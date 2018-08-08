Video: Gromination At The Whistler Bike Park

Groms.

They pass you on that drop you’re checking out and do a whip on that jump you always case. As much as they school you in everything you seem to do, they are the future of mountain biking and they aren’t afraid to show it (you).The passion for supporting and developing up-and-coming talent has been running in COMMENCAL’s blood for years. From Remy Absalon and the Atherton family, to our current team with Pompon, Remi, Thibaut and Amaury Pierron - we don’t buy athletes once they’re at the top, we work hard to help them get there. So we’ve teamed up with Katrina Strand, a pro rider and coach, to add a different team to her repertoire of rider development programs. Presenting the next generation of young riders - The Grom Squad.Three riders - Lara ‘Spunki’ Markthaler (age 11) and brothers, Shepard & Finn Wood (age 9 & 11) who are probably already lapping you at the park, are now under the expert guidance of Katrina. They will progress their skills, challenge themselves, and learn what it takes to be an athlete, good sportsperson and human being - whilst having fun of course! Expect to see them at the Whistler Phat Kidz race series, Kidsworx competitions during Crankworx, ripping around the Whistler Bike Park and other areas of the Sea to Sky. And hey, in 5-10 years you may even see them winning World Cups.Special thanks to Katrina for giving the groms extra support from Maxxis Tires, Fox Apparel and Ride 100 percent, and her inextinguishable passion for developing the next generation of young shredders.