The Good Times From Outside the Tape - GTFRchives with Sven Martin

While there is no denying GT’s proven race heritage and roots we all know there’s much more to riding than just World Cup and EWS racing. Some of the best times are had outside the tape or during fun festival gatherings and events. Less stress. More fun. While the riders in this series have all stood on major podiums it’s always a pleasure to capture them having #goodtimes too, something GT is famously known for. — Sven Martin

Even with podiums in 4x, DH, and Enduro, Dan Atherton’s true love is digging. Self-built trails taken to the next level. He’s still out there digging today. Wales 2013.

Some might not realize two nights before Mick won Bronze at 2009 World Champs, missing out on gold by only 0.6 sec he had already won gold in the Back Yard World Champs pump track event. That right there is the spirit we love. Canberra 2009.

Kyle Strait can do shoulder buzz inverts and suicides in his sleep. Keeping it fun during CWX 2012.

One of the best corner(ers) in the business to this day. The then young Aussie, Bryn Atkinson, mixed snow with pumice during an early fall road trip up to Mammoth Mountain in 2007. No number boards just moto turns for days.

The big kid Kevin Aiello kept us entertained, joining the team as a junior, he had to go through all the hazing. The aftermath of a spoonful of Wasabi through his nose will never be forgotten. He liked to go big on the jumps too!

There’s a time and place for everything and GT happily let their riders’ personalities shine at some of the more social events like CWX. Not too many other teams will let their riders’ race in jeans and a Metallica T-Shirt. Rock on Anneke Beerten. CWX Slalom 2017.

Only a select handful of people have ever won the Whip Off World Champs, fewer still can claim a pair of wins, but Bernardo Cruz holds the title of 3x winner. Our type of event. Our type of rider.

One of the fastest women in the world on the enduro bike, a big win is in the cards for her in the near future. In Whistler Air DH it’s sun’s out gun’s out with a crowd pointer. I’ve seen her throw a suicide during an EWS too. Another Sick Mick in the making? Noga Korem 2018.

Brook Macdonald has no fear. Rocks quiver and no DH corner is safe. However, once he’s in the air his style turns poetic. One of the best racers to whip a DH bike. CWX 2018.

#goodtimes and #srslyfun personified. Sam Dale has the biggest heart, and smile to match. He also throws down the most power on the DH track. GT welcomes just about anyone and everyone come Sunday when the racing’s over. See you there!

Words and Photos: Sven Martin