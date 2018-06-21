Video: Whistler Bike Park's Grandest Of Openings

The Grandest of Openings – New Trails at the Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Anytime you get to spend time in the Bike Park is a good reason to celebrate. But, when the Trail Crews add an additional 13km of new trail to the roster, the celebration needs to be turned up a notch.
The expansion of Creekside is truly something to behold - 5 brand new trails, 644 vertical meters, and a gondola all to its own. The new trails range from hand-built tech to perfectly sculpted berms. And let us say this now, you've never seen berms like this.
The festivities are running every day from 10am - 8pm, and they won't stop until the Creekside Gondola closes in mid-September. So grab your bike and come join the party of the summer.
Like every good party, there is always a hefty cleanup. All confetti used in the making of this video is comprised of biodegradable rice paper in order to minimize the impact on our natural surroundings. The balloons were removed from the forest and disposed of properly.
We would like to take this chance to thank you for your help in keeping our forests beautiful by refusing to litter.
WMBP Team Riders: Lula Darquier and Trevor Burke
Guest Riders: Ian Morrison, Dylan Forbes, Peter Matthews and Will Cadham
Video: Absolute Cinema and Good Fortune Collective
Photography: Clint Trahan and Mark Mackay
Special Thanks: Pierre Ringuette (Creekside Expansion Project Manager and confetti cannon extraordinaire), WMBP Patrol, and the WMBP trail crew, Gravity Logic and Joyride Bike Parks who dug it out for all of us to enjoy. #RideNowSleepLater
