The Inside Scoop on Norco's Prototype Downhill Bike

The design team and riders

Left to right: Colin Ryan - Development Engineer, Adrian - Colin Ryan - Development Engineer, and Kirk McDowall - Engineer and "test guy"

The new DH race bike is like a trophy truck on two wheels. In the extreme rough it can carry speed and transfer very little feedback to the rider. On the other hand, the Range DH shines in more bike park terrain and provides a lot of cornering and jumping support. The progression adjustment built into the new DH race bike lets us easily bring back that feeling if the track calls for it. — Kirk McDowall

Left to right: David Cox - Engineering Manager, Thadeus Tisch - Senior Design Engineer, Darren Burns - Race Team Manager

We developed the suspension layout for the new DH race bike to build off the strengths of the high virtual pivot layout we use on the Range. The Range layout allowed us to achieve rearward axle paths suited to the demands of World Cup downhill with greater control over anti-rise than can be achieved with a high single pivot layout. We wanted to retain these axle-path and anti-rise characteristics on the new bike while having independent control of the bike’s leverage curve to tune curve shape and progression in isolation. — Colin Ryan

The suspension system still uses an idler, but to tweak the kinematic properties independently, a six-bar design was implemented.

Hidden on a side profile angle, you can now see the small lower link (silver) that pushes on the dog bone link (black).

How is this prototype different from the modified Range?

We’ve filed two patents based on the suspension layout and kinematic adjustment designed into the new DH race bike. The first patent applies to the overall suspension layout which retains the axle path and anti-rise characteristics of the high virtual pivot layout used on the Range while introducing a dedicated shock actuation link for greater independent control of the bike’s leverage curve. The second patent applies to the method of leverage curve progression adjustment we’ve designed into the bike which allows us to alter the level of support from the rear suspension in isolation without needing to alter shock tune, damper settings, spring rate or shock pressure. — Colin Ryan

This adjustment at the forward shock mount is not a geometry adjustment but a kinematic position that goes hand in hand with an secondary dog bone link that is specific to the type of shock - air or coil.

Why aluminum?

Nearly all of the frame members are interchangeable, from dropouts and links, to the seatstay bridge, and shock mounts - rear center length number three for the third largest frame size.

Light metal, heavy machining.

From the very beginning it was very clear; The team frame cannot be purely functional. It also needs to visually represent speed and carry the message that it is made to win races. Finding a way to do so, whilst packaging everything around Colin’s kinematics, hitting all the tight tolerances needed and providing tool access to satisfy our team mechanics, was a challenge. — Thadeus Tisch

Ride Aligned expanded

What about 29” rear wheel options?

In the past I have ridden full 29” downhill bikes but it’s usually because of some other limitation. With this bike being designed specifically as a race bike for us, it was possible to go with the preferred 27.5 rear wheel without having any other compromises. — Mark Wallace

Future plans