Video: Robbie Kane Rips Ethereal Forests in 'The Hardtail Holdout'

Jan 26, 2023
by Chromag Bikes  

Locals in Bellingham, WA know him as "the guy on the Chromag hardtail," and as the humble hardtail holdout, Robbie Kane is one of those few who have not only embraced a minimalist mountain bike mindset but have made a soulful connection with, pun intended, the roots of mountain biking. Despite riding for 20 years, Robbie has never owned a full suspension bike, opting to be content with one basic bike to rule them all.

Robbie Kane is one of those rare people who wastes nothing. Time, supplies, bike components, everything is an investment. Uncluttered by luxuries, he is able to focus on his craft, whether churning dirt for the next great trail, plucking the strings of an acoustic guitar, or riding with his furry friend Ochi. Robbie isn't resistant to change, he's just content further honing his skills, a reminder that life doesn't have to be so complicated.

Words, photography & video by Brad Walton









5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Great video. That made me want to ride but unfortunately not a hardtail, I love 'em but my ankles don't.
  • 3 0
 I'm horny for hardtails
  • 1 0
 Great riding in some lush terrain. Would have liked it better with no music though.
  • 1 0
 Always sweet to see Robbie out hooning on his hardtail! Respect!
  • 1 0
 God the music is awful





