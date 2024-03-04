The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use

MuckyNutz MugGuard Long



There's not too much one can say about a plastic fender - they're one of those simple utilitarian items that either does or doesn't work. In this case, it works very well. I went looking for a low-profile fender with as much coverage as possible, and landed on the MuckyNutz as the one that fit my needs best.





Dario DiGiulio

Position: Tech Editor, glasses guy

Preferred features: Easy swap between bikes, huge coverage

Chosen fender: MuckyNutz MugGuard Long

Price: $30 USD

Fox Mud Guard

I run a fender year round, rain or shine - to me, a fork looks like it's missing something if one isn't installed. I also hate getting stuff in my eyes, whether that's mud in the winter or dust in the summer. I'll often run a cheap, flexible plastic fender simply because that's what I have lying around, but that's not my preferred option.



Mike Kazimer

Position: Gear Director,

Preferred features: Umm, that it works?

Chosen fender: Fox Mud Guard

Price: $25 USD

Fox XL Mud Guard

Next to lock-on grips, mud guards could be one of the most practical wet-weather additions you could make to your bike, since holding onto your bike and being able to see where you're going are mildly important. Fox's XL Mud Guard for the 36, 38, and 40 (different width but the same idea) is my favorite fender out there right now mainly for its security, shape, and fixing points.

Matt Beer

Position: Tech Editor, recycling manager

Preferred features: Doesn't use single-use zip ties, mounts securely without rattling

Chosen fender: Fox XL Mud Guard

Price: $25 USD

For such a simple, lightweight piece of plastic, they are highly effective.

I found this fender in a bin in my garage, I like the way it looks, and it's simple and effective. I don't remember where it's from, and I love that there are no clues. No event name, no brand name, no writing at all. Perfect. (Excessive branding is my least favorite thing about the bike industry, so if a little artsy-looking plastic thing on my bike can give me a break from that, I'll gladly take it.)

Alicia Leggett

Position: Making that up day by day

Preferred features: Simple, effective, aesthetically nice, unbranded

Chosen fender: ?

Price: ?

Could I have been neater with my zip tie cutting? Totally. Does that keep me up at night? Not at all.

Bonus points for matching some of my home decor.



A mud guard is a year-round essential in Scotland, owing to the gloriously moist conditions we both enjoy and complain about in equal measure. Dry conditions do occasionally arise, but never for long enough that I would actually bother removing the mudguard. After all, there basically are no downsides.



Jessie-May Morgan

Position: News Writer & Technical Editor at Pinkbike & Velo

Preferred features: Plain, comprehensive coverage, easy to swap between forks

Chosen fender: Mudhugger EVO Long

Price: £27.50 (*£30.99 for bolt-on)

Pure glam *More aesthetically pleasing ways of mounting the Mudhugger EVO are available, see below

Mudhugger EVO Bolt-On

Bike fenders are actually the best. Especially this time of year, I find it hard to ride without one! This Mudhugger EVO Bolt-On fender is my go-to for wet-weather rides and I've been impressed with how well it works. Occasionally, I'll notice it when a little rock gets scooped up into it and makes a noise before it flies out the back, but the fender always shoots them back down onto the trail. It's also quiet even on chunky descents. I wouldn't recommend it if you have peanut buttery or clay-like mud since that will build up and cause the wheel to stop moving, but for the riding I do around Squamish, it's perfect.



Sarah Moore

Position: Content Manager

Preferred features: Keeps mud out of my eyes

Chosen fender: Mudhugger EVO Bolt-On (Long)

Price: £30.99 GBP

I think mountain bikes should come with front fenders fitted, so I was pleased to see the latest Scott Ransom and Voltage do just that. The Syncros Trail 2 Fender fits Fox 36 and 38 forks and is easy to remove and re-install. It also doesn't cost much to buy on its own ( I found it online for under £10) and is pretty light at 63 g. I would like more coverage, though, as some spray can come up vertically from the trailing part of the wheel.

Seb Stott

Position: Tech editor, professional pedant

Preferred features: Quiet, easily-removable, good coverage

Chosen fender: Syncros Trail 2 Fender

Price: £9.50

A hastily-installed Mudhugger with slapdash zip-tie installation, but it's done the job without fuss for several years now. Here's a mudguard secured to a non-Kashima fork with reusable zip ties - how thrifty!

