The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations

It looks like the Grim Donut may have inspired the crew at Alutech to try some radical geometry numbers of their own. Jürgen Schlender, the German company's founder, started posting teasers of the 'Armaggedon' (Karpiel may have some thoughts about that name) last week, and earlier today posted up a photo of the finished product. It doesn't sound like there are any plans for this to be a commercially available model - it's a test sled, a way to see how those seemingly out-there numbers feel on the trail.
The bike has a head angle of 57-degrees, a 81-degree seat tube angle, and a chainstay length of 428-440mm. Those are pretty close to the Donut's dimensions
- even the 500mm reach number is the same, although the Pinkbike machine still has a steeper seat tube angle at 83-degrees and longer, 450mm chainstays.
Both bikes are set up with a 29" front wheel and 27.5" rear, and unfortunately neither one has room for a water bottle.
Thanks to Singletrack magazine for bringing Alutech's creation to our attention.
49 Comments
Post a Comment