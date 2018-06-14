Video: Kona Launches New Aluminum Hei Hei Bikes

Our latest Hei Hei Trails are now in stock and ready to be ridden! The new Hei Hei Trail and Hei Hei Trail DL are the next iterations of our Hei Hei Trail lineup. Our carbon Hei Hei Trails are so much fun to ride that we figured a more wallet-friendly version would be a nice addition. These bikes are the ultimate do-it-all machines, whether exploring your local backyard trails or for taking on that epic summer biking vacation.
With two aluminum 140mm 27.5” versions to complement our existing carbon lineup, there’s sure to be a build for most budgets. We’re sticking with our Fuse suspension platform to ensure just the right amount of support is provided on both the climb and descent. The Hei Hei Trail DL features a RockShox Revelation fork and Deluxe RL shock. Hills are made easy with a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain and a Reverb dropper post. The Hei Hei Trail comes ready to shred with A RockShox Sektor RL fork and Deluxe RL shock, a Shimano Deore drivetrain, TransX dropper, and Maxxis tires.
The Hei Hei Trail MSRP is $3499 and the Hei Hei Trail DL is $4499. Find your local dealer on Konaworld.com.
About Kona: At Kona, we're all about the freedom and empowerment of the bicycle. We have been since 1988. We still have the same founding owners. We're still populated by a staff of keen, active, impassioned cyclists. We're not big, nor are we that small. Just a dedicated group of cyclists making bicycles for people who love bikes - no matter if that love is new or long established.
Shame though, i really love my Process G1 which i bought second hand for the price of a NEW and probably carbon Rose/Canyon. Even some not-direct sales brands have more reasonable priced bikes!
