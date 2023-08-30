The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools

If you aren’t using a headset with the ingenious split crown race, or a fork that features an integrated one, like Ohlins' first generation 36 RXF used (that comes with its own set of problems, but I applaud them for simplifying the installation process), then you’ll need a set of unique tools to install and remove that crucial little part.



Seasoned (or even partially seasoned) mountain bike home mechanics certainly know how to wield a hammer and flat-bladed screwdriver, but there’s a certain satisfaction that comes along with using the correct tool for the job. Park Tool's Adjustable Crown Race Puller (CRP2) is one of those seldom-used pieces of equipment that does what it says on the tin.





Matt Beer



Position: Tech Editor & Dishwasher Loading Expert

Favorite tool: Park Tools CRP 2 - Park Tools Crown Race Puller

Honorable mention: RockShox Reverb double ended-barb

