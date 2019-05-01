The Karpiel Armageddon Returns as a 29er Downhill Bike

Memories of Josh Bender, Monster T forks and a saddle that stretched the length of the top tube may be what come to mid first when you think of Karpiel bikes but after ten years in hiatus, they have returned with something totally different.
First started in Reno, Nevada, Karpiel rose to fame thanks to its double shock, Apocolypse
huck-and-hope bike that was famously flung off cliffs by Bender. However, Jan Karpiel also masterminded the Disco Volante, the lesser known Hillbilly hardtail and the Armageddon race bike. The last we heard of Karpiel was in 2009, but a recently opened Instagram account is hinting at a rebirth for the legendary Polish brand.
The 2009 Karpiel Armageddon, Jan has managed to retain the classic shape for the new model.
This 29er prototype has been hand crafted by Jan from aluminium and it has retained the look of the classic bike from a decade ago. There are some modern touches here as well though, including internal cable routing and what looks to be modern, slacked out geometry. We've reached out to Jan for more details and will update this post when we get them.
Jan has suggested the bike will be tested through 2019 and ready to order in 2020. We'll keep you updated with any news. Follow Jan here
.
27 Comments
www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgmjMR-Jdd0
I think that Karpiel should design and made a new F1 car for Williams.
Declaration about 25 sec. off is hard to believe or maybe that 26" bike was hardtail.
" the Disco Volante, the lesser known hillbilly hardtail". It was of similar design without the multitudes of adjustability.
(the weld on the top tube on the testbike above looks a bit rough, but the rest looks more than fine to me)
Post a Comment