More
44588 views
Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder
37677 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Lux Trail
35895 views
Burning Question: What Did the Riders & Industry Insiders Think of the Judging at Red Bull Rampage 2023?
28531 views

68 Comments
  • 16 0
 Love my ME7's. Been in them for years as well. The draw-lace system laces started fraying pretty badly so I replaced them earlier this summer with a set of the Salomon quick laces (some folks in another thread here recommended them - thanks!), and they're basically brand new again. Things are tanks.
  • 1 0
 Areed. I’m getting another pair whilst they are still around for when the current ones finally die
  • 1 0
 Thanks for mentioning the Salmon quick laces. Going to check them out. Pretty bummed that Shimano is discontinuing these. Hope to find another pair for future use.
  • 1 0
 Cambria has them half off retail and an additional 15% off with free shipping
  • 7 0
 I may get some flack for saying this, but why does every Trail/Enduro/DH style MTB shoe brand copy skate shoe design and use a massive heel block that does nothing besides make the shoes heavier and scuff up frames? I get why surface at the heel is useful for skating/deck grip, but it does nothing for riding, whether clipped in or on flats. I'm sure visually an XC shoe width heel with a big fore foot area is gonna take some getting used to, but it just seems like a smarter design IMO.
  • 1 0
 The new 5.10 kestrels look good, I have the old ones and they leave so much rubber on my frame im surprised and rubber is left one the shoes.
  • 1 0
 I suppose they beef up the heel or the whole shoe with foam to make it comfortable for 80% of the feet shapes? So it eventually moulds to your feet?
  • 7 1
 Hardly The Good, The Bad and The Ugly when 3 out 5 five shoes are essentially the same thing. I will say that while I did enjoy the Mallet Boa and Mallet-E Boa while I had them, I went through two warranty claims because the cleat plate separated from the sole. Granted, I did a whole bunch of hike-a-biking with them.
  • 9 1
 The ugly, the ugly, the ugly, the ugly and the ugly
  • 3 0
 Seriously. Why are most mtb shoes so ugly these days? And why do so many of them look like skater shoes?
  • 2 0
 @mographer: Why are they ugly? You answered your own question — because they are all designed to look like skater shoes or orthotics for old men. I’ve given up hope that the design will change. It’s like a ski boot — it’s just what they are.
  • 5 0
 @mographer: The fact that they all look the same tells me that the function dictates the form at this point. Also, men's fashion is boring as hell in general
  • 2 2
 @torontomtb: Yeah, that’s kind of what I mean. Ski boots all look like ski boots, because that’s what ski boots gotta look like to do what ski boots need to do. I’m still surprised they can’t look a little more like hiking shoes than skate shoes, but it is what it is.
  • 5 0
 I'm just curious what people would LIKE bike shoes to look like? A set of fresh, white, new balances that your dad uses for grilling? Whatever those fugly Kanye shoes were? Air Jordan's for some reason?
  • 2 1
 @ratedgg13: A little less like Frankenstein’s orthotics, and maybe more like hiking shoes, as I mentioned? And you better believe I’d ride the F out of some Air Jordan 1 bike shoes.
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: the same question always ask, and every answer is always a shoe that I think looks just as ugly or uglier.
  • 2 0
 @ratedgg13: seriously, they’re shoes..
  • 1 0
 @RonSauce: I think the 5.10 Trail Crosses are a step in the right direction (for the kind of riding I typically do).

I would like some more color choices from them.

I thought the 5-tennies approach shoes were cool too and, while not terribly robust, worked great for light to medium duty riding.

Edit --
I just looked and turns out, current Trail Crosses are pretty dope:
www.adidas.com/us/five-ten-trailcross-xt-shoes/HQ3563.html

