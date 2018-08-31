BRAND STORIES

The Industry Nine Team at Crankworx Whistler

Aug 31, 2018
by Industry Nine  


It's no secret Crankworx Whistler is the premier North American mountain bike gathering. Hosting the final stop of the FMB World Tour, in addition to a full schedule of gravity events, the world's top athletes convene in this corner of western Canada – setting the bar to stratospheric heights. Industry Nine is known for high-end wheelsets, not only for the eye-catching aesthetics and customization, but for the exceptional performance and durability that complements the bling factor. Crankworx Whistler serves as the perfect venue for athletes to highlight the mix of style and performance but also serves as a proving ground for many. Needless to say, i9 was thrilled to have a number of team athletes together in one place, competing in their respective disciplines and hanging out enjoying the goods that Whistler has to offer.

Ryan Nyquist
Emil Johansson
Diego Caverzasi
Torquato Testo
Reece Wallace
Johny Salido
David Lieb
Juliana Free Agent Team
Milan Cizinsky
Matt MacDuff
Joe Haley
Daryl Brown
Tom Van Steenbergen

Before heading up to Whistler to get settled in for the ten day event, the i9 crew couldn't not ride Squamish.

Round about on Rupert s
Joe Haley chasing head wheel builder Phil Chudoba around Rupert's

(Left) i9 VP, Jacob McGahey, dropping in. (Right)Thunder Joe Haley dodging shadows.

Squampton
Armand, owner of Republic Bikes in Squamish, showing us the views of the Eagle Preserve on our way down


At the beginning of the week, before things got busy, i9 hosted an evening chill 'n' grill in the parking lot near the River Jumps.

I9 BBQ





I9 BBQ

I9 BBQ

I9 BBQ

I9 BBQ
Good to get everyone together in one place


First up - Daryl Brown

Dual Speed amp Style
Head to head flipping through the round of 8

Absolutely ripping corners in finals.



Ryan Nyquist


The legend himself.












Nyquist always keeping it fun, no matter what. A mid-run crash kept Ryan from putting down the run he wanted. 12th on the day.



Diego Caverzasi


Diego had been throwing down big all week during practice when a crash, the morning of finals, ended his weekend prematurely. Despite a broken hand, Diego somehow threw down on his second run landing him in 13th. Props.



Slopestyle Finals



Emil Johansson

Slopestyle Finals
Emil wasting no time getting back into the swing of things with a 4th in Joyride.

Slopestyle evening practice session
Great to see you back at it, Emil.

Slopestyle Finals



Reece Wallace

Reece hitting the boost button on the new hip on Dirt Merchant


Keeping freeride alive.



Milan Cizinsky

Milan put in a solid day during the Canadian Enduro landing himself in 8th place.







Torquato Testo

Torquato has been on a roll this year and solidified his season with a 7th at Joyride


Slopestyle Finals



David Lieb

Dual Speed amp Style Whitsler
David 3'ing during the round of 16 in Dual Speed & Style.


Pissing skaters off one nose manual at a time
Pump Track round of 32
(Left)David is one to watch out for with a big mixed bag of tricks. (Right) Round of 32 in pumptrack.

Whip offs
Fresh off a best trick win at The Backwoods Jam, I wouldn't be surprised to see more of this guy come next season.


Juliana Free Agent Team

Clare Hamilton railing corners in the round of 8 during Dual Slalom Finals



Juan Diego "Johny" Salido

Mexico's finest

Flipping the final A line jump during Crankworx
Flipping the final jump during the A-Line race.

Loose as a Goose
With a solid 10th in the Garbanzo DH, 54th in the Air DH, making it to finals in Whip Off's, and absolutely shredding all week, Johny is the wildcard - never to be discounted



Matt MacDuff

No introduction needed...

A legend amongst men, Ethan Anderson, and Matt ready to drop into Top Of The World




Matt may be known for his park riding but he is not slow on the DH rig...



Tom Van Steenbergen

Dual Speed amp Style
Tom flipping during the round of 8 in Speed & Style

Dual Speed amp Style
Dual Speed amp Style

Sittin' sideways during Whip Off's



Joe Haley

Joe is now a full time dad but that doesn't stop him from getting in the mix with the best of 'em.

Joe is also in charge of all things international & sponsored athletes at i9...



What's Whistler without some party laps? The crew getting after it during the week.


Cane Creek's Product Manager, Sam Anderson, sessioning the new hip on Dirt Merchant.

(Left) Phil Chudoba whipping it out on a morning ride. (Right) West Coast Sales Manager and multitasking extraordinaire, Charlie Taylor, making time to play on the hill.


Until next year!



MENTIONS: @BurkeLawrence.photo @Industry_nine


Must Read This Week
Gwin's Ridiculous Scrub - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
108210 views
First Ride: Yeti’s New SB150
92347 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
86837 views
Review: Fox Live Valve Suspension
59793 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's All-New SB150 29er
55921 views
Video: La Bresse DH World Cup Highlights
46918 views
XC Photo Epic: One To Remember - La Bresse World Cup 2018
43092 views
First Ride: GT Fury Carbon Team
40188 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.049012
Mobile Version of Website