The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Which Saddles Pinkbike's Editors Put on Their Own Bikes

eWe review a lot of kit here at Pinkbike. In fact, sometimes it can feel like a constant merry-go-round of helmets, gloves, tires, or if we're extra lucky the latest bikes. It often transpires that we spend little time on the things we actually like most and more time trying to understand why things don't fit, work or feel as good as the manufacturer insists they should.
Pinkbike tech editors spend a lot of time on their ass. It's fair to say that most of our job requires sitting at a desk or pedalling a bike. Touch points on a bicycle are sensitive areas that can be as particular to the bike as they are to the individual riding them, but there’s no arguing that pedaling mountain bikes uphill has undoubtedly become more comfortable in recent years due to steeper seat angles and deeper research into ergonomic saddle designs.
Whether you’re an enduro newbie or a well-seasoned XC veteran, a few minutes in the saddle will let you know if your body agrees with the makeshift chair you’re sitting on.
Specialized calls the 3D-printed liquid polymer Mirror Technology that features a "patent-pending matrix of 14,000 struts and 7,799 nodes." They also claim that this construction can't be achieved by using conventional. All I know is that it's so damn comfy.
I took a huge gamble when I first bolted this saddle to a bike the evening before a two-day backcountry adventure. Normally, I’d advise against such risky business, however, the profile, support, and soft padding were unworldly from the get-go. After riding over 100kms of singletrack with a loaded-down pack and no chamois, I was sold.
Matt Beer
Tech Editor
No
Rounded edges, short nose
Specialized Pro Power Mirror
$325 USD
Whatever tech buzz words Specialized uses, the fact is that the technology works. It's so cushioned that it's almost like a waterbed in a way, where the top layer moves almost independently at a particular point. Underneath, there’s a carbon base made from repurposed carbon scraps that is plenty flexible and the titanium rails keep the weight down to 245g in the 143mm width that I prefer.
I love the flattish top that supports my sit bones and rounded edges that don’t cut into the sides of my legs as I pedal along. The nose is also fairly short, which avoids poking into my quad when I’m moving about the bike on descents. The only downside is that the honeycomb structure can cake up with thick mud.
As for the position, I tend to run the saddle near the forward limits on most bikes so my sit bones land on the widest, most cushioned area. I’ll also tilt the saddle so the nose is flat and the scooped rear half of the saddle is just below a negative rise.
The Power Pro Mirror
simply works for me. I’m sure there will be comments made about the $325 USD MSRP, but you can’t put a price on comfort.
Compared to Matt's choice, the Silverado comes across as pretty low-tech, with no struts or nodes in sight. It's a time-tested staple of WTB's lineup, but you'll notice that this one featured in the photos here looks a bit different from the currently available version. The team at WTB have been working on an update to this classic that should be available quite soon, and I'm already a fan. The currently available Silverado is also a favorite, and would have been my choice if my butt hadn't been graced with the smooth comfort of this updated model.
Dario DiGiulio
Tech Editor
Never Ever
Flat top, Center channel
WTB Silverado
$48-250 USD, depending on rail material
Since last June, I have spent thousands of hours perched atop this little guy, so suffice to say I'm convinced this is the one for me. The ultimate selling point was comfortably riding the entire Colorado Trail on the Silverado, which amounted to 11 full days of pedaling, with a backpack and no chamois. Since then, it's been on a variety of bikes, with no problem suiting each one's unique geometry and use case.
In WTB's ever-growing saddle lineup, the Silverado comes across as something of a Goldilocks, with a seemingly ubiquitous place on many brands' spec sheets. This is likely due to the neutral shape and padding, with neither erring too extreme in any direction. If you're someone who wants the cushiest saddle around, this might not be the one, but I'm of the opinion that shape beats squish in delivering ultimate comfort.
The updates to the Silverado seem to revolve around the construction, with some subtle tweaks to the shape. The microfiber cover is now one continuous piece, removing the side fabric area that would consistently wear down on my older models. With a slightly shorter nose and flatter top, the new saddle is even better suited to modern bikes, where steeper seat tube angles require less of a road-like long nosed shape. The flat top and sloping tail make the Silverado very cozy on long climbs, and there's still enough of a nose for sustained flat pedaling.
As you can see, I tend to angle my saddle down pretty aggressively, with a rough rule of thumb of setting it so that the nose points at the stem. This usually means 5-6° down from flat, but with sag and a steep climb, things feel flat and comfortable. The Silverado has a very long clamp area on the rails, so I'm not quite at the extreme-forward mark, but on most saddle I'm right up to the rear bend in the rails.
