The Israel Enduro Hosted 250 Riders, EWS Qualifier Set for Next Month

Words: Noga Korem

Photos: Eliran Kadosh and Aviv Lerer

Video: Ohad Nir

It was a super good race, no big injuries and just so nice to see so many people with a smile on their face after 3 lockdowns and so many restrictions. — Noga Korem

Race winners:

Yonatan Yatom

Naama Noyman

Oren Hasson

Tali Orgad

Race organizers:

Israel Enduro

Bike.il

Note: Pinkbike advises all riders to comply with local health regulations. Israel is ahead of most countries with more than 50% of the population vaccinated, so this event was held safely while following current COVID-19 protocols.

The first round of the Israel Enduro Series in partnership with Bike.il was held this past weekend in the forest of Mishmar HaEmek, Israel. Heavy rain on training day made for challenging conditions for the 250 riders ranging from the ages of 7-55, who came to compete. The feedback from the riders was, across the board "European conditions in Israel." 1500 spectators came to enjoy the festivities while following the Covid-19 regulations set in place. This was the first of four races set for the 2021 calendar. The second race, which will be held in Misgav Regional Council, will be the first EWS Qualifier event Israel has ever seen. The race is scheduled to take place on May 8th.- Elite men 19+- Elite woman 19+- eMTB Men- eMTB Women- Noga Korem and Avi Tamir- Arik Feldman