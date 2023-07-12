The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Pinkbike's Editors Actually Carry on Rides

What I carry depends on the length of the ride I'm embarking on, but at the bare minimum I make sure I have a basic flat fix kit and a multitool. My kit has shrunk over the years as bikes have improved – it's much less common for major issues to occur in the middle of a ride.



I used to carry full-sized everything in a huge hydration pack, and now I'm typically stashing my fix-it kit in a hip pack or inside a downtube storage compartment. I prefer having a mini-pump over a CO2, but for short laps where I could realistically walk out if I flatted I'll save some space and carry the CO2.



Mike Kazimer

Position: Managing Tech Editor, realist

One must-have tool: Basic hex key multitool

Chosen tools: OneUp EDC multi tool, Dynaplug Racer Pro, Specialized MTB Mini pump, Tubolito tube, Pedros tire lever