We review a lot of kit here at Pinkbike. In fact, sometimes it can feel like a constant merry-go-round of helmets, gloves, tires, or if we're extra lucky the latest bikes. It often transpires that we spend little time on the things we actually like most and more time trying to understand why things don't fit, work or feel as good as the manufacturer insists they should.Sometimes those preferred items aren't the flashiest, like the lowly fender here. While it might not inspire lust like other components, fenders are undeniably critical, especially for those of us who preside in wetter climes. Nobody likes mud in their eye, but we do have preferences over how we avoid such things.In order to keep the massive extrusion stable, the MugGuard relies on 6 zip ties or removable bands to hold things in place. The lower mounts on the fork legs are longer than typical fenders, and the double row is key to keeping the fender centered and away from the edge knobs of your tire. Speaking of those removable bands, MuckyNutz ships each fender with a roll of somewhat elastic hook and loop material that you can cut to length to affix your fender. Though I'm using standard zip ties here, I've come to prefer the removable nature of the alternative, as you can more easily swap the fender around between bikes or remove it for travel.The only real downside to this massive mud guard is a material aversion to holding stickers very well. Because what are fenders for if not to provide a swath of sticker real estate? I'm sure a more thorough alcohol scrub or even some sanding would help, but the pebbly texture does help shed muck, so I'll leave it alone for now.I don't imagine I'll be running this titanic fender once things dry out, but the slightly smaller MugGuard does make a great all-year item, and is less finicky to center than the long version. I'd love to use the stock Fox option, but I've had bad luck with the durability of those - especially the XL. The lower loop-style mounts always seem to break under regular usage, which results in a floppy, noisy fender.In my ideal world, all forks would come with a fender designed specifically for that model, one that offers good coverage and easily bolts on, no zip ties required. That's finally starting to happen, and over the last few years Fox and RockShox started making fenders that integrate well with their forks.It's Fox's regular-length fender that's shown here, which does the trick, but I prefer the XL option - as the name implies, it offers more coverage on both sides of the fork arch. The shape works well, and I like that it leaves room next to the stanchions for mud to escape through, rather than creating a shelf that could potentially drag debris into the seals.Fox make a short and long version, but if you're going to have a mud guard, you may as well go all in with the XL size. Both fenders use four fixing points; two bolts at the back of the arch and one to each of the bleed valve nuts, doing away with any bothersome noises while riding. Another bonus point is that the fender doesn't rely on single-use zip ties.Nearly all of the longer travel forks on the market have had small mounting points drilled into the back of the arches for years now, but Fox was the first to offer a factory-spec fender (although it's still an aftermarket purchase and rarely provided with bike). That means it's specifically shaped to Fox forks only, but it does come with the benefit of shedding mud from the seals, as Mike pointed out, and it also avoids sand-blasting the bottom of the fork arch, like the flexy zip tie versions can induce, since it's held firmly in place.Due to the overall insignificance of the 92-g weight and sleek appearance, I haven't found any reason to remove it in summer months either - just be mindful of how it integrates with some tailgate pads and bike racks which hold the bike vertically by a front wheel basket.This fender is a little smaller than some others I've liked in the past, but it still does its job well. That's mainly what there is to say about its function. I put it on and from that point on, my tire has flung less mud toward my face.The biggest decider is that I'm in a life moment of being really into Mexico. I've been puttingmore effort than ever before into improving my Spanish, which is structured in a way that makes so much more sense than English (admittedly a low bar for sense-making). I'm a little bit in love with Mexican culture, which I think falls into the Venn diagram overlap betweenand. Throw in more creativity than I see in the US, delicious food, and lots of my own great memories? I'll call it a win.There are plenty of fenders out there that make marginal gains toward a tiny bit more effectiveness (see the rest of this article), but really, the simplest version also works just fine. My biggest complaint is that I don't love single-use zip ties. If I were planning to move this fender around (or even if I were more principled), I'd replace the zip ties with little Velcro strips, but really, this fender is staying on my personal bike, so that's a really, really minor gripe.My go-to is the Mudhugger EVO Long, of the Velcro strap-on variety, compatible with the latest Fox 36 and 38 forks, and the latest Rockshox ZEB (maybe others, too). The bolt-on version looks better (see Sarah's), but the Velcro one is probably the easiest and fastest to swap between bikes. That, and its massive coverage, make it the best option for me. I wouldn't necessarily recommend it, but the coverage on this one is so good you can often get away with not using any eyewear even in the most sloppy conditions. The Velcro straps are a little abrasive, hence my incredibly careful application of Gorilla tape (that I'm sure will be appreciated by many) to the legs and arch. They'll also wear out after a winter of riding. Mudhugger sell replacement straps (4 for £4.99), or you can zip-tie.While I made a brief exception right after I got laser eye surgery and the doctor expressly told me not to get dirt in my eyes, I almost never wear glasses when mountain biking. I know I should, they're a great piece of safety gear, but in cooler weather, I fog them up, and in warmer temperatures, I sweat so much onto them that I have to wipe them every stop. I can usually manage goggles in the bike park as long as I make sure I don't put them on until the second before I drop in, but for the rest of the time, I rely on my fender to keep trail debris out of my eyes. It also keeps my face and clothes a whole lot cleaner, so even if you do ride with glasses, a fender is a worthwhile purchase.In the summer, I'll generally ride a shorter fender that bolts to my fork like the one Kaz has in this article or just a cheap plastic fender that is attached with zip-ties. We had some Marsh Guard x Pinkbike ones at Crankworx a couple of years ago and I had a stash for while, but I think I've made my way through all of them. I've never actually made my own fender out of a Dollar Store placemat, but I might have to try that this summer!Otherwise, I tend to strap a Mudhugger or similar mudguard on when things get muddy. For wet weather, I like the longer version that extends almost a quarter of the way around the wheel for best coverage, but I will happily keep the shorter version on all year round. If I have some, I like to use reusable zip ties so it's easier to remove and re-install on another bike when needed. These seem to be easier and longer-lasting than the Velcro straps that sometimes come with mudguards.