The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations

Mar 27, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Not a donut.

It looks like the Grim Donut may have inspired the crew at Alutech to try some radical geometry numbers of their own. Jürgen Schlender, the German company's founder, started posting teasers of the 'Armaggedon' (Karpiel may have some thoughts about that name) last week, and earlier today posted up a photo of the finished product. It doesn't sound like there are any plans for this to be a commercially available model - it's a test sled, a way to see how those seemingly out-there numbers feel on the trail.

The bike has a head angle of 57-degrees, a 81-degree seat tube angle, and a chainstay length of 428-440mm. Those are pretty close to the Donut's dimensions - even the 500mm reach number is the same, although the Pinkbike machine still has a steeper seat tube angle at 83-degrees and longer, 450mm chainstays.

Both bikes are set up with a 29" front wheel and 27.5" rear, and unfortunately neither one has room for a water bottle.



The Grim Donut
The real Grim Donut in all its glory.


Thanks to Singletrack magazine for bringing Alutech's creation to our attention.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Alutech Grim Donut


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
97766 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Hope Pauses Production]
80587 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
67064 views
Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free
46715 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
43645 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
42348 views
Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video
41722 views
Field Trip: Vitus' $2,000 Mythique 29 VRX - The Value Trail Bike Defined
38497 views

49 Comments

  • 133 1
 They were tired of waiting for the Grim Donut ride review, so they made their own to test.
  • 3 1
 Full review tomorrow?
  • 2 0
 squish... cicero... lipshitchz... The Grim Donut had it coming, it had it coming, they had plenty of time to teeeessssst
  • 1 0
 Yeh we'll have a review of this bike before the grim donut review
  • 1 0
 Hmm...its actually not far off my Nicolai. The industry is still creeping up incrementally...
  • 1 0
 @ctd07: Probably
  • 48 8
 Dumb minds do think alike.
  • 19 16
 YOU MUST BE FUN AT PARTIES
  • 55 7
 @Kimura: Ask your mom about it.
  • 11 8
 @Kimura: BOOM roasted
  • 4 1
 mitcht is coming in swinging today
  • 1 1
 @Kimura: you're the dickhead that replies to someone's comment with stupid stuff so... you must be fun at parties.
  • 20 2
 Tomorrow: Grim Donut vs Armagedon test review
  • 17 1
 Looks like a donut
  • 10 1
 I donut approve of imitations.
  • 3 0
 Its a grim reminder of the hole missing our PB feed.
  • 1 0
 @alwaysOTB: We're all just frittering away our time with this story instead of righting.
  • 1 0
 My eyes glazed over reading these comments.
  • 8 0
 So then the uh... Grimmiger Krapfen eh?
  • 1 0
 Or the Grimmer Berliner.
  • 2 0
 Cornelius Kapfinger? Oh wait~
  • 4 0
 Ever though about throwing those lowers on backwards for negative offset.... Just sayin
  • 1 0
 This is what happens when the enginerds start going stir crazy. What's next? A tandem with fully independent front and rear rider suspension? Just be sure they name it Karen. It'll work great.
  • 1 0
 I will be SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO excited to never see the words 'grim' and 'donut' smashed together once the sheeple get the ride review they've been slobbering over for months. #letthegrimdonutcommentsdie
  • 4 1
 Mmmmmmmmmmm, Donut.........agggghhhaghaaagghgghh
  • 3 0
 You supply the huck to flat - I'll supply the Orville Redenbacher.
  • 1 0
 What do you mean neither have room for a water bottle? Just throw the mounts on the bottom of the downtube like Yeti does. You'll have all the dentists buying donuts then.
  • 4 1
 Needs a trust fork
  • 1 0
 It looks like Orange County Choppers built that bike lol good luck making around some sharp corners
  • 1 0
 things that people do when they can't cycle and have to stay at home. if we can't bike. we make a bike!
  • 3 2
 Yessssss! mothertruckin donut time.
  • 2 1
 Just stop, get some help.
  • 2 0
 Photoshopped Mega?
  • 2 1
 He was so tired of waiting for the Grim Donut that he made one himself.
  • 2 0
 What have you done.....
  • 1 0
 It's hideous....yet I can't look away.
  • 1 0
 You could fit at least two bottles underneath the down tube.
  • 1 1
 The grim dounut did mutate and now there are two separate strains circulating
  • 1 0
 How does that thing do in a huck to flat two wheel landing?
  • 1 0
 Top tub mounted bottle cage? Has it ever been done before?
  • 1 0
 looks like a Trek Session
  • 1 0
 Put some lap times up on this thing already
  • 1 0
 This would be a good time to build a bike myself.
  • 1 1
 So do I think the donut looks like a session ?
  • 1 0
 Do You ****
  • 5 4
 It looks like a Session.
  • 1 1
 Grim Baggle would've been a good name.
  • 1 0
 I like donuts.
  • 2 3
 mmmmm donuts

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012144
Mobile Version of Website