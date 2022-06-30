Video: Jesse Melamed Gives Questionable Cooking Advice in Val di Fassa - The Jank Files S4E3

It’s been a solid push for the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team this month, with three races in four weeks. Following the action in Petzen/Jamnica, the team moved on to the familiar face of Val di Fassa. The spectacular Dolomites brought incredible views, a wide variety of terrain, and a pretty sweet jump.
Remi gives a rundown on setting up his Altitude for track variety during a race weekend, Jesse gives some questionable cooking advice, and ALN still doesn’t like the camera. Prepare for season-best results and tight racing in Episode 3 of The Jank Files.
Next stop, Whistler!
Rémi Gauvin
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Jesse Melamed
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore
