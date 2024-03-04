The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use

Mar 4, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
We review a lot of kit here at Pinkbike. In fact, sometimes it can feel like a constant merry-go-round of helmets, gloves, tires, or if we're extra lucky the latest bikes. It often transpires that we spend little time on the things we actually like most and more time trying to understand why things don't fit, work or feel as good as the manufacturer insists they should.

Sometimes those preferred items aren't the flashiest, like the lowly fender here. While it might not inspire lust like other components, fenders are undeniably critical, especially for those of us who preside in wetter climes. Nobody likes mud in their eye, but we do have preferences over how we avoid such things.


photo
MuckyNutz MugGuard Long


There's not too much one can say about a plastic fender - they're one of those simple utilitarian items that either does or doesn't work. In this case, it works very well. I went looking for a low-profile fender with as much coverage as possible, and landed on the MuckyNutz as the one that fit my needs best.


Dario DiGiulio
Position: Tech Editor, glasses guy
Preferred features: Easy swap between bikes, huge coverage
Chosen fender: MuckyNutz MugGuard Long
Price: $30 USD
In order to keep the massive extrusion stable, the MugGuard relies on 6 zip ties or removable bands to hold things in place. The lower mounts on the fork legs are longer than typical fenders, and the double row is key to keeping the fender centered and away from the edge knobs of your tire. Speaking of those removable bands, MuckyNutz ships each fender with a roll of somewhat elastic hook and loop material that you can cut to length to affix your fender. Though I'm using standard zip ties here, I've come to prefer the removable nature of the alternative, as you can more easily swap the fender around between bikes or remove it for travel.

The only real downside to this massive mud guard is a material aversion to holding stickers very well. Because what are fenders for if not to provide a swath of sticker real estate? I'm sure a more thorough alcohol scrub or even some sanding would help, but the pebbly texture does help shed muck, so I'll leave it alone for now.

photo
photo

I don't imagine I'll be running this titanic fender once things dry out, but the slightly smaller MugGuard does make a great all-year item, and is less finicky to center than the long version. I'd love to use the stock Fox option, but I've had bad luck with the durability of those - especially the XL. The lower loop-style mounts always seem to break under regular usage, which results in a floppy, noisy fender.

photo


photo
Fox Mud Guard

I run a fender year round, rain or shine - to me, a fork looks like it's missing something if one isn't installed. I also hate getting stuff in my eyes, whether that's mud in the winter or dust in the summer. I'll often run a cheap, flexible plastic fender simply because that's what I have lying around, but that's not my preferred option.

Mike Kazimer
Position: Gear Director,
Preferred features: Umm, that it works?
Chosen fender: Fox Mud Guard
Price: $25 USD
In my ideal world, all forks would come with a fender designed specifically for that model, one that offers good coverage and easily bolts on, no zip ties required. That's finally starting to happen, and over the last few years Fox and RockShox started making fenders that integrate well with their forks.

It's Fox's regular-length fender that's shown here, which does the trick, but I prefer the XL option - as the name implies, it offers more coverage on both sides of the fork arch. The shape works well, and I like that it leaves room next to the stanchions for mud to escape through, rather than creating a shelf that could potentially drag debris into the seals.

photo
photo



Fox Mud Guard XL
Fox XL Mud Guard

Next to lock-on grips, mud guards could be one of the most practical wet-weather additions you could make to your bike, since holding onto your bike and being able to see where you're going are mildly important. Fox's XL Mud Guard for the 36, 38, and 40 (different width but the same idea) is my favorite fender out there right now mainly for its security, shape, and fixing points.
Matt Beer
Position: Tech Editor, recycling manager
Preferred features: Doesn't use single-use zip ties, mounts securely without rattling
Chosen fender: Fox XL Mud Guard
Price: $25 USD

Fox make a short and long version, but if you're going to have a mud guard, you may as well go all in with the XL size. Both fenders use four fixing points; two bolts at the back of the arch and one to each of the bleed valve nuts, doing away with any bothersome noises while riding. Another bonus point is that the fender doesn't rely on single-use zip ties.

Nearly all of the longer travel forks on the market have had small mounting points drilled into the back of the arches for years now, but Fox was the first to offer a factory-spec fender (although it's still an aftermarket purchase and rarely provided with bike). That means it's specifically shaped to Fox forks only, but it does come with the benefit of shedding mud from the seals, as Mike pointed out, and it also avoids sand-blasting the bottom of the fork arch, like the flexy zip tie versions can induce, since it's held firmly in place.

Due to the overall insignificance of the 92-g weight and sleek appearance, I haven't found any reason to remove it in summer months either - just be mindful of how it integrates with some tailgate pads and bike racks which hold the bike vertically by a front wheel basket.

Fox Mud Guard XL
Fox Mud Guard XL
For such a simple, lightweight piece of plastic, they are highly effective.



photo

I found this fender in a bin in my garage, I like the way it looks, and it's simple and effective. I don't remember where it's from, and I love that there are no clues. No event name, no brand name, no writing at all. Perfect. (Excessive branding is my least favorite thing about the bike industry, so if a little artsy-looking plastic thing on my bike can give me a break from that, I'll gladly take it.)
Alicia Leggett
Position: Making that up day by day
Preferred features: Simple, effective, aesthetically nice, unbranded
Chosen fender: ?
Price: ?

This fender is a little smaller than some others I've liked in the past, but it still does its job well. That's mainly what there is to say about its function. I put it on and from that point on, my tire has flung less mud toward my face.

The biggest decider is that I'm in a life moment of being really into Mexico. I've been putting way more effort than ever before into improving my Spanish, which is structured in a way that makes so much more sense than English (admittedly a low bar for sense-making). I'm a little bit in love with Mexican culture, which I think falls into the Venn diagram overlap between logical and sexy. Throw in more creativity than I see in the US, delicious food, and lots of my own great memories? I'll call it a win.

photo
photo
Could I have been neater with my zip tie cutting? Totally. Does that keep me up at night? Not at all.

There are plenty of fenders out there that make marginal gains toward a tiny bit more effectiveness (see the rest of this article), but really, the simplest version also works just fine. My biggest complaint is that I don't love single-use zip ties. If I were planning to move this fender around (or even if I were more principled), I'd replace the zip ties with little Velcro strips, but really, this fender is staying on my personal bike, so that's a really, really minor gripe.

photo
Bonus points for matching some of my home decor.


photo


A mud guard is a year-round essential in Scotland, owing to the gloriously moist conditions we both enjoy and complain about in equal measure. Dry conditions do occasionally arise, but never for long enough that I would actually bother removing the mudguard. After all, there basically are no downsides.

Jessie-May Morgan
Position: News Writer & Technical Editor at Pinkbike & Velo
Preferred features: Plain, comprehensive coverage, easy to swap between forks
Chosen fender: Mudhugger EVO Long
Price: £27.50 (*£30.99 for bolt-on)


My go-to is the Mudhugger EVO Long, of the Velcro strap-on variety, compatible with the latest Fox 36 and 38 forks, and the latest Rockshox ZEB (maybe others, too). The bolt-on version looks better (see Sarah's), but the Velcro one is probably the easiest and fastest to swap between bikes. That, and its massive coverage, make it the best option for me. I wouldn't necessarily recommend it, but the coverage on this one is so good you can often get away with not using any eyewear even in the most sloppy conditions. The Velcro straps are a little abrasive, hence my incredibly careful application of Gorilla tape (that I'm sure will be appreciated by many) to the legs and arch. They'll also wear out after a winter of riding. Mudhugger sell replacement straps (4 for £4.99), or you can zip-tie.


photo
Pure glam
photo
*More aesthetically pleasing ways of mounting the Mudhugger EVO are available, see below




photo
Mudhugger EVO Bolt-On

Bike fenders are actually the best. Especially this time of year, I find it hard to ride without one! This Mudhugger EVO Bolt-On fender is my go-to for wet-weather rides and I've been impressed with how well it works. Occasionally, I'll notice it when a little rock gets scooped up into it and makes a noise before it flies out the back, but the fender always shoots them back down onto the trail. It's also quiet even on chunky descents. I wouldn't recommend it if you have peanut buttery or clay-like mud since that will build up and cause the wheel to stop moving, but for the riding I do around Squamish, it's perfect.

Sarah Moore
Position: Content Manager
Preferred features: Keeps mud out of my eyes
Chosen fender: Mudhugger EVO Bolt-On (Long)
Price: £30.99 GBP
While I made a brief exception right after I got laser eye surgery and the doctor expressly told me not to get dirt in my eyes, I almost never wear glasses when mountain biking. I know I should, they're a great piece of safety gear, but in cooler weather, I fog them up, and in warmer temperatures, I sweat so much onto them that I have to wipe them every stop. I can usually manage goggles in the bike park as long as I make sure I don't put them on until the second before I drop in, but for the rest of the time, I rely on my fender to keep trail debris out of my eyes. It also keeps my face and clothes a whole lot cleaner, so even if you do ride with glasses, a fender is a worthwhile purchase.

In the summer, I'll generally ride a shorter fender that bolts to my fork like the one Kaz has in this article or just a cheap plastic fender that is attached with zip-ties. We had some Marsh Guard x Pinkbike ones at Crankworx a couple of years ago and I had a stash for while, but I think I've made my way through all of them. I've never actually made my own fender out of a Dollar Store placemat, but I might have to try that this summer!

photo
photo


photo

I think mountain bikes should come with front fenders fitted, so I was pleased to see the latest Scott Ransom and Voltage do just that. The Syncros Trail 2 Fender fits Fox 36 and 38 forks and is easy to remove and re-install. It also doesn't cost much to buy on its own ( I found it online for under £10) and is pretty light at 63 g. I would like more coverage, though, as some spray can come up vertically from the trailing part of the wheel.
Seb Stott
Position: Tech editor, professional pedant
Preferred features: Quiet, easily-removable, good coverage
Chosen fender: Syncros Trail 2 Fender
Price: £9.50

Otherwise, I tend to strap a Mudhugger or similar mudguard on when things get muddy. For wet weather, I like the longer version that extends almost a quarter of the way around the wheel for best coverage, but I will happily keep the shorter version on all year round. If I have some, I like to use reusable zip ties so it's easier to remove and re-install on another bike when needed. These seem to be easier and longer-lasting than the Velcro straps that sometimes come with mudguards.

photo
A hastily-installed Mudhugger with slapdash zip-tie installation, but it's done the job without fuss for several years now.
photo
Here's a mudguard secured to a non-Kashima fork with reusable zip ties - how thrifty!


66 Comments
  • 79 0
 I use my eye lids which are actually quite ineffective
  • 17 0
 Good old safety squints
  • 1 0
 @superandy07: Chooch Factor... un-measurably.
  • 9 0
 I have an RRP and a Mudhugger on 2 different bikes all year round. They're life changing. Your entire upper body including your face and eyeballs stay so much cleaner. Try riding without one when you're used to the protection and it's unbearable.
  • 2 0
 I use a bolt on Mudhugger, and take it off over the summer. Every autumn I go for one wet ride before I remember to put it on, and it's incredible how shitty it is compared to having a decent sized fender up front. No idea how I survived my whole childhood of muddy rides without a fender.
  • 3 0
 @transam711: I'd love to remove mine but summer is just a word around here
  • 1 0
 @TommyNunchuck: This!!
  • 4 0
 I use the rockshox one for my Zeb, and it has the same issue the fox ones pictured above have: one huge advantage of fenders is protecting your fork seals, yet some of these new bolt on ones do a terrible job of this.

