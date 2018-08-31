The Industry Nine Team at Crankworx Whistler

Ryan Nyquist

Emil Johansson

Diego Caverzasi

Torquato Testo

Reece Wallace

Johny Salido

David Lieb

Juliana Free Agent Team

Milan Cizinsky

Matt MacDuff

Joe Haley

Daryl Brown

Tom Van Steenbergen

Joe Haley chasing head wheel builder Phil Chudoba around Rupert's

(Left) i9 VP, Jacob McGahey, dropping in. (Right)Thunder Joe Haley dodging shadows.

Armand, owner of Republic Bikes in Squamish, showing us the views of the Eagle Preserve on our way down

Good to get everyone together in one place

First up - Daryl Brown

Head to head flipping through the round of 8

Absolutely ripping corners in finals.

Ryan Nyquist

The legend himself.

Nyquist always keeping it fun, no matter what. A mid-run crash kept Ryan from putting down the run he wanted. 12th on the day.

Diego Caverzasi

Diego had been throwing down big all week during practice when a crash, the morning of finals, ended his weekend prematurely. Despite a broken hand, Diego somehow threw down on his second run landing him in 13th. Props.

Emil Johansson

Emil wasting no time getting back into the swing of things with a 4th in Joyride.

Great to see you back at it, Emil.

Reece Wallace

Reece hitting the boost button on the new hip on Dirt Merchant

Keeping freeride alive.

Milan Cizinsky

Milan put in a solid day during the Canadian Enduro landing himself in 8th place.

Torquato Testo

Torquato has been on a roll this year and solidified his season with a 7th at Joyride

David Lieb

David 3'ing during the round of 16 in Dual Speed & Style.

(Left)David is one to watch out for with a big mixed bag of tricks. (Right) Round of 32 in pumptrack.

Fresh off a best trick win at The Backwoods Jam, I wouldn't be surprised to see more of this guy come next season.

Juliana Free Agent Team

Clare Hamilton railing corners in the round of 8 during Dual Slalom Finals

Juan Diego "Johny" Salido

Mexico's finest

Flipping the final jump during the A-Line race.

With a solid 10th in the Garbanzo DH, 54th in the Air DH, making it to finals in Whip Off's, and absolutely shredding all week, Johny is the wildcard - never to be discounted

Matt MacDuff

No introduction needed...

A legend amongst men, Ethan Anderson, and Matt ready to drop into Top Of The World









Matt may be known for his park riding but he is not slow on the DH rig...

Tom Van Steenbergen

Tom flipping during the round of 8 in Speed & Style

Sittin' sideways during Whip Off's

Joe Haley

Joe is now a full time dad but that doesn't stop him from getting in the mix with the best of 'em.

Joe is also in charge of all things international & sponsored athletes at i9...

What's Whistler without some party laps? The crew getting after it during the week.

Cane Creek's Product Manager, Sam Anderson, sessioning the new hip on Dirt Merchant.

(Left) Phil Chudoba whipping it out on a morning ride. (Right) West Coast Sales Manager and multitasking extraordinaire, Charlie Taylor, making time to play on the hill.

Until next year!

It's no secret Crankworx Whistler is the premier North American mountain bike gathering. Hosting the final stop of the FMB World Tour, in addition to a full schedule of gravity events, the world's top athletes convene in this corner of western Canada – setting the bar to stratospheric heights. Industry Nine is known for high-end wheelsets, not only for the eye-catching aesthetics and customization, but for the exceptional performance and durability that complements the bling factor. Crankworx Whistler serves as the perfect venue for athletes to highlight the mix of style and performance but also serves as a proving ground for many. Needless to say, i9 was thrilled to have a number of team athletes together in one place, competing in their respective disciplines and hanging out enjoying the goods that Whistler has to offer.Before heading up to Whistler to get settled in for the ten day event, the i9 crew couldn't not ride Squamish.At the beginning of the week, before things got busy, i9 hosted an eveningin the parking lot near the River Jumps.