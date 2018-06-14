PRESS RELEASES

Video: Kona Launches New Aluminum Hei Hei Bikes

Jun 14, 2018
by Kona Bikes  
2019 Hei Hei Trail

by konaworld
PRESS RELEASE: Kona Bikes

Our latest Hei Hei Trails are now in stock and ready to be ridden! The new Hei Hei Trail and Hei Hei Trail DL are the next iterations of our Hei Hei Trail lineup. Our carbon Hei Hei Trails are so much fun to ride that we figured a more wallet-friendly version would be a nice addition. These bikes are the ultimate do-it-all machines, whether exploring your local backyard trails or for taking on that epic summer biking vacation.

With two aluminum 140mm 27.5” versions to complement our existing carbon lineup, there’s sure to be a build for most budgets. We’re sticking with our Fuse suspension platform to ensure just the right amount of support is provided on both the climb and descent. The Hei Hei Trail DL features a RockShox Revelation fork and Deluxe RL shock. Hills are made easy with a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain and a Reverb dropper post. The Hei Hei Trail comes ready to shred with A RockShox Sektor RL fork and Deluxe RL shock, a Shimano Deore drivetrain, TransX dropper, and Maxxis tires.

The Hei Hei Trail MSRP is $3499 and the Hei Hei Trail DL is $4499. Find your local dealer on Konaworld.com.

Charlotte Jane Frost rides the Hei Hei Trail

Charlotte Jane Frost rides the Hei Hei Trail

Charlotte Jane Frost rides the Hei Hei Trail

Charlotte Jane Frost rides the Hei Hei Trail

Charlotte Jane Frost rides the Hei Hei Trail

Charlotte Jane Frost rides the Hei Hei Trail

Charlotte Jane Frost rides the Hei Hei Trail

Charlotte Jane Frost rides the Hei Hei Trail

2019 Hei Hei Trail - Tech Video

by konaworld
Hei Hei Trail DL
Hei Hei Trail

Charlotte Jane Frost rides the Hei Hei Trail

Charlotte Jane Frost rides the Hei Hei Trail

About Kona:
At Kona, we're all about the freedom and empowerment of the bicycle. We have been since 1988. We still have the same founding owners. We're still populated by a staff of keen, active, impassioned cyclists. We're not big, nor are we that small. Just a dedicated group of cyclists making bicycles for people who love bikes - no matter if that love is new or long established.

MENTIONS: @konaworld @RotoruaGravityPark @charlottejanefrost


13 Comments

  • + 15
 Kona is out of their minds on pricing. $3,499 for a bike with sektor fork and all cheap components. It's really a $1,800 bike at the most if you compare to what the competition is offering.
  • + 2
 @casman86 my thoughts exactly. Was definitaly expecting a more competitive price point.
  • + 2
 My hardtail that cost less than 1000.00 usd came with a sektor fork, and was promptly upgraded to a pike. I like Kona bikes, but at that price point, a much better fork is warranted.
  • + 4
 My friend bought a 2016 aluminum Hei Hei and now we're looking at the broken chainstay, which just snapped in the middle during a gentle ride. That was six weeks ago and there is still no sign of the warranty replacement rear triangle. I say STAY AWAY!!
  • + 2
 Please start thinking about your price policy Kona! Your bikes are awesome, but you just don't offer a single Process or Hei Hei model that isn't ridiculously overpriced AND has a heavier frame as the competition...

Shame though, i really love my Process G1 which i bought second hand for the price of a NEW and probably carbon Rose/Canyon. Even some not-direct sales brands have more reasonable priced bikes!
  • + 2
 I know it's usually not worth it to pick out a single number from the geometry as the overall ride feeling is the sum of so many factors, but still - what's with that 68 head angle?
  • + 1
 The missing rear pivot replaced by flexing aluminium sounds like a recipe for disaster. Would like to see the fatigue test results. - Another armchair engineer
  • + 3
 3500$ wallet friendly.....
  • + 1
 Popilar direct sales bikes are out-of-stock most of the times. So, the big brands still have a chance....
  • + 1
 So we have the "Dentist" bikes and now the less expensive "Tijuana Dentist bikes"....got it.
  • + 1
 Looks like a Giant Trance from old days in a Transition dress....dated even before release.
  • + 1
 Looks like a Transition anyone?
  • + 1
 Transition called. Wants its ugly colors back.

Post a Comment