I used to have some cheapo strap-on job (easy now), and my fork seals were much cleaner after dusty runs.
  • 7 0
 what's the blurred out caliper in the first pic?
  • 6 8
 It looks red So probably that new SRAM pos that they will claim is powerful but will hardly beat u brakes on a wallmart bike on their best day
  • 3 0
 Nice spot, my guess is the new Maven since it appears to be red and has a Sram rotor, probably blurred from before the maven was released.
  • 3 0
 can see faint red so I'm guessing it's a Maven and this article was shot/edited before the release of those brakes and waiting for a slow news day
  • 10 1
 My guess is that it was naked, either that or it was doing a rude gesture, or it did not have parental permission to be filmed, or its an informant passing information about the activities of a proscribed terrorist organisation, or its in a talking heads documentary giving information to camera about working in a scam call-centre in India.
  • 1 0
 Got a spot of mud on the lens pre-mudguard install. Yes, in all the shots. Amazing, right? Wink
  • 3 0
 I had the fox xl but with a kuat rack that holds down on the front wheel it felt pretty sketchy pushing the rack down on the guard, if it snapped there’s nothing holding onto the bike anymore. I cut it flush with to the fork arch so it could lock down on the tire again
  • 2 0
 Get a new bike rack
  • 3 0
 Hack for to get rid of those zip ties but keep the fun artsy fender:
"Direct Mount Fender Adapter for Fox and Marzocchi Forks made from recycled material"
shorturl.at/ayzHU
  • 2 0
 Less sketchy looking link: www.etsy.com/listing/1401929680
  • 2 0
 This fellas is Poland is making some really nice fenders. They Even make one that fits the Ohlins forks and uses the factory mounting holes. I don’t like putting zip ties on my forks.

