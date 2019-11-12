The Ingenious Project - Gustav Gullholm's Super Clean Custom Scott Genius

Background

A plan for keeping as many functions as possible but with minimal visible cables took shape. A Scott Genius, of all models, with a cleaner cockpit than most other bikes out there.

The Temporary Build

Many hours of scraping, sanding, polishing, painting... ...and squats later.

As custom as it gets, but it just wasn't meant to be.

The bike wasn't finished but it still brought plenty of good times.

Taking Things To The Next Level

A massive hollow crown and a steel axle stiffen things up. One of my favorite details on the entire bike.

The frame weighs an incredible 2140g including rear shock. 150mm travel and 65 degree head angle at XC weight.

Invisible Shifters

The schematics of the integrated Di2 shifting system.

Patient work with the Dremel for a perfect fit. Not as Shimano intended it, but it sure does work.

The 2-in-1 Remote

More Dremel work and then some to make it nice and shiny. The Fox cable splitter that sits inside the frame.

1 - Rear shock open mode. 2 - Rear shock traction mode. 3 - Dropper actuation.

Other Components and Details

Brakes:

Cockpit:

Drivetrain:

Wheels:

Small parts:

The Result

What's Next?

Warning and disclaimer: