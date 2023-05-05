The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Which Saddles Pinkbike's Editors Put on Their Own Bikes

Specialized's Power Pro saddle has moved to the top of my list of favorites, and this particular one has been on my personal bike for the last two seasons. It's the shape that does it for me – it's fairly short in length, with enough width at the back to alleviate any pressure points. It's still narrow enough to stay out of the way on the descents, and there aren't any sharp edges – one of my pet peeves is when the back of a saddle has an uncovered hard plastic part that's just waiting to jab into a sensitive area.



Mike Kazimer

Position: Managing Tech Editor, bagel fiend

Chamios: No

Preferred saddle features: Shorter length, no sharp edges at the back

Chosen saddle: Specialized Pro Elaston with Mimic

Price: $206 USD

