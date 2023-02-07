The Ibis DV9 Hardtail is Back

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles
The DV9 is back! A do-it-all carbon fiber hardtail designed to take you from the trailhead to the starting line, with a session at the pump track in between. Lighter weight, with up to date geometry, and engineered to the same exacting standards as the rest of our line, it packs a ton of performance in a more accessible price.
The idea to develop high quality bikes accessible to more riders came from a high school MTB team practice. Ibis co-owner Hans Heim was helping his daughter's team and noticed many kids were at a disadvantage because of their equipment.
The result was the original DV9 (and our range of award-winning Aluminum Frame models). For the new DV9, our design goal remained the same - build a light and fast bike that a high school student could pay off with a summer job. We also launched a program with local Ibis dealers to offer a discount to NICA athletes and coaches.
The geometry of the completely redesigned DV9 is similar to the World Cup winning Ibis Exie USA. The DV9 comes with a 120mm fork and is compatible with forks from 100 to 140mm travel. The head angle is now one degree slacker at 66.5°. We’ve also steepened the seat tube angle by 2-4 degrees, depending on size. Size-specific seat tube angles improve your fore-aft balance on the bike while reducing knee and wrist strain.
The reach grew by 30mm on the medium and by 48mm on the large, bringing them to 435mm and 470mm, respectively. We’ve sloped the downtube to lower the standover by 53mm, dramatically improving the fit for smaller riders.
Despite how compact the frame is, every size can run a long dropper and two water bottles, including the small. We’ve also shortened the chainstays by 14mm, bringing them to an ultra-playful 425mm.
There’s clearance for 2.6” tires, 203mm rotors and 4-piston brakes. Other improvements to make life better: easy to use internal tube-in-tube cable routing, a drop in headset, full coverage rubber chainstay and downtube protectors, and a slick upper chain guide.
The Maxxis Factory Race Team has extensively raced discretely painted prototypes. Hayley Smith took one to a podium at Leadville in its first outing. She also clinched the inaugural Lifetime Grand Prix aboard this prototype (in conjunction with the Hakka MX and Exie USA).
The DV9 frame retails for $1,499. Complete bikes start at $3,499. The frame is available in four sizes (S-XL) and will accommodate riders 5’ to 6’6” (152cm to 198 cm). It’s available now.
For more information, visit Ibis Cycles.
Find your nearest dealer here
