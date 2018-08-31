The Industry Nine Team at Crankworx Whistler

It's no secret Crankworx Whistler is the premier North American mountain bike gathering. Hosting the final stop of the FMB World Tour, in addition to a full schedule of gravity events, the world's top athletes convene in this corner of western Canada – setting the bar to stratospheric heights. Industry Nine is known for high-end wheelsets, not only for the eye-catching aesthetics and customization, but for the exceptional performance and durability that complements the bling factor. Crankworx Whistler serves as the perfect venue for athletes to highlight the mix of style and performance but also serves as a proving ground for many. Needless to say, i9 was thrilled to have a number of team athletes together in one place, competing in their respective disciplines and hanging out enjoying the goods that Whistler has to offer.
Ryan Nyquist
Emil Johansson
Diego Caverzasi
Torquato Testo
Reece Wallace
Johny Salido
David Lieb
Juliana Free Agent Team
Milan Cizinsky
Matt MacDuff
Joe Haley
Daryl Brown
Tom Van Steenbergen
Before heading up to Whistler to get settled in for the ten day event, the i9 crew couldn't not ride Squamish.
(Left) i9 VP, Jacob McGahey, dropping in. (Right)Thunder Joe Haley dodging shadows.
At the beginning of the week, before things got busy, i9 hosted an evening chill 'n' grill
in the parking lot near the River Jumps.
Good to get everyone together in one place
First up - Daryl Brown
Head to head flipping through the round of 8
Absolutely ripping corners in finals.
Ryan Nyquist
The legend himself.
Nyquist always keeping it fun, no matter what. A mid-run crash kept Ryan from putting down the run he wanted. 12th on the day.
Diego Caverzasi
Diego had been throwing down big all week during practice when a crash, the morning of finals, ended his weekend prematurely. Despite a broken hand, Diego somehow threw down on his second run landing him in 13th. Props.
Emil Johansson
Emil wasting no time getting back into the swing of things with a 4th in Joyride.
Reece Wallace
Reece hitting the boost button on the new hip on Dirt Merchant
Keeping freeride alive.
Milan Cizinsky
Torquato Testo
Torquato has been on a roll this year and solidified his season with a 7th at Joyride
David Lieb
(Left)David is one to watch out for with a big mixed bag of tricks. (Right) Round of 32 in pumptrack.
Fresh off a best trick win at The Backwoods Jam, I wouldn't be surprised to see more of this guy come next season.
Juliana Free Agent Team
Juan Diego "Johny" Salido
With a solid 10th in the Garbanzo DH, 54th in the Air DH, making it to finals in Whip Off's, and absolutely shredding all week, Johny is the wildcard - never to be discounted
Matt MacDuff
A legend amongst men, Ethan Anderson, and Matt ready to drop into Top Of The World
Tom Van Steenbergen
Joe Haley
Joe is now a full time dad but that doesn't stop him from getting in the mix with the best of 'em.
What's Whistler without some party laps? The crew getting after it during the week.
Cane Creek's Product Manager, Sam Anderson, sessioning the new hip on Dirt Merchant.
(Left) Phil Chudoba whipping it out on a morning ride. (Right) West Coast Sales Manager and multitasking extraordinaire, Charlie Taylor, making time to play on the hill.
Until next year!
