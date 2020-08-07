The Good Times From Outside the Tape - GTFRchives with Sven Martin

GT Factory Racing Photographer, Sven Martin, has seen his fair share of epic racing, but there's so much more to riding than just podiums. Sven opens up the GTFRchives once more to explore the good times that happen outside the race tape.
|While there is no denying GT’s proven race heritage and roots we all know there’s much more to riding than just World Cup and EWS racing. Some of the best times are had outside the tape or during fun festival gatherings and events. Less stress. More fun. While the riders in this series have all stood on major podiums it’s always a pleasure to capture them having #goodtimes too, something GT is famously known for.—Sven Martin
Words and Photos: Sven Martin