The WTB Silverado
stands as my high water mark, with nothing else I've tried matching its long-term comfort. With a few different pricing levels and multiple fit options, there should be a variant to suit just about anyone.
Specialized's Power Pro saddle has moved to the top of my list of favorites, and this particular one has been on my personal bike for the last two seasons. It's the shape that does it for me – it's fairly short in length, with enough width at the back to alleviate any pressure points. It's still narrow enough to stay out of the way on the descents, and there aren't any sharp edges – one of my pet peeves is when the back of a saddle has an uncovered hard plastic part that's just waiting to jab into a sensitive area.
Mike Kazimer
Managing Tech Editor
No
Shorter length, no sharp edges at the back
Specialized Pro Elaston with Mimic
$206 USD
The model I've been riding has titanium rails, a carbon fiber shell, and Specialized's soft Mimic foam at the front. The cellulite look at the rear of the saddle is caused by the small beads that are expanded into the foam – Specialized says this is to improve comfort and support on long rides, and based on all the time I've spent on this saddle so far I'd have to agree.
I tend to run my saddles fairly level, or tipped a degree or two downward, but nothing too extreme. The position in the seatpost clamp depends on the bike's seat tube angle; it'll be right in the middle if the seat angle is steep enough for my liking, or slid forward to steepen things up a bit if not.
Like any contact points, saddles are a matter of personal preference, but the profile of the Power saddle does seem to work for lots of riders, and even the less-expensive models are still great options for anyone looking to upgrade from an uncomfortable stock seat.
I've never been too fanatic about things like saddles, even though a saddle is one of the few contact points between a rider and their bike. However, I've spent enough time on the SQ Lab 611 saddle
that I need to credit that one as my favorite.
The 611 came into my life a good six or seven years ago, when I was dating someone who worked at a bike shop and adopted many of the warranty rejects. It's not exactly a great thing for this saddle that many of them were bent badly enough to be warrantied, but that was good for me, as my ex and I both ended up with several, and the apparent bendability of the rails meant we could force them back into shape. I put them on all my bikes and swapped them out before selling the bikes.
Alicia Leggett
News writer
Yes
Doesn't angle the rider too far forward or backward
SQ Lab 611 Ergowave
$153.89 USD / 139.95 Euro
I appreciate when a saddle makes the rider feel nicely centered over the bike, and this one fits that bill. I run it flat, and the back of the saddle supports my sit bones, so essentially no weight sits anywhere else.
I've talked to several other people over the years who love this saddle, too, so it definitely isn't just me (see Nikki Rohan's test back in 2020)
. I'm pretty convinced SQ Lab cracked the code on this one, making a saddle that works for a wide range of riders. The saddle is available in four different widths, too, so it seems to be available to suit a wide range of riders.
All in all, SQ Lab as a company strikes me as 'the right amount of nerdy,' which I bet a lot of us here can relate to... just another reason the company has earned its place in my heart and on my bike.
I've tried a lot of saddles over the years and I keep coming back to the Specialized Power. It's got a wide channel which puts all your weight on the sit bones, where it should be. The nose is super short and you sit a little further forward than other saddles. Back in the day, this was a great feature because it effectively gave you slightly steeper seat angle. Now that seat tubes are pushing 80-degrees in many cases this is not always necessary, but I find it a comfortable saddle anyway.
Seb Stott
Tech Editor
Always
Wide pressure-relief channel
Specialized Power (any model)
From £80
By comfortable, I don't mean it's soft and plush - in fact, it's quite firm - but it keeps your weight off the soft and delicate parts and gives plenty of support for putting down the Watts on steep climbs. Even the narrower version is pretty wide, so it's best paired with a long dropper post to keep it well out of the way. I've tried several versions and I can't say which is comfiest, so I'd recommend whichever suits your budget.
Ergon SM Enduro
Having said that, I'm not wedded to the Power and still like to try out different perches. Recently I've got on similarly well with the Ergon SM Enduro Comp
. Anything with a fairly flat hull and a deep, wide channel can work for me.
At times I can be needlessly picky but with saddles, I honestly am not invested whatsoever. I don't wear a chamois, and I find very little difference between models. There might be one or two bad-eggs, but I normally just ride whatever is cheap, on a bike or in the parts bin and not broken. In the past little while, I've had this Syncros Tofino saddle on a Bold test bike and, at the very least, it's relatively light and looks nice - which is enough for me.
Henry Quinney
Tech Editor
Only if it's really really wet
Not looking horrible
Syncros Tofino R 2.0
$149.99 (which seems like quite a lot)
