The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Grips Pinkbike Editors Actually Use

Aug 6, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
It's hard to think of anything more mind numbing to write or read than a grip review. As such, we haven't published many of those historically, despite the dizzying array of rubber tubes you can buy at any given bike shop. Test bikes tend to come with a similarly wide variety, leading to plenty of tests-within-tests, and allowing us to try plenty of different options to inform our choices. We do of course try new intriguing options on the market, but suffice to say they won't get as much press as some hot new trail bike or an electronic exoskeleton.

Cutting to the chase, here are the grips we each choose to run and why.


ODI Longneck

Most grips feel a bit overly complicated to me. There's a lot of fuss over a few millimeters of rubber that will rub away under your sweaty palms after a little while, and ultimately end up feeling like a warm wad of rubber, which is pretty much what my favorite grips are. The Longnecks don't have a top, bottom, or side - if you can manage to slip the bar into them and tighten a single 3mm bolt you're done with installation.
Dario DiGiulio

Position: Tech Editor & used tire hoarder
Grip: ODI Longneck Lock-On
Glove Size: XL
Key Element: Unidirectional pattern
Price: $30 USD

ODI Longneck
Easy.
ODI Longneck
Somewhat durable end piece and a MUSA stamp.

I tend to ride without gloves whenever I can, so my hands have developed some nice callouses that fit the shape of these nicely. Familiarity being the ultimate performance enhancer, I'll be sticking with these for the foreseeable future. These also seem to be ideal for gloveless riding due to the increased moisture wicking of the ribbed texture.

Durability on the Longnecks is excellent, thanks to the rubber ribs wearing evenly and slowly. I've managed to stretch a set an entire year, swapping bike to bike for daily riding, only retiring them after the end plugs were too busted to stay on. My key to longevity is simply rotating the grip when a bald spot develops, and boom: you have a fresh surface under the palm.

I've mindlessly grasped plenty of other colorful options in bike shops, but so far nothing matches the shape and tack of these simple beauties. Plus, they come in the only color they need to: black.



Ergon GDH Team

As a contact point, grips can make or break your ride experience. I'm a glove guy 95% of the time as I find that they increase the friction without needing to clench the grip with more force. My grip of choice these days is the Ergon GDH Team, which bears an uncanny resemblance to the ODI Elite Pro, my previous favorite. Both remind me of the features that I loved about the underrated, but now retired, ODI Intense grip.

Matt Beer

Position: Tech Editor & dishwasher re-organizer
Grip: Ergon GDH Team
Glove Size: MD
Key Element: Tapered, raised palm pad
Price: $39.95 USD

Ergon GDH Team
Ergon GDH Team

I don't want to call the GDH Team grips a direct copy because there are major differences - the main one being the rubber is softer and tackier. I've noticed that the combination of the rubber's tackiness and waffle patterns lower the chance of slipping a grip when wet compared to mushroom-style patterns too.

For shapes, the top features a raised palm pad that matches the curve of your hand as you make a fist around the handlebars. Underneath, you'll find the popular waffle pattern that stops short of the inner thumb area to avoid unnecessary rubbing. A flange also wraps part way around to protect your hand from biting into the grip clamp while leaving room to reach the dropper post and shift levers.

There's also a trick replaceable plastic end cap which I first thought was hokey. Integrating into the end of the grip not only makes them replaceable, but it protects the grip's plastic sleeve and the end of the handlebar itself - a quality function if your carbon bars taper to a thin diameter at the outer reaches.

A single clamp locks them down with a 3mm allen key head which is much less prone to stripping out. Color-lovers are out of luck though as these clamps only come in a neutral gun metal finish.


Peaty s Monarch grip

I'd consider myself moderately picky when it comes to grip choice – I'm not beholden to only one specific make and model, but a grip needs to meet certain criteria in order to earn a permanent spot on a bike. First, it needs to be reasonably thin. I have big hands, but that doesn't mean I want it to feel like I'm holding onto a Coke can for hours at a time – a diameter around 30 millimeters works best for me.

Since I'm constantly swapping between bikes I typically stick with lock-on grips over push-ons; it makes things a lot easier, and I don't need to waste time messing around with hair spray and safety wire.

Mike Kazimer

Position: Cycling Gear Director
Grip: Peaty's Monarch
Glove Size: XL
Key Element: Soft rubber, thin diameter
Price: $31.99 USD
I go gloveless a fair bit, especially during the summer, so I prefer a grip with at least some raised bits of texture to keep my sweaty palms from slipping off. Ideally the sweet spot for the textured portions is fairly large – I hate needing to stop and re-orient a grip a to find the ideal position.

Peaty s Monarch grip
The textured portion on the underside of the grip comes in handy on extra-humid or rainy days.
Sea Otter 2024
There's a knurled or a mushroom pattern to choose from.

My current favorite grips are the new Peaty Monarch lock-on. I snagged a couple of pairs earlier this year, one with a knurled pattern and the other with a mushroom pattern that feels similar to the Longnecks that Dario chose. I like them both, but if I had to choose I'd pick the mushroom pattern for the extra comfort it provides.

The rubber is nice and soft on both versions, and the 30-32mm taper feels perfect. They're sort of like a mash-up of the DMR Deathgrip and the Burgtec Bartender, two other grips that are on my shortlist of favorites, so it's not really surprising that I've been digging these.

I'm not too worried about grip color, but for riders who want to color match everything there are five rubber color options, and 12 different lock ring colors to choose from.


SQlab 70X 2.0 Pro
SQlab 70X 2.0 Pro

The Raaw Jibb LT that I'm testing at the moment arrived with Ergon GD1 grips, which are just fine. I'd swap them out if I was having an awful time with them, but they're a decent fit and the rubber texture is good for riding without gloves, which I will do occasionally throughout summer. Most of the time I ride with gloves that have a very thin palm - I find gloves with padding horribly uncomfortable, as they seem to generate a hot spot underneath the padded sections and make me feel somewhat disconnected from the bike's handling.

Jessie-May Morgan

Position: Tech Editor & News Writer
Grip: SQlab 70X 2.0 Pro
Glove Size: S
Key Element: Raised palm, soft, slow rebound rubber with a thin(ish) diameter
Price: $34.95 USD
The levels of comfort they provide can't match the SQlab 70 X 2.0 Pro grip, though. Like just about every other product made by SQlab, they are designed with ergonomics in mind (and the name is too long). The 70X grips are available in three sizes; S, M and L. All are 139mm long, but have different circumferences. At 1/3 of the length, they measure 98mm, 103mm, and 100mm respectively. SQlab provide this sizing guide to help you determine which one is best for you.

I have small hands, so use the 70X grips in size small. The fit is excellent. Low and behold, I don't get on well with oversized grips marketed at those with big hands (though it was interesting to try) - the experience is too akin to trying to hold onto a pair of toilet rolls. Needless to say the arm pump is savage. I'd say there's justification for making the small 70X grips shorter, as there is still a fair bit of unused grip on the inboard side, but the feel of the grip in my hand is very good.

SQlab 70X 2.0 Pro
SQlab 70X 2.0 Pro

Looking at the side profile, you can see that the rubber is much thicker where the grip interfaces with the rider's palm. The extra material is said to help damp vibrations. On the front side of the grip, extra rubber is added to give the grip a shape that is complementary to the rider's fingers as they wrap around the grip. If you look at the shape your fingers assume in this position, it isn't round.

Of course, I noticed none of this while I was actually riding. In fact, I forgot about the grips entirely. And that's exactly how it should be. If a product can fade into the background, chance are it's probably performing perfectly well.


ODI Elite Series Pro grip review

The main must-have feature that I look for in a grip is a single-lockring design so I can put my hands right at the edge of the bar. This gives me maximum leverage with the narrowest possible bar, and also makes it easier to tell how wide my bars are when squeezing through spruces. It also needs to have a Goldilocks width - not too fat or thin. I'm also looking for a robust rubber end cap to maximise safety when things inevitably go wrong.
Seb Stott

Position: Tech Editor & jump caser
Grip: ODI Elite Pro
Glove Size: L
Key Element: Single clamp
Price: $32 USD

ODI Elite Series Pro grip review
ODI Elite Series Pro grip review

There are many grips that tick those boxes and there have been a few I've got on well with over the years, but I like something that has a decent amount of padding without too much lateral movement from the rubber (which I often find with "ribbed" patterns like DeathGrips).

