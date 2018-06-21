Video: Whistler Bike Park's Grandest Of Openings

The Grandest of Openings – New Trails at the Whistler Mountain Bike Park

An opening this big requires scissors of an appropriate size.

WMBP Team riders Lula Darquier and Trevor Burke cut the ribbon alongside guest stars Dylan Forbes and Will Cadham.

Lula, Trevor and Dylan get the party started at the entrance of Southpark, festive hats included.

Dylan leads Peter Matthews down Delayed Fuse. It wouldn’t be a celebration without balloons!

A lot of balloons.

And confetti!

A lot of confetti.

Ian Morrison bursts some bubbles on BC’s Trail. BC’s was an existing valley trail that has been incorporated into the Bike Park offering as part of the initial Creekside expansion.

New guy to the team, Trevor Burke, brings his notorious Phat Wednesday racing style to Earth Circus.

Lula celebrating more berms to slay this summer. Earth Circus berms or Insomnia berms might be the debate of the summer.

Your bikes will rejoice, fresh dirt is there for the taking.

No celebration is complete without Dylan Forbes popping out of a giant cake.

#RideNowSleepLater

MENTIONS:

Anytime you get to spend time in the Bike Park is a good reason to celebrate. But, when the Trail Crews add an additional 13km of new trail to the roster, the celebration needs to be turned up a notch.The expansion of Creekside is truly something to behold - 5 brand new trails, 644 vertical meters, and a gondola all to its own. The new trails range from hand-built tech to perfectly sculpted berms. And let us say this now, you've never seen berms like this.The festivities are running every day from 10am - 8pm, and they won't stop until the Creekside Gondola closes in mid-September. So grab your bike and come join the party of the summer.Like every good party, there is always a hefty cleanup. All confetti used in the making of this video is comprised of biodegradable rice paper in order to minimize the impact on our natural surroundings. The balloons were removed from the forest and disposed of properly.We would like to take this chance to thank you for your help in keeping our forests beautiful by refusing to litter.WMBP Team Riders: Lula Darquier and Trevor BurkeGuest Riders: Ian Morrison, Dylan Forbes, Peter Matthews and Will CadhamVideo: Absolute Cinema and Good Fortune CollectivePhotography: Clint Trahan and Mark MackaySpecial Thanks: Pierre Ringuette (Creekside Expansion Project Manager and confetti cannon extraordinaire), WMBP Patrol, and the WMBP trail crew, Gravity Logic and Joyride Bike Parks who dug it out for all of us to enjoy.