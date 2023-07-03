Video: The Highs and Lows of Crankworx Innsbruck with Martha Gill

Videography by Thomas Sandell

Produced & Edited by Martha Gill

The first event of the week was Dual Slalom, when I rode the track for the first time in practice I knew it played to my advantages and that I could do well. I qualified 1st and was very pleased to be able to back it up when it counted in the finals. After placing 2nd in a row at the last two rounds I was really keen to make it happen here in Innsbruck. Everything seemed to click for me whilst racing, I felt super comfy and confident on the bike which is a nice feeling to take on to the next round!The next day was Speed & Style, I was feeling confident on the course but unfortunately took a huge slam during practice in the morning. I was pretty sore so just cruised through qualis and the first round in to 10th place and turned my focus to resting up as much as possible to feel okay for Pumptrack the next day.Pumptrack day came around and I felt sore from the previous days crash but I knew I liked the track so I was keen to give it my best shot. I was very surprised to qualify 2nd which is my best Pumptrack quali to date! I ended up getting knocked out in the semi finals by the Pumptrack world champion but managed to take the bronze medal in the small finals. Whilst it would’ve been nice to back up my 2nd place quali result I’m still stoked to get my first ever Pumptrack medal, I’m proud of how I’ve progressively been more competitive against riders with a history of bmx racing.Downhill was the last event of the week and I was feeling pretty cooked by this point! I enjoyed the course but would have liked more time to get some good practice laps in. After qualifying 18th the previous day my goal was top 15 in a stacked field of women. I managed to put down a solid clean run and just slot in to 15th, going faster than my quali time by 5 seconds.Overall I felt like I had a pretty successful week at Crankworx Innsbruck and it's got me super fired up for the final round of the Crankworx World Tour in Whistler in under a months time - see ya there & thanks for watching!!