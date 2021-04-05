The Israel Enduro Hosted 250 Riders, EWS Qualifier Set for Next Month

Apr 5, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Words: Noga Korem
Photos: Eliran Kadosh and Aviv Lerer
Video: Ohad Nir

The first round of the Israel Enduro Series in partnership with Bike.il was held this past weekend in the forest of Mishmar HaEmek, Israel. Heavy rain on training day made for challenging conditions for the 250 riders ranging from the ages of 7-55, who came to compete. The feedback from the riders was, across the board "European conditions in Israel." 1500 spectators came to enjoy the festivities while following the Covid-19 regulations set in place. This was the first of four races set for the 2021 calendar. The second race, which will be held in Misgav Regional Council, will be the first EWS Qualifier event Israel has ever seen. The race is scheduled to take place on May 8th.


bigquotesIt was a super good race, no big injuries and just so nice to see so many people with a smile on their face after 3 lockdowns and so many restrictions.Noga Korem

Race winners:

Yonatan Yatom - Elite men 19+

Naama Noyman - Elite woman 19+

Oren Hasson - eMTB Men

Tali Orgad - eMTB Women


Race organizers:

Israel Enduro - Noga Korem and Avi Tamir

Bike.il - Arik Feldman



Israel Enduro Race Report

by alicialeggett
Views: 623    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Note: Pinkbike advises all riders to comply with local health regulations. Israel is ahead of most countries with more than 50% of the population vaccinated, so this event was held safely while following current COVID-19 protocols.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Race Reports Noga Korem


Must Read This Week
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
74747 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
73136 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
69876 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
55313 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
55187 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
47898 views
Review: Oura Ring, The One to Rule Them All?
42841 views
Video: Spoof Campervan Advert Hints at a New YT Capra
42754 views

3 Comments

  • 9 0
 It seems Noga Korem isn't just an incredible athlete with an awesome personality, she's also a kick ass race organizer! She's brought so much to the sport here in Israel, we're incredibly lucky
  • 5 0
 Hell Yeah!!! Noga brings Israel to the world wide! So excited inaal dinakkkk!!!
  • 3 0
 Massive thanks to Noga Korem , Avi Tamir and Arik Feldman for this awesome competition! It was one of the best Enduro competitions in Israel or even the best competition so far! thanks again Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008578
Mobile Version of Website