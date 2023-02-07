The Ibis DV9 Hardtail is Back

Feb 7, 2023
by Ibis Cycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

The DV9 is back! A do-it-all carbon fiber hardtail designed to take you from the trailhead to the starting line, with a session at the pump track in between. Lighter weight, with up to date geometry, and engineered to the same exacting standards as the rest of our line, it packs a ton of performance in a more accessible price.

The idea to develop high quality bikes accessible to more riders came from a high school MTB team practice. Ibis co-owner Hans Heim was helping his daughter's team and noticed many kids were at a disadvantage because of their equipment.



The result was the original DV9 (and our range of award-winning Aluminum Frame models). For the new DV9, our design goal remained the same - build a light and fast bike that a high school student could pay off with a summer job. We also launched a program with local Ibis dealers to offer a discount to NICA athletes and coaches.


The geometry of the completely redesigned DV9 is similar to the World Cup winning Ibis Exie USA. The DV9 comes with a 120mm fork and is compatible with forks from 100 to 140mm travel. The head angle is now one degree slacker at 66.5°. We’ve also steepened the seat tube angle by 2-4 degrees, depending on size. Size-specific seat tube angles improve your fore-aft balance on the bike while reducing knee and wrist strain.


The reach grew by 30mm on the medium and by 48mm on the large, bringing them to 435mm and 470mm, respectively. We’ve sloped the downtube to lower the standover by 53mm, dramatically improving the fit for smaller riders.


Despite how compact the frame is, every size can run a long dropper and two water bottles, including the small. We’ve also shortened the chainstays by 14mm, bringing them to an ultra-playful 425mm.



There’s clearance for 2.6” tires, 203mm rotors and 4-piston brakes. Other improvements to make life better: easy to use internal tube-in-tube cable routing, a drop in headset, full coverage rubber chainstay and downtube protectors, and a slick upper chain guide.


The Maxxis Factory Race Team has extensively raced discretely painted prototypes. Hayley Smith took one to a podium at Leadville in its first outing. She also clinched the inaugural Lifetime Grand Prix aboard this prototype (in conjunction with the Hakka MX and Exie USA).




The DV9 frame retails for $1,499. Complete bikes start at $3,499. The frame is available in four sizes (S-XL) and will accommodate riders 5’ to 6’6” (152cm to 198 cm). It’s available now.


For more information, visit Ibis Cycles. Find your nearest dealer here

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Ibis Ibis Dv9


Must Read This Week
Video: Grim Donut Part 3 - We Made It Less Terrible
68105 views
Interview: Rocksled Suspension's Wild New Linkage Fork
65630 views
First Look: The 2023 Bold Unplugged Mixes Aggression With Integration
58479 views
Bike Check: Comparing Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & Christian Textor's New YT Capra Race Bikes
52340 views
Review: 2023 Ibis Oso
47824 views
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
47347 views
The UCI Releases the 2023 Team List
46401 views
Ministry Cycles is Taking Pre-Orders for their Glued-Together Psalm 150
33060 views

26 Comments

  • 29 6
 There is no right reason in the world as to why that top tube is more bent that boiled spaghetti. Straighten it out and make a nice looking bike, not one that's run head first into the side of a cliff.
  • 2 2
 I thought the same thing. They trying to make it look different? Rather have a nice looking bike that looks like all the rest than something that makes it look dumb.
  • 1 3
 maybe they let an ibis do the job

upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/50/American_White_IbisII.jpg/800px-American_White_IbisII.jpg
  • 7 0
 I think the Purple one looks amazing
  • 1 0
 i feel like maybe nobody realizes that the ibis (like, the bird) has a bent neck, like ibis top tubes. It may be an intentional design choice
  • 11 2
 "Huh, the top tube isn't perfectly straight. I'm sure Pinkers will respond in the comments with a calm, rational-"

**TERROR, CONFUSION, ANGER**
  • 11 2
 *notices a need for more affordable bikes for kids at a disadvantage*

*builds carbon bike starting at $3499*
  • 6 0
 hans heim throwing major lucille bluth vibes

"It's one banana, Michael. What could it cost, $10?"
  • 7 2
 As a former Nica racer I will label this as BS. $1500 for a frame for broke teenagers to race on is dumb. I know a guy who just built an entire Chinese carbon hardtail for $1100. Solid components, including a Rockshox Judy fork, used bontrager rims, PNW dropper, and so forth. It's 23 lbs. I raced on the same frame, but with light bicycle rims and no dropper and otherwise lighter stuff, and it came in at 20.5 lbs for about $2000.
  • 6 2
 It's like they are on a crusade to be the worst looking bikes on the market. The rebrand from the iconic brass Ibis to the current...sticker. The Oso, being just god awful ugly, and then this busted looking frame... Gross, hopefully they ride well.
  • 5 0
 More photos of the 4WD van please
  • 3 0
 It's a sweet bike but that whole affordable rant is shinanigans. It's a 4k hardtail after taxes with ngx. About as high end as a hardtail gets with nx components.
  • 7 2
 the top tube... why?
  • 7 3
 Brilliant colours - just fell in love with the new DV9!
  • 6 3
 Looks like some fat ass sat on the top tube
  • 2 1
 511mm reach (XL) with a 425mm chainstay. If you want to learn to manual, maybe this is the bike for you? Probably not much use for anything else though.
  • 1 0
 That top tube is bent to protect your taint after you slip a pedal trying to dodge organic matter on the San Francisco sidewalks.
  • 3 1
 Ibis pumping out articles
  • 2 1
 Ibis has the "make a bike uglier than it needs to be" market totally cornered.
  • 2 0
 Ok, please a Ripmo HD/Ripmost next please
  • 1 0
 I want one. Once all my local trails are finally machine build and all the roots taken out I will get one for sure
  • 1 0
 I can't ride a bike with the same logo as a random "auto spa": www.pinkbike.com/photo/24174079
  • 2 1
 Might ride ok but damn is this thing ugly!
  • 1 0
 The seat tube is too long for a 2023 bike.
  • 1 0
 I like the VW more





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033108
Mobile Version of Website