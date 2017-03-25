The Hamilton 'Challenge': Brotherly Rivalry Reigns

The Open Women and Men's category podium for the Giant Toa Enduro Challenger with Louis Hamilton and Micayla Gatto on top, Connor Hamilton and Sarah Fox in second and Eva Dethlefsen and Peter Joynt in third. Photo: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Canada's Ethan Shandro dive's into the rocks, and the Dodzy Memorial Skills Park, to finish off the Giant Toa Enduro Challenger. Photo: Fraser Britton/Crankworx

Rotorua local Mitch Armstrong keeps his eye on the prize as he makes his way through the final stage of the event. Photo: Fraser Britton/Crankworx

Checking the results, Challenger participants gather at Village Green to see how their times stacked up. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx

Alex Kennet, of Hamilton, New Zealand, makes his way into the final section of the Giant Toa Enduro Challenger. Photo: Fraser Britton/Crankworx

The top Hamilton, older brother Louis, rounds a berm toward his win. Photo: James Mackintosh/Crankworx

Getting ready to roll out, the opening group waits for the announcer's queue. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx

Britsh rider Scott Clark earning his sixth place finish in the Men's 40+ category. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx

It was all smiles at the start line where riders were called onto the stage before dropping into the first transition. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx

Frenchman Bingler Geoffroy finished off his day in 44th place in the Open Men's category. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx

Local rider Kim McVicker snagged an impressive fourth spot in the Open Women's category, narrowly missing the podium. She is organizing the Rotorua Deep Summer Photo Challenge later this week. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx