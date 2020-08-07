The Good Times From Outside the Tape - GTFRchives with Sven Martin

Aug 7, 2020
by GT Bicycles  

during the 2016 UCI MTB World Cup at Leogang Austria.

GTFRchives

WORDS AND PHOTOGRAPHY // SVEN MARTIN



GT Factory Racing Photographer, Sven Martin, has seen his fair share of epic racing, but there's so much more to riding than just podiums. Sven opens up the GTFRchives once more to explore the good times that happen outside the race tape.



bigquotesWhile there is no denying GT’s proven race heritage and roots we all know there’s much more to riding than just World Cup and EWS racing. Some of the best times are had outside the tape or during fun festival gatherings and events. Less stress. More fun. While the riders in this series have all stood on major podiums it’s always a pleasure to capture them having #goodtimes too, something GT is famously known for.Sven Martin



Atherton Racing 2013. Wales. UK
Even with podiums in 4x, DH, and Enduro, Dan Atherton’s true love is digging. Self-built trails taken to the next level. He’s still out there digging today. Wales 2013.

Atherton Racing 2013. Wales. UK

Bromont 2009
Some might not realize two nights before Mick won Bronze at 2009 World Champs, missing out on gold by only 0.6 sec he had already won gold in the Back Yard World Champs pump track event. That right there is the spirit we love. Canberra 2009.

during the Crankworx Festival 2012 Whistler Canada
Kyle Strait can do shoulder buzz inverts and suicides in his sleep. Keeping it fun during CWX 2012.

One of the best corner(ers) in the business to this day. The then young Aussie, Bryn Atkinson, mixed snow with pumice during an early fall road trip up to Mammoth Mountain in 2007. No number boards just moto turns for days.


Whips SanDiego County. California.
The big kid Kevin Aiello kept us entertained, joining the team as a junior, he had to go through all the hazing. The aftermath of a spoonful of Wasabi through his nose will never be forgotten. He liked to go big on the jumps too!

Crankworx 2014 Whistler Canada.

during the 2017 Crankworx World Tour. Garbanzo DH
There’s a time and place for everything and GT happily let their riders’ personalities shine at some of the more social events like CWX. Not too many other teams will let their riders’ race in jeans and a Metallica T-Shirt. Rock on Anneke Beerten. CWX Slalom 2017.

during the Innsbruck Crankworx World Tour
during the Innsbruck Crankworx World Tour
Only a select handful of people have ever won the Whip Off World Champs, fewer still can claim a pair of wins, but Bernardo Cruz holds the title of 3x winner. Our type of event. Our type of rider.

One of the fastest women in the world on the enduro bike, a big win is in the cards for her in the near future. In Whistler Air DH it’s sun’s out gun’s out with a crowd pointer. I’ve seen her throw a suicide during an EWS too. Another Sick Mick in the making? Noga Korem 2018.


Crankworx Rotorua 2019

During the Leogang UCI MTB DH World Cup

Verena and Wyn s Wedding

during the 2017 Crankworx World Tour. Garbanzo DH
Brook Macdonald has no fear. Rocks quiver and no DH corner is safe. However, once he’s in the air his style turns poetic. One of the best racers to whip a DH bike. CWX 2018.

EWS Tasmania

during the 2016 UCI MTB World Cup at Leogang Austria.

#goodtimes and #srslyfun personified. Sam Dale has the biggest heart, and smile to match. He also throws down the most power on the DH track. GT welcomes just about anyone and everyone come Sunday when the racing’s over. See you there!

EWS Tasmania

Words and Photos: Sven Martin


Posted In:
Stories Brook Macdonald Bryn Atkinson Dan Atherton Kyle Strait Mick Hannah Noga Korem Sam Dale