That's not a look for everyone. But it is different, I can confirm that the shoe works as expected and is much better to walk in than e.g., a Free Rider Pro.
  • 2 0
 @TheR: agreed, something more like an actual athletic shoe. I had a pair of Nike clipless shoes back in the day that looked really good. They were more of an xc type shoes, but they looked cool and not like Grandpa’s Walmart shoe.
  • 1 0
 How many shoe adds have you seen since 2010-ish that had copy to the effect of ‘and you won’t look out of place after your ride at the pub’? A decade-plus of marketing to some dudebro fantasy of walking into a bar in the clothes you just wore riding and not looking out of place among all the the other dorks. Chamois time is over. Pack a towel, change your gross clothes. This means you, everyone at gestalt haus in fairfax, california
  • 3 0
 Bought my FiveTen Kestrels back in 2019 and they’ve been my favourite shoe by far. Super stiff sole, Velcro strap to get the fit just right, and still have a decent amount of rubber left despite plenty of hike a bike. I’ve only just replaced them with a pair of FiveTen Hellcats for everyday trail riding, they’re just a little more flexible and a better fit, I still have the Kestrels, but they’re set up for gravel rides now.

I tried a pair of the CrankBrother Mallet Boa shoes last season, but found them way too soft for trail, so have been using them for bike park or shuttle days instead. Way more comfortable than the FiveTens, but don’t feel as good while pedaling
  • 1 0
 The heel is too wide on those old kestrels. I have the kestrel pros and love them otherwise.
  • 7 1
 Simply cannot cope with the mix of Shimano shoes and Crankbrothers Pedals
  • 2 0
 I love my crank bros mallet boas but I do wish they didn't look dirty all the time, something with the "finish" of the material, they never look good, always look dusty (at best). I wouldn't hesitate to buy another pair, just wished they looked better.
  • 2 0
 I too am currently using the Mallets (along with Mallet E pedals). They’re very good, but their “normal” width is too narrow for my EEE feet. So I’m still in search of a replacement for the much-missed Giro Terraduro HV (RIP).
  • 3 0
 The Mallet Boas are so good. As a long time Shimano fanboi I can say that the Crank Brothers are the best shoes I’ve owned. They just disappear on your feet (in a good way).
  • 2 0
 I have a pair of mallet boas I picked up to replace a pair of my Shimano Me7's, both on this list. Both shoes have been fantastic. Mallet Boas are so comfy, instantly perfect. They aren't quite as vented as the ME7's though.
  • 4 2
 I'm surprised none of you like some ankle protection in a shoe. It doesn't need to be much to prevent those annoying pains the next day.
  • 5 0
 What kind of annoying pains are we talking about here?
  • 4 0
 sounds like you need to go to the doctor...i've never heard of this
  • 2 0
 I've never had the need for ankle protection. Sure, I've bashed them up during the occasional crash, but I've never come back from a ride thinking I need extra coverage. I assume that's the experience of most people, right?
  • 4 0
 Yup for the 20% or so of riders that have prominent ankle bones, it’s not uncommon to lose some skin or get bruised there.
  • 1 0
 Max says he likes coverage for the inner ankle.
  • 1 0
 @Explodo, I like some ankle protection, there just aren’t as many options out there with that feature. Some of Shimano’s shoes have a good asymmetric cuff, but unfortunately it’s not as common.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: It is surprisingly uncommon to find shoes that help with that. Sidi Defenders have it some years, and some years they don't. It's very odd.

To those that don't know....if you're in an area with a lot of rocks or even an area with a lot of movement on the bike, you can whack your ankles and bruise/skin them pretty easily and they're not generally fast to heal.
  • 1 0
 part of the reason i gave the fizik gravitas a try. they're expensive, but good to ride in pretty much any conditions winter or summer, and along with the bit of ankle protection they have a super solid toe box
  • 2 1
 I always run my cleats all the way back, and I’ve been looking for a shoe that can be run further back than my 510 kestrals. Of all the ones listed here which seem to allow running the furthest rearward?
  • 4 0
 Looks like all the cleats are slammed back.
  • 2 3
 I think that's just ridiculous too. Why not run flats if you're not going to take advantage of using all the muscle groups in a full pedal stroke. Would be interesting to see achilles injury studies based on the length of time spent riding with celats slammed all the way back.
  • 1 0
 @eddieclarkmedia: I can only speak for myself, but as someone who rode flat pedals first, I find it essential to run my cleats as far back as I can. Running them any farther forward feels off balance and hurts my knees.
  • 2 0
 @eddieclarkmedia, I run clips and flats, but I prefer clipping in on faster, rougher trails - I don't need to worry as much about my feet getting knocked out of place. Flats are still my preference when it's super wet and greasy, though.
  • 3 0
 surprised there's nothing on the specialized 2F0 shoes. by far the most comfortable shoe i have used
  • 1 0
 Agreed they are great. But am I the only one who thinks Fox just ripped off the Cliplite design - like they're almost identical!
  • 1 1
 I am afraid of being attached to to bike. Had anyone here rode flat, clip in and magnetic clip ins? Does magnetic clip in work almost as good as clip in but not as scary? Is it worth it? I mean, I do not want to spend 400 buck for pedals and shoes just to figure out it's garbage

