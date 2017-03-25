The Hamilton 'Challenge': Brotherly Rivalry Reigns

The Open Women and Men's category podium for the Giant Toa Enduro Challenger with Louis Hamilton and Micayla Gatto on top, Connor Hamilton and Sarah Fox in second and Eva Dethlefsen and Peter Joynt in third. Photo: Fraser Britton / Crankworx CRANKWORX OFFICIAL
They may be just the local boys in this neck of the woods, but when the Hamiltons show up in a Challenger Enduro, it's going to get real, really fast.
Kiwi downhiller Louis Hamilton, 22, took his younger brother Connor, 20, for a ride Saturday as the nine-day Crankworx Rotorua festival opened gravity season with the GIANT Toa Enduro Challenger
. While the event is an amateur-focused race, designed to foster the development of the sport by offering a comparable, if shorter, version of a full Enduro World Series race, it did attract a handful of big name riders.
The older Hamilton, a UCI World Cup racer, decided to store his energy for the Crankworx Rotorua Air DH
, on Wednesday by entering the Challenger, over the full enduro the following day; however, even this shorter version of the GIANT Toa was a meal, and one big day of fending off a charger of a younger sibling.
"I thought he would have me," he said. "He’s been riding really good, like the last three weeks, four weeks. Definitely kept the brotherly rivalry thing going."
Connor admitted he had his chin down, pinning it to see if he could finally beat his brother. But a crash on Stage 2, Kung Fu Walrus, dashed his hopes.
"My bike got stuck and I just had to go back and get it, and then I kind of had it in my head the rest of the day and it just made me angry - well, not really angry, but I wanted to do better," said the younger Hamilton.
The pair finished just ahead of the pack in 21:44.72 and 22:07.46, respectively, with Peter Joynt (NZL) finishing out the top three, in 23:07.37. On the women's side, another pro athlete, Micayla Gatto (CAN), managed a smooth sail to the top of the podium, in 27:18.30, with Sarah Fox (NZL) pulling in behind, at 29:17.57, and Eva Dethlefsen in third, with 29:24.13.
“We’re blown away by the enthusiasm shown for the EWS Enduro Challenger here in Rotorua and we really appreciate the support," said Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series. “The trails here are world class and the local organizing committee has done an exceptional job in selecting such an amazing course for our debut Challenger race."
The real story of the day was the riders who came out to take on the four-stage race, gutting it out from 10:30 a.m. through to the podium at 5:00 p.m. The big race, the GIANT Toa Enduro
, starts bright and early at 7 a.m. Canada's Ethan Shandro dive's into the rocks, and the Dodzy Memorial Skills Park, to finish off the Giant Toa Enduro Challenger. Photo: Fraser Britton/Crankworx Rotorua local Mitch Armstrong keeps his eye on the prize as he makes his way through the final stage of the event. Photo: Fraser Britton/Crankworx Checking the results, Challenger participants gather at Village Green to see how their times stacked up. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx Alex Kennet, of Hamilton, New Zealand, makes his way into the final section of the Giant Toa Enduro Challenger. Photo: Fraser Britton/Crankworx The top Hamilton, older brother Louis, rounds a berm toward his win. Photo: James Mackintosh/Crankworx Getting ready to roll out, the opening group waits for the announcer's queue. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx Britsh rider Scott Clark earning his sixth place finish in the Men's 40+ category. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx It was all smiles at the start line where riders were called onto the stage before dropping into the first transition. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx Frenchman Bingler Geoffroy finished off his day in 44th place in the Open Men's category. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx Local rider Kim McVicker snagged an impressive fourth spot in the Open Women's category, narrowly missing the podium. She is organizing the Rotorua Deep Summer Photo Challenge later this week. Photo: Carsten Duwe/Crankworx
