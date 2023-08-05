Video: 'The Joy of Cycling' with the Ride 404 Crew

Words

Julie the Mountain Girl - JB the Ultra Challenger - Leo the FreeRider - Tlap the Endurist

The Focus JAM, one bike capable of everything about trails riding.

Straight into the most iconic routes of the 'Tour de France'

That was a quiet place to rest at l'Ostal du Bergons and refuel the healthy food of Born to Leaves

: Ride 404Join the Ride404 crew on an exhilarating biking adventure as they embark on a week-long journey to explore new landscapes, roads and trails.The Ride404 crew is a unique bunch, with Road, Gravel, Freeride and Enduro bikers. Despite their diverse skills, they come together to mix disciplines and create unforgettable memories.That was a big time for everyone to discover the Pyrenees. It’s always pretty exciting to discover new landscape, new culture, new trails & new people. It was super great to meet there Thibaud (@Ostal_du_Bergons) our guide for a week to help us to visit different places in between Road bike, Mtb and Ebike adventures. We were lucky to get also the chief cooker Philippine (@BornToLeaves) all week long and it was nice to discover and tried out vegan food into a sports therapy. You should give a try then we can exchange in the subject! These places are huge, so happy to share with you a bit of our experience here.The 404 crew love to live new adventures, create memories and live the moment. Here everyone are a specialist in a different bike discipline (@Ju_shml is the Mountain Girl - @La_baze is the Ultra cycling challenger - @Leo_jaegle is the pure Freerider and @Thomaslapeyrie is so Enduro ). Every time we are together it’s quite interesting to mix discipline and help us each others to enjoy as much as possible the nature. We’re not looking to be the fastest but at the end we enjoy so much to be out living our passion for ‘cycling’ in all form. As you might know together is always better, that's what we do!Enjoy our trip with this latest video made by @Eldeweyshow. All pictures @Rom_laurent.It's not about being the fastest or the best. It's about living the passion for cycling and embracing the joy of adventure.#ridebeyondSee you on the trails,Cheers,Tlap