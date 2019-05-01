INDUSTRY INSIDER

The Karpiel Armageddon Returns as a 29er Downhill Bike

May 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Memories of Josh Bender, Monster T forks and a saddle that stretched the length of the top tube may be what come to mid first when you think of Karpiel bikes but after ten years in hiatus, they have returned with something totally different.

First started in Reno, Nevada, Karpiel rose to fame thanks to its double shock, Apocolypse huck-and-hope bike that was famously flung off cliffs by Bender. However, Jan Karpiel also masterminded the Disco Volante, the lesser known Hillbilly hardtail and the Armageddon race bike. The last we heard of Karpiel was in 2009, but a recently opened Instagram account is hinting at a rebirth for the legendary Polish brand.

The 2009 Karpiel Armageddon, Jan has managed to retain the classic shape for the new model.
The 2009 Karpiel Armageddon, Jan has managed to retain the classic shape for the new model.


This 29er prototype has been hand crafted by Jan from aluminium and it has retained the look of the classic bike from a decade ago. There are some modern touches here as well though, including internal cable routing and what looks to be modern, slacked out geometry. We've reached out to Jan for more details and will update this post when we get them.



Jan has suggested the bike will be tested through 2019 and ready to order in 2020. We'll keep you updated with any news. Follow Jan here.

27 Comments

  • + 19
 16 year old me is so pumped right now.
  • + 18
 Waiting for the Brooklyn Machine Works 29er Big Grin
  • + 2
 This is the bike equivalent of Stifler's mom, back with even bigger... eyes
  • + 2
 Bender has to ride it!
  • + 1
 Jan is just awesome
www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgmjMR-Jdd0
  • + 3
 sick bike. Both disgusted and amazed by the way they managed to mix components from various market competitors on the bike. Launch video needs to be at original rampage site with Josh Bender at the helm, with a mixture of heel clickers, nothings and supermans to boot.
  • + 3
 This is the kind of news that give me goosebumps, and I don't even do DH. Love the fact that they kept the look of the older version. Such a legendary brand, way to go Karpiel and welcome back, we missed you!
  • + 3
 There are geometry details of the prototype her from Jan. Looks sick singletrackworld.com/2019/04/karpiel-is-back-with-a-new-29in-karpiel-armageddon-prototype
  • + 1
 "Jan tells us that the rider who is testing the prototype, Kuha Ruthowski has managed to knock 25 seconds off his best time on a 7-minute course compared to his old 26in wheeled bike."

I think that Karpiel should design and made a new F1 car for Williams.

Declaration about 25 sec. off is hard to believe or maybe that 26" bike was hardtail.
  • + 3
 What a machine, loved the original and this one too.
  • + 1
 I still ride a 26" mk2 Disco, can we have a 27/29 option flip chip thing, pleeease!! and some spares support this time lol, hope this is for real...
  • + 0
 The Disco Volante was not a hard tail. Please research better.
" the Disco Volante, the lesser known hillbilly hardtail". It was of similar design without the multitudes of adjustability.
  • + 2
 I think they were referring to a separate bike - 'Hilbilly' hardtail.
  • + 2
 needs monster t forks haha
  • + 1
 I'll be first in line if Jan decides to make a trailbike with the classic Karpiel look.
  • + 1
 First the big front wheel, smaller rear wheel (big hit style)makes a comeback. Now this. OMG what could be next????
  • + 2
 This is so awesome!!
  • + 1
 Stacks of dimes, STACKS OF DIMES!!
  • + 1
 That looks slick, needs to have a vid with Bender for it's launch
  • + 1
 Joshua Bender might be proud, but can it survive a flat drop from 70 feet?
  • + 1
 Yes if you like 29 inch waffles
  • + 1
 Awesome!
  • + 1
 Thicc!
  • + 1
 What's next Lahar Mk X?
  • + 1
 Old school, yes!!
  • + 0
 Wow. welds dont look so hot, but the rest is amazazazing
  • + 1
 Still looks a lot better than anything Orange bikes pointed a TIG nozzle at.
(the weld on the top tube on the testbike above looks a bit rough, but the rest looks more than fine to me)

