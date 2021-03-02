The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem

Mar 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

XC Gear was founded in 2015 by dirt bike enthusiast and inventor Lance Smith who was fed up with vibration-induced injuries to his hands and wrists while riding motocross. He set about trying to find a solution and the result was the Mako 360, a bar mount that uses 'engineered polymers' to remove the metal-to-metal contact of a traditional system and reduce vibrations in all directions. The brand is now branching out into mountain bikes and has brought the same technology to a stem with the Hammerhead 360.

But just how important is vibration damping? Well, studies suggest it could actually make a serious difference to performance. We've previously spoken to Lewis Kirkwood, a Norco Factory Team mechanic and Ph.D student at Edinburgh Napier University, who published a study that showed the vibrations experienced by mountain bikers regularly exceed safe levels set by ISO standards.

Lewis is quick to point out that this doesn't necessarily mean it's inherently dangerous to be exposed to this level of vibration for short periods of time while mountain biking, but it almost certainly has an impact on performance. He says, "The more vibration you expose yourself to, eventually it's going to limit your grip strength. Vibration stimulates muscle and it makes the muscle tense, which is why you get arm pump because your muscle doesn't relax and it cuts off the blood flow. My director of studies, Professor Geraint Florida-James, did a study at Fort William and you can lose around about 30% grip strength in one run top to bottom." And it's these same vibrations that the Hammerhead 360 is trying to limit.


The stem is slightly different from the often tried (and more often mocked) suspension stem as it doesn't add any travel to the front of your bike but instead uses polymers to absorb the vibrations that come from riding in a similar fashion to Revolution grips or Spank's Vibrocore products. XC Gear claims from its own in-house testing that its products can reduce vibrations from an idling engine by 18% and vibrations from bumps by 38%.

This data is based on a motocross bike and the brand hasn't released any data about mountain biking but it's probably safe to say that the stem will reduce vibrations to some degree. XC Gear says, "With the Hammerhead 360 engineered polymers absorbing the vibration, riders will have substantially less grip issues, arm pump issues and overall fatigue. The result is higher energy levels on all rides, whether they are long or short. The added comfort will allow you to hit obstacles harder and faster, which means you can adjust your suspension more aggressively to get more out of your bike and yourself."

The stem itself is made in the USA from 6061 T6 aluminum and can be fitted with two different polymers for different levels of damping. Trail riders are advised to use a red polymer and more aggressive riders a green polymer. The stem is 45mm in length and fits 31.8mm diameter bars.

The stem is available now for $399.99, which probably makes it one of the most expensive MTB stems money can buy, but if arm pump regularly ruins your rides it could be a solution worth shelling out for if it works as claimed. More info, here.

59 Comments

  • 15 1
 Stoked to see more vibration-dampening products out there, but I think I'll stick with my OneUp carbon bars at a fraction of the price!
  • 3 1
 One up only deal with certain vibrations and I’m guessing they will be if the larger frequencies. I like my oneup bar but it isn’t the same as my vibriocore one.
  • 20 1
 I'll stick with my anti vibration stickers
  • 16 0
 $100 Rev grips are starting to look like a bargain
  • 10 0
 Totally agree that vibration takes a lot out of you. Especially the first day or two back in the bike park, my recovery day I usually feel like I was in a car accident the day before. Not sure this is the solution I'm looking for though!
  • 3 0
 Hand transplant?
  • 13 2
 Cut and wrap an old inner tube between stem and bars. There you go. I just saved you $399.99. You're welcome.
  • 1 0
 Preach!
  • 3 0
 Or if they want to make a business out of it, just make the rubber/silicone insert to put between a 35mm stem and a 31.8mm bar. Could be used with any existing combo of those.
  • 6 0
 I love all these companies thinking outside of the box. Obviously this is more of a "first run" and expensive as shit but in the future I could see things like this becoming standard on nicer bikes. Reminds me of those handlebars a couple weeks ago that had polymer inserts in the joints to reduce vibrations. Definitely seems like an idea that's catching on overall. There were multiple people too who had tried those handlebars and said it was worth the money if you have arm pump issues.
  • 4 0
 You mean these, which came out a couple years ago?
m.pinkbike.com/news/fasst-company-announces-flexx-handlebar.html
  • 5 0
 Step 1: Create new standards that are stiffer.
Step 2: Produce extremely expensive plastic parts to get it less stiff.

Why not using a normal alu bar like syntace. Costs way less, weighs less, not to stiff, no problems at all.
  • 1 0
 Your formula is lacking drama.
  • 7 1
 Is there not the scope for someone to invent a 31.8mm-35mm bit of polymer that uses existing standards and costs barely anything?
  • 1 0
 Shhh
  • 1 0
 That is a good solution. Nobody thought of it until now.
  • 6 0
 Surely absorbs a ton of cash
  • 5 0
 I'd say that product has industry crossover potential if you make it vibrate instead of dampening vibrations, just saying.
  • 4 2
 The amount of sharp edges and bolts to injure yourself on is about as dangerous as "vibration induced injuries" and the fact that it will probaly mess up your bike build budget.
  • 4 0
 Lol 10 bolts on a stem that says xc on it
  • 4 0
 it's mountain biking.... not rolling down a hill in a lazy boy..
  • 2 0
 Easy now. Don't want to offend anybody.

Wink
  • 1 0
 That’s why I only ride rigid bikes and put 60 psi in my minions. Hell yeah.
  • 1 0
 Ahh I see what’s going on here.. pain distraction technique. Pain induced from kneeing the steerer clamp, its sheer heft, and looking at this stem will more than offset all other pain in your life.
  • 1 1
 My biggest question is where is all the cost coming from? Unless these some kind of ridiculously expensive polymers, its really just a stem with polymer inserts around the clamping surface. Where does $400 come from? The machining of the stem doesn't seem any more involved than any other stem on the market, which cost maybe $150 on the high end. Do these little Polymer sleeves cost $250?
  • 4 1
 Flesh tight for your bike....

#Biketight
  • 2 1
 I've been looking for a way to reduce the vibrations from the idling engine on my mountain bike by up to 18%. How perfect is this?
  • 2 0
 Wow that's quite the study findings... I'll be sure to make the point of ": )" when someone talks down vibration dampening
  • 1 0
 *damping
  • 3 0
 Is this better than a set of Fat Paw grips?
  • 3 0
 It needs at least 6 more bolts
  • 1 0
 And 9 more washers
  • 2 0
 Wait a second...the bike industry has been marketing "STIFFER" for years now...have we been lied to?!
  • 1 0
 ‘Hmm, looks expensive....’ click... ‘HOLY SH...GO BACK, GO BACK!’
Can’t un-see the price tag for a stem... a bloody s t e m. -palm to face-
  • 2 0
 399.99 What a steal! I could get a whole cockpit for that price jeez
  • 1 0
 This thing better work like a magic carpet! Nothing else can justify its looks and heft.
  • 1 0
 $400 for a stem? I guess only sponsored riders will buy that. That's like buying a V1 Tesla Roadster back in the days
  • 1 0
 This along with my one-up carbon bar, and rev grips should make it feel like I'm floating on a cloud.
  • 3 1
 Shocking price
  • 1 0
 Dampens the mood
  • 2 1
 Give it a few weeks and this will be acceptable as a good April fools.
  • 2 0
 lol...
  • 3 2
 I'll take the arm pump option.
  • 1 0
 The comment section is going to savage this one.
  • 1 0
 Could this be the solution to harsh feedback induced by linkage forks?
  • 1 0
 I showed this to my girlfriend and she said "meh", whatever that means.
  • 1 2
 People with sur ron bikes swear by these. I haven't used and wouldn't spend that much but they come recommended by that crew.
  • 1 0
 oh yeah, and a 12 pack of PBR.
  • 1 0
 I don't think they used enough screws on this.
  • 1 0
 did I miss March? Is it April 1 already?
  • 1 0
 And when the polymer inserts wear down or compress?
  • 1 0
 Vibrations are the key to an enjoyable ride.
  • 1 0
 I can't ride faster when my eyes are bleeding.
  • 2 1
 oh no oh no oh no
  • 1 0
 GET OUT!!!!
  • 1 2
 Expensive and ugly... like most useful things before they become mainstream and nice
  • 2 1
 What a load of crap
  • 3 2
 LOOKS LIKE A SESSION
  • 1 1
 More bolts please.

Post a Comment