Fortunately, ODI sent me a range of their grips to try out and I settled on the Elite Pro as my favourite as it offers the most padding, without the rubber twisting and moving vaguely under my hands. I'm always on the lookout for comfier grips (I hate hand buzz on hardpack trails) but for now, these are my go-to.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Editors Choice Reviews Grips


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
217 articles
Report
59 Comments
  • 33 1
 Not a single slip on grip. Uncultured…
  • 4 0
 Real, went from normal grips to lock on longnecks and those were amazing, then to push on longnecks and those are even more amazing. Don't notice a fat difference on the trail but at the end of it you can tell your hands feel way fresher
  • 3 1
 Wolf Tooth's pure silicone grips are definitely underrated.
  • 3 0
 Ya between the weight and extra cushion of push-on grips (from not having the hard plastic sleeve of lock-ons), I don't think I'll ever go back.
  • 3 0
 I think the fact that their are no slide on grips is to be expected. All of them test bikes and bike equipment for a living. They are constantly switching their grips from bike to bike and to swp brakes etcra. So the ease of removing and installing lock-on grips would be very important to them.
  • 32 8
 It always surprises me how many people ride without gloves, if not for the grip, then at least for the protection in a crash.
  • 21 3
 not everyone likes riding with gloves
  • 23 0
 I'll often ride with them in my pocket for the climb, and then put 'em on for the descent.
  • 24 8
 Riding with gloves is like wearing a rubber... probably should, but it feels better without.
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer: This. Keeps the gloves dry.
  • 5 22
flag Denyer FL (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Protection in a crash? at most you won't scatch yourself that hard with rocks or twigs won't cut you that deep, but as a protection item, they're almost useless, i've never crashed and thought "Wow, i wish i was wearing gloves"
  • 2 1
 @ACree: which is why for enduros I carry at least one extra pair to swap out when the first are saturated
  • 18 1
 @Denyer: Really? You've never lost all the skin on your palm from crashing without gloves? Doesn't take much and the thinnest of gloves save you from the worst of it.
  • 5 0
 Riding without gloves between the months of May and September has always been a disaster for me. It feels great until the sweat starts to flow, at which point my grip is always worse than w/o gloves, even when the glove is saturated.
  • 2 0
 Just feels wrong now after getting the hands callused and used to riding without them (aside from really sweaty or cold days)
  • 3 1
 @tgr9: Mods, can we change their username to "Captain Obvious"?
  • 4 0
 I've got about 5 minutes without gloves until my sweaty hands slide off whatever they're holding. Not sure how people do it.
  • 2 0
 @justinb03: similarly, you could have serious regrets you didn't
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Hands often sweat while climbing, especially during hot seasons, so: gloves... but they get wet... So: I bring a second pair of (dry) gloves for the descents. Personal preference though.
  • 1 0
 I used to ride without gloves until a good friend who is an ER doc explained to me how poorly injuries to the palm of your hand and face of your fingers tend to heal and how f**ked your fingers will be for the rest of your life.
  • 11 0
 Ergon has got to figure out their bar end caps. They become core samplers in less than a month ie Matt's photo. I have given up on their grips because of this.

Edit: I now read the article (novel idea I know). Comment still stands. I am not looking to buy "replaceable" ends once a month. Figure it out.
  • 1 0
 Ergon are damn expensive for what they are. Tried once the tip-top elite pro whatsover: not as comfy as promised, and they wore super fast. I'll stick to ODI (Reflex V2.0 XL, a must try)
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: I actually just ran those exact grips for the first time on a weeklong holiday at Whistler. Either my hands are way stronger than I thought, or those thing work.
  • 6 0
 Revgrips seemed like a gimmicky offering, but my friends and I bit the bullet and tried them and we never looked back. I used to get the occasional or sometimes chronic hand pain from 4-5days a week dh, revgrips have helped a lot with that.
  • 2 0
 I used to be a Deity foam grip fan but after trying the DMR Brendog grips theyre my new favorite, the rubber is much softer than any other rubber grip I've tried and provide excellent damping like a foam grip but are stickier and last longer.
  • 2 0
 The mushroom pattern never made sense to me. Wouldn’t you want that pattern perpendicular to the fingers for grip?

Deity Supracush for me, closest thing to foam grips but lasts longer. Also, does the gloveless crowd not get sweaty hands? Tried a couple times and just felt like I had to over grip due to sweat on the hands.
  • 4 0
 ESI chunky is my fav, but if I had to recommend a lock on the wolf tooth echo is mad comfortable
  • 2 0
 I agree esi are the most comfortable grip I ever used, don't last long but well worth it.
  • 4 0
 I ride different grips on different bikes, I feel not all grips suit the feel of all bikes.
Am I weird?
  • 1 0
 I only have anecdotal evidence but my brother gets through grips very quickly, he's had OEM Lapierre, death grips, PNW loam grips and sensus grips. I've only gotten through one pair of ODI grips, I managed to destroy the end cap (they're otherwise fine and they saved my brand new carbon bars). ODI are suitably gummy for glove-less comfort, and mesh well with gloves too, but most importantly they seem to last forever.
  • 1 0
 All grips seem to suck and either give me the worst callouses, numb hands or both. I am currently on a set of Deity Lockjaws - they seem to give me good grip on the bar, their a bit big for my baby hands and callouses and numbing of the fingers remains an issue. Want to try some Peatys Monarchs - thin, mushroom. Also tempted by the new Josh Bryceland Burgtecs. Or I will get some ESI push ons - used to quite like those for non whistler riding.
  • 1 0
 I've tried dozens of patterns an nothing compares to the Oury V2 for no glove riding in my opinion. Big chunks of smooth, soft rubber that don't flex and twist and just enough channels to deal with palm sweat. All the waves, ridges, diamonds, ribs, etc on most grips just flex and reduce grip and require you to grip harder. If all those textures gave more grip you would see them all over formula one tires.
  • 1 0
 Dario DiGiulio, my man. I have the older version with the larger flange for that moto look and two clamps. Don't even want to try anything else. Best grips according to me. Hate mushrooms, but love that mushroom pattern.
  • 2 0
 Almost nothing beats a worn-in deathgrip for me. Love crimping on the grip's rear waffle pattern on the way up and full squeeze on the way down
  • 1 0
 Sensus EMJ push on grips are my new favorite. I don't think I can ever go back to lock-on grips. Pain in the ass if you're swapping grips a lot though so I can understand why Pink staff are on lock-ons.
  • 5 2
 DMR DeathGrip is the only right answer.
  • 3 1
 They're okay but they wear through too quickly, same with sensus swayze grips. I find that ODI last a lot longer
  • 4 0
 Pnw thick loam
  • 1 0
 Never ridden the thick ones but regular PNW grips wear out so fast. They feel great for like 4 rides and then it just feels like soggy rubber on a plastic tube.
  • 1 0
 @xciscool: I've been riding the same set of PNW Loam XLs for two years, still look/feel new. I wear gloves 100% of the time so that may have some effect on their long life span for me.
  • 1 0
 I love the ODI longneck lock-ons. I bought them as soon as they were released back in 2020. I never wear gloves unless it's cold outside.
  • 3 0
 No ODI ruoges? dissapointed
  • 1 0
 rogues (dumb auto correct)
  • 1 0
 I've tried many, but I'm digging the Lizard Skin Evo Charger recently. Very gripping and not too thick,
  • 1 3
 Roadie bar tape for the win.

You can wrap it as wide, thick, thin, or contoured as you like.
Of course, no hard core so it’s all cushion for the pushing.

A tight wrap stays in place through wet conditions (unlike slip-on) while being gentle on your bars (unlike clamps). And if your wrap does start to come loose, it can’t fall off abruptly, unlike either of the aforementioned rubbers.

All the colours of the rainbow, and a zillion textures to choose from.

One pack of tape is good for at least two bar-wraps, and can be found cheap as chips.

And best of all, grippier than rubber when the sweat starts flowing.

I’ve been tape-only for a few summers now and this is the only reason I can ride without gloves.
  • 1 0
 Wolf Tooth fat paw... anyone??.. no??.. ok
  • 1 0
 Trail1 hells gate is my go to
  • 1 0
 Renthal Ultra Tacky for my sweaty hands!
  • 1 0
 Chromag clutch and basis for this guy
  • 1 0
 ODI longneck push-ons. There is no other option.
  • 1 0
 +1 for those longnecks. Such good simple grips.
  • 2 0
 One-Up or bust
  • 1 0
 All these small handed people. Meaty paws ftw.
  • 1 0
 Many trials riders cut up old tubes and wrap them like handlebar tape.
  • 2 1
 @sensus 4 lyfe
  • 1 0
 I still use Oury grips
  • 1 0
 Sensus Meaty Paws
  • 1 3
 They should make one shaped like a Penis, that would satisfy a couple of groups out there
  • 1 1
 There is only Ergon







