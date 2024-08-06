The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Grips Pinkbike Editors Actually Use

I'd consider myself moderately picky when it comes to grip choice – I'm not beholden to only one specific make and model, but a grip needs to meet certain criteria in order to earn a permanent spot on a bike. First, it needs to be reasonably thin. I have big hands, but that doesn't mean I want it to feel like I'm holding onto a Coke can for hours at a time – a diameter around 30 millimeters works best for me.



Since I'm constantly swapping between bikes I typically stick with lock-on grips over push-ons; it makes things a lot easier, and I don't need to waste time messing around with hair spray and safety wire.





Mike Kazimer



Position: Cycling Gear Director

Grip: Peaty's Monarch

Glove Size: XL

Key Element: Soft rubber, thin diameter

Price: $31.99 USD