I am about to buy 200 bucks pedals and very happy with my current shoes. But maybe I should look at magnetic one to improve pedalling power uphill?
  • 2 1
 From my understanding and riding with a guy that had magnet pedals it’s more to guide your foot to the same position on a flat pedal not “attach” your shoe like clipless
Just stick with flats, it forces you to have good technique
  • 1 0
 @loosegoat: some clipless simp is downvoting us Big Grin Thx man
  • 3 0
 @valrock, have you tried clipping in yet? It can definitely be strange / scary / awkward at first, but after some practice in a grassy field or even on a stationary trainer it doesn't take too long to become second nature. With Shimano pedals you can reduce the spring tension to make it easier to get in and out, and then increase it as you become more comfortable.

There's also nothing wrong with sticking with flats either - they're a totally valid option, and with good sticky shoes the difference between flats and clips isn't as dramatic.
  • 5 6
 I remember when pinkbike was on the verge of adopting the far more useful term ‘clip in’ shoe rather than the idiotic ‘clip less’ that came from a history nobody cares about. Lately though it seems pinkbike is channeling a 1995 guy in Lycra again.
  • 2 0
 I think that would be that Robin dude.
  • 2 0
 Less bold, more Boulder
  • 2 0
 Shimano needs to re-release their Stormtrooper shoes. I loved them. Worked perfectly with my Mallets!
  • 1 0
 does anyone know why shimano decided to just ignore the large foot crowd? would love to get a new pair of the ge9's but they have a stop at size EU48.
  • 4 4
 Explain the term clipless without given a tedious history lesson about roadies from the days when everything was black and white.
  • 12 0
 They don't use toe clips--therefore clipless.
  • 3 0
 Comes from toe clips, ya know those little baskets that are on the front of pedals that you strap your toes into. When pedals didn't have those anymore they were called clipless
  • 1 0
 Clip-less means without clips- do you see any clips on these shoes??- why do you even ask!!?? isn't that obvious??!! ... Oh! Shimano- what's that? You ruined my rant!
  • 1 1
 Prior to 1990 and the release of the Shimano SPD, all mtn bike pedals had toe-clips (a pedal with a cage around the front of the shoe and a strap at the back of the cage going over the top of your shoe that you tightened to keep your foot from coming off the pedal on the upstroke). Sounds ridiculous, and they, were but that's all there was back then. It's how I started mtn biking in 1990 until I was able to get SPD's, which were a game changer. Bigger picture is proper pedalling technique means pulling up on the pedal on the backside of the pedal stroke allows you to pedal more efficiently by ultizing all the muscle groups instead of just pushing down one pedal at a time- it's why you'll never see a pro xc racer, cyclocrosser or roadie running flat pedals.
  • 1 0
 The larger pedals used to hit things and you would clip a rock or a root. With spd you would "clip less" rocks and roots so they called the clipless.
... That's my story and I am sticking to it!
  • 3 0
 lol hates flat pedals!
  • 1 0
 I still have my 5.10 Minnaar's (painted black) for freeride and trail... And for XC I have my Adidas Voltaje
  • 2 0
 Seb Stott "hates flat pedals". But WHY??!!
  • 1 0
 I'm not a professional racer, just a rider with a youtube channel and 3 subscribers. Am I still allowed to wear these shoes?
  • 1 0
 Everyone's shoe is beat up, dirty and sans legs but naturally @henryquiney is modeling his and they look clean lol!
  • 1 0
 Pearl Izumi X-Alp Summit has a genuine Vibram sole.
  • 1 0
 ME7, 'easy on and off', clearly you need to try a BOA shoe
  • 1 0
 Shimano am9 on Hope union gravity pedals.
  • 1 0
 U-G-L-Y
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032117
Mobile Version of Website