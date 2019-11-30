Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?

Loads of you guys attempted the Silhouette Quiz last time, so today we're taking it up a notch and making it even harder. This time the bikes are all more than five years old and are a bit more obscure. We've titled it the impossible quiz and if anyone gets a full house they will definitely earn a huge slab of our respect. You know the format by now, so get stuck in.
silhouette answer... well that was easy
Example of the noises the bike made.
How long it took to mount a MRP chain guide
Which one took a Razor rock rear hub upgrade.
Which one has a Rock shocks disk brake
What bike had a rear end that flexed side to side more then a spawning salmon.
Which ones needed a 800 pound plus spring rate to even be ridable.
Which rear shocks blew in the parking lot in a test ride.
Now I'm just old and ranting on about the best days in mountain biking
They´ve been burnt into my memory from drooling over bike magazines like they were a playboy or something, haha.