visionvelo.eu/product/ohlins-rxf36-m-2-racing-mudguard
  • 1 0
 Good recommendation, I’ve been using his on my Pole Voima and they’ve been working great with the rear a custom solution for that bike.
  • 4 0
 No props for the OG Jason Marsh and his MarshGuard?!?! Met him at Sea Otter and he signed one for me. In gold Sharpie. Still run it to this day... Great dude.
  • 2 0
 SKS Mudrocker - Front and Rear........amazing coverage that doesn't look stupid! Used mine all winter long, keeps mud, snow, mud and salt spray off me and most of my bike. Keeps springtime mud at bay like no other.
  • 1 0
 Don't know about rear, but the front one is excellent. And I've ridden pretty horrible conditions through the British winter! Seems a different material to the mudhuggers, which feel sort of waxy - maybe it's just got a higher glass fibre content or something. Also, the shape is a bit more "Moto" than the organic mudhugger, if that bothers...
  • 1 0
 I regard front fenders as essential year round, and it's dry here in the summer, other than stream crossings, for which fenders are indispensable. And I get to wash off the the cow §#!‡ from under my fender that would otherwise too often find its way into my nose and mouth all spring and summer. My fenders have also saved many a chipped tooth, too. They catch rocks all the time. Why take them off? — ever? Are they ever in the way?
  • 1 0
 Oh how they laughed at us over the pond ten years ago when we started running fenders now it’s in my top five most revolutionary inventions along with disk brakes and suspension forks. That being said I’ve still got the same OG mud hugger. At least ten years old, refuses to break and as far as I’m aware came up with the original idea so I’d rather buy of them than someone who copied. First saw Danny Hart running prototype versions on uplifts someone might have done it before.
  • 4 0
 Seb Stott's favourite mudguard is a Fox 38 amirite
  • 1 0
 Beat me to it.....Shocking that he's not using a Fox mud guard....I think he does use a Fox guard, but he's trying to show he's an impartial tester before his next suspension review.
  • 1 1
 After Fox and Rockshox release official fenders in 2020(2021?), I realized that it took them a very long time to do it.
It seems so obivous now. They are not expensive and the quality is very good; nicely molded pieces and well integrated into the fork.So glad I don't have to cut an old tube as a fender anymore. lol
  • 6 0
 its bizarre that it took them so long. Zipping tying a fender to a $1k fork just doesn't feel right.
  • 1 0
 @mtmc99: I think integrated fenders should come on the forks from the factory
  • 2 0
 @mtmc99: Agreed, some forks still don't have an option, so I made this: www.etsy.com/listing/1401929680
  • 1 0
 @RonSauce: agreed. I really dont see the downside and those things have to be cheap as hell at high volumes
  • 1 0
 @alicialeggett I'd love to send you one of these if your pokey zip ties do start keeping you up at night! I like my artsy fender too but couldn't stand anymore zip ties. www.etsy.com/listing/1401929680
  • 2 0
 I won't use another amp. If its good enough for Eddy Van Halen, it's good enough for me.
  • 1 0
 I like the Manitou fender that came with my Mezzer, it has pretty big coverage and looks really clean on the fork. I've never found it too soft
  • 3 0
 i like the fit of the mezzer fender too, but it's too floppy. I've cracked 3 of them all from just regular riding.
  • 2 0
 @whiteranger3: Same.
The only Mezzer fender that lasted a while was after a jank gorilla tape + epoxy repair.
  • 4 0
 @chrod: yep i saw something similar on mtbr. i opted for an AMS fender with new holes drilled. i wish someone would make an aftermarket bolt on for the mezzer!
  • 2 0
 @whiteranger3: How long did each fender last for? I did break mine, but that was in a bike rack that mangled it (not my usual rack) and that's not uncommon for a lot of fenders.
  • 1 0
 @whiteranger3: what are you using now?? i've had mine for like 2.5 years now and its still going fine, but the coverage just isnt good enough for UK winters and i keep getting crap in my eye, i just dont know what else will fit
  • 3 0
 Good article about the front fenders, but what about the rear fenders?
  • 14 0
 I think we all included our favorite rear fenders.
  • 3 0
 @dariodigiulio: ^^^ comment gold
  • 2 0
 @dariodigiulio: Dario, a rare dismissal of function on your part. I prefer my cheeks to be as dry as possible.
  • 2 0
 @dariodigiulio: What damper are you running on your fork??? Dosen't look like a stoke one!
  • 1 0
 Syncros 34 fender lasted 1 bottom out on my Spur. Cracked. Went back to the 30 el' cheapo Ziptie one and it's lasted for a couple years.
  • 3 1
 The cutted Water Bottles were the best!!
  • 1 0
 My Suntour Aion came with a pretty decent fender. Before that I used to make my own from a piece of plastic.
  • 4 2
 Mudhuggers are fooking disgusting
  • 2 0
 So strap-ons are better. Got it.
  • 1 0
 Flap for the front, mudhugger for the back. Ugly but you finish the ride clean
  • 1 0
 Patiently awaiting the rear fender article Wink I got an SKS Mudrocker, which is massive. Great for staying clean, though.
  • 1 0
 It seems the FOX fenders direct all the mud right on the fork seal- bad design!
  • 1 0
 The Fox xl fender works perfect. Not sad to get rid of the zip ties and having to move the thing back into place.
  • 2 1
 Looks like Fox is paying the bills this month!
  • 1 0
 We need the real scoop on the blur @dariodigiulio ...
  • 1 0
 Nice! Been running the og Fox fender. Will have to try the xl soon.
  • 1 0
 @alicialeggett Sugar skull fenders FTW
  • 1 1
 Do you want to hear a funny joke? Some people ride in climates where they need mud guards hahahaha!

Tough crowd!
  • 1 0
 If it ain’t a dirt Merkin, it ain’t workin
  • 1 0
 Are you all riding Fox forks because the fenders mount better?
  • 1 0
 @alicialeggett your zip tie cuts scare me
  • 1 0
 Full Fox factory squad.
  • 1 0
 Strap ons for life Wink
Below threshold threads are hidden







