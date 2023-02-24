The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Real Bike Weights from PB Editors

Henry Quinney's Transition Spire

I, like Prince Harry, have been watching a lot of South Park.

Wheel Size - 29” front / 29” rear

Fork Travel - 170mm

Material - Carbon frame, alloy wheels, titanium cranks

Tyres - Double Down Maxxis DHF / DH casing DHR2, with Rimpact Pro inserts

Extras - Largest bolt-on fender I could find, pump with multi-tool

Pedals - Crankbrother Mallet E

Weight - 38.1 lb / 17.3 kg



I'm a big fan of a small guide and bash.

Gliding links, yo.

Still good in 2023. DD on the front with a DH on the rear, plus Rimpact Pro inserts.

Mike Kazimer's Trek Fuel EX

Wheel Size - 29” front / 27.5” rear

Fork Travel - 160mm

Material - Carbon frame, alloy wheels, alloy cranks

Tyres - DH casing Continental Kryptotal F+R

Extras - Mini-pump, tire lever, Tubolito tube in downtube

Pedals - Hope Union TC pedals

Weight - 34.5 lb / 15.6 kg



Matt Beer's Prime Thunderflash

Wheel Size - 29” front / 27.5” rear

Fork Travel - 170mm

Material - Carbon frame, carbon wheels, carbon cranks

Tyres - DH casing Continental Argotal/Kyptotal R

Extras - Mini-pump & multi-tool

Pedals - North Shore Billet Daemon

Weight - 36.9 lb / 16.5 kg



Tires:

Everyday essentials: a water bottle, pump, and multi-tool, even with DH tires. Big, powerful brakes belong on any bike.

Seb Stott's Canyon Strive

Wheel Size - 29” front / 29” rear

Fork Travel - 170mm

Material - Carbon frame, alloy wheels, carbon cranks

Tyres - EXO+ casing Maxxis Assegai/DHII

Extras - Spare tube

Pedals - Crankbrother Mallet E

Weight - 36.2 lb / 16.4 kg



Ed Spratt's Privateer 141

Wheel Size - 29” front / 29” rear

Fork Travel - 150mm

Material - Alloy frame, alloy wheels, alloy cranks

Tyres - Super Trail casing Magic Mary/Hans Dampf

Extras - Large fender

Pedals - Nukeproof Horizon Pro Sam Hill

Weight - 37.5 lb / 17.0 kg



Fender-heaven. Metal. Metal everywhere.