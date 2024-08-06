The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Grips Pinkbike Editors Actually Use

It's hard to think of anything more mind numbing to write or read than a grip review. As such, we haven't published many of those historically, despite the dizzying array of rubber tubes you can buy at any given bike shop. Test bikes tend to come with a similarly wide variety, leading to plenty of tests-within-tests, and allowing us to try plenty of different options to inform our choices. We do of course try new intriguing options on the market, but suffice to say they won't get as much press as some hot new trail bike or an electronic exoskeleton.
Cutting to the chase, here are the grips we each choose to run and why.
Most grips feel a bit overly complicated to me. There's a lot of fuss over a few millimeters of rubber that will rub away under your sweaty palms after a little while, and ultimately end up feeling like a warm wad of rubber, which is pretty much what my favorite grips are. The Longnecks don't have a top, bottom, or side - if you can manage to slip the bar into them and tighten a single 3mm bolt you're done with installation.
Dario DiGiulioPosition:
Tech Editor & used tire hoarderGrip:
ODI Longneck Lock-OnGlove Size:
XLKey Element:
Unidirectional patternPrice:
$30 USD
I tend to ride without gloves whenever I can, so my hands
have developed some nice callouses that fit the shape of these nicely. Familiarity being the ultimate performance enhancer, I'll be sticking with these for the foreseeable future. These also seem to be ideal for gloveless riding due to the increased moisture wicking of the ribbed texture.
Durability on the Longnecks is excellent, thanks to the rubber ribs wearing evenly and slowly. I've managed to stretch a set an entire year, swapping bike to bike for daily riding, only retiring them after the end plugs were too busted to stay on. My key to longevity is simply rotating the grip when a bald spot develops, and boom
: you have a fresh surface under the palm.
I've mindlessly grasped plenty of other colorful options in bike shops, but so far nothing matches the shape and tack of these simple beauties. Plus, they come in the only color they need to: black.
As a contact point, grips can make or break your ride experience. I'm a glove guy 95% of the time as I find that they increase the friction without needing to clench the grip with more force. My grip of choice these days is the Ergon GDH Team, which bears an uncanny resemblance to the ODI Elite Pro, my previous favorite. Both remind me of the features that I loved about the underrated, but now retired, ODI Intense grip
.
Matt BeerPosition:
Tech Editor & dishwasher re-organizerGrip:
Ergon GDH TeamGlove Size:
MDKey Element:
Tapered, raised palm padPrice:
$39.95 USD
I don't want to call the GDH Team grips a direct copy because there are major differences - the main one being the rubber is softer and tackier. I've noticed that the combination of the rubber's tackiness and waffle patterns lower the chance of slipping a grip when wet compared to mushroom-style patterns too.
For shapes, the top features a raised palm pad that matches the curve of your hand as you make a fist around the handlebars. Underneath, you'll find the popular waffle pattern that stops short of the inner thumb area to avoid unnecessary rubbing. A flange also wraps part way around to protect your hand from biting into the grip clamp while leaving room to reach the dropper post and shift levers.
There's also a trick replaceable plastic end cap which I first thought was hokey. Integrating into the end of the grip not only makes them replaceable, but it protects the grip's plastic sleeve and the end of the handlebar itself - a quality function if your carbon bars taper to a thin diameter at the outer reaches.
A single clamp locks them down with a 3mm allen key head which is much less prone to stripping out. Color-lovers are out of luck though as these clamps only come in a neutral gun metal finish.
I'd consider myself moderately picky when it comes to grip choice – I'm not beholden to only one specific make and model, but a grip needs to meet certain criteria in order to earn a permanent spot on a bike. First, it needs to be reasonably thin. I have big hands, but that doesn't mean I want it to feel like I'm holding onto a Coke can for hours at a time – a diameter around 30 millimeters works best for me.
Since I'm constantly swapping between bikes I typically stick with lock-on grips over push-ons; it makes things a lot easier, and I don't need to waste time messing around with hair spray and safety wire.
Mike KazimerPosition:
Cycling Gear DirectorGrip:
Peaty's MonarchGlove Size:
XLKey Element:
Soft rubber, thin diameterPrice:
$31.99 USD
I go gloveless a fair bit, especially during the summer, so I prefer a grip with at least some raised bits of texture to keep my sweaty palms from slipping off. Ideally the sweet spot for the textured portions is fairly large – I hate needing to stop and re-orient a grip a to find the ideal position.
My current favorite grips are the new Peaty Monarch lock-on. I snagged a couple of pairs earlier this year, one with a knurled pattern and the other with a mushroom pattern that feels similar to the Longnecks that Dario chose. I like them both, but if I had to choose I'd pick the mushroom pattern for the extra comfort it provides.
The rubber is nice and soft on both versions, and the 30-32mm taper feels perfect. They're sort of like a mash-up of the DMR Deathgrip and the Burgtec Bartender, two other grips that are on my shortlist of favorites, so it's not really surprising that I've been digging these.
I'm not too worried about grip color, but for riders who want to color match everything there are five rubber color options, and 12 different lock ring colors to choose from.
The Raaw Jibb LT that I'm testing at the moment arrived with Ergon GD1 grips, which are just fine. I'd swap them out if I was having an awful time with them, but they're a decent fit and the rubber texture is good for riding without gloves, which I will do occasionally throughout summer. Most of the time I ride with gloves that have a very thin palm - I find gloves with padding horribly uncomfortable, as they seem to generate a hot spot underneath the padded sections and make me feel somewhat disconnected from the bike's handling.
Jessie-May MorganPosition:
Tech Editor & News WriterGrip:
SQlab 70X 2.0 ProGlove Size:
SKey Element:
Raised palm, soft, slow rebound rubber with a thin(ish) diameterPrice:
$34.95 USD
The levels of comfort they provide can't match the SQlab 70 X 2.0 Pro grip, though. Like just about every other product made by SQlab, they are designed with ergonomics in mind (and the name is too long). The 70X grips are available in three sizes; S, M and L. All are 139mm long, but have different circumferences. At 1/3 of the length, they measure 98mm, 103mm, and 100mm respectively. SQlab provide this sizing guide
to help you determine which one is best for you.
I have small hands, so use the 70X grips in size small. The fit is excellent. Low and behold, I don't get on well with oversized grips marketed at those with big hands (though it was interesting to try) - the experience is too akin to trying to hold onto a pair of toilet rolls. Needless to say the arm pump is savage. I'd say there's justification for making the small 70X grips shorter, as there is still a fair bit of unused grip on the inboard side, but the feel of the grip in my hand is very good.
Looking at the side profile, you can see that the rubber is much thicker where the grip interfaces with the rider's palm. The extra material is said to help damp vibrations. On the front side of the grip, extra rubber is added to give the grip a shape that is complementary to the rider's fingers as they wrap around the grip. If you look at the shape your fingers assume in this position, it isn't round.
Of course, I noticed none of this while I was actually riding. In fact, I forgot about the grips entirely. And that's exactly how it should be. If a product can fade into the background, chance are it's probably performing perfectly well.
The main must-have feature that I look for in a grip is a single-lockring design so I can put my hands right at the edge of the bar. This gives me maximum leverage with the narrowest possible bar, and also makes it easier to tell how wide my bars are when squeezing through spruces. It also needs to have a Goldilocks width - not too fat or thin. I'm also looking for a robust rubber end cap to maximise safety when things inevitably go wrong.
Seb StottPosition:
Tech Editor & jump caserGrip:
ODI Elite ProGlove Size:
LKey Element:
Single clampPrice:
$32 USD
There are many grips that tick those boxes and there have been a few I've got on well with over the years, but I like something that has a decent amount of padding without too much lateral movement from the rubber (which I often find with "ribbed" patterns like DeathGrips).
Fortunately, ODI sent me a range of their grips to try out and I settled on the Elite Pro as my favourite as it offers the most padding, without the rubber twisting and moving vaguely under my hands. I'm always on the lookout for comfier grips (I hate hand buzz on hardpack trails) but for now, these are my go-to.
Edit: I now read the article (novel idea I know). Comment still stands. I am not looking to buy "replaceable" ends once a month. Figure it out.
Deity Supracush for me, closest thing to foam grips but lasts longer. Also, does the gloveless crowd not get sweaty hands? Tried a couple times and just felt like I had to over grip due to sweat on the hands.
Am I weird?
You can wrap it as wide, thick, thin, or contoured as you like.
Of course, no hard core so it’s all cushion for the pushing.
A tight wrap stays in place through wet conditions (unlike slip-on) while being gentle on your bars (unlike clamps). And if your wrap does start to come loose, it can’t fall off abruptly, unlike either of the aforementioned rubbers.
All the colours of the rainbow, and a zillion textures to choose from.
One pack of tape is good for at least two bar-wraps, and can be found cheap as chips.
And best of all, grippier than rubber when the sweat starts flowing.
I’ve been tape-only for a few summers now and this is the only reason I can ride without gloves.