The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Open Face Helmets Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear

There are helmets that fit deeper than the Bluegrass Rogue and have that more bucket style fit that you enjoy. Whilst I'm not opposed to it, it can lead to something I don't enjoy - and that's the helmet tapping my glasses down my nose as I ride. It doesn't happen with all helmets, and you can try and tune it out with the ratchet-bands placement, but it can be a real nuisance.



Henry Quinney

Position: Tech Editor & Kettle Supervisor

Pedal to Shuttle Ratio: 99/1

Preferred helmet features: Glasses storage

Chosen Helmet: Bluegrass Rogue

Price: $190

Tech Editor & Kettle Supervisor99/1Glasses storageBluegrass Rogue$190