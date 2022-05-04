The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups

Growing up as a die-hard flat pedal rider, I found the transition to clipless more natural with the Crankbrothers Mallet DH model. Unlike SPD systems, the Mallet’s design can lock the cleat into the mechanism from either direction; place your foot on the pedal platform and wiggle the shoe from in front of or behind the spring to clip in. That’s because the design of the mechanism can articulate 360-degrees around the axle, independently of the pedal body and “roll” with the cleat, which is where the Eggbeater system gets its name from.





Matt Beer

Position: Tech Editor & allergy kid

Clips/Flats Time Split: 80/20

Preferred shoe style: Gravity/DH

Chosen Pedal: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

