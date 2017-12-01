The Kerr Bros Go Large - Video

Bloody mad them Kerr lads! The latest Propain Dirt Zelvy edit is totally wild, expect big things from these two next year. After their first year on the world cup circuit this year, the lads can't wait to get stuck into the 2018 season.
We sent up our man Liam Joyce from Kontiki Films for a weekend with George and Henry Kerr. Needless to say, things got out of hand … Enjoy the mayhem!—Propain Dirt Zelvy
It's always a good crack filming with the Kerr's. You never quite know what you're in for and this little shoot up in Scotland was no exception! You've just gotta keep the camera rolling as chaos comes completely at random with this lot.—Team Videographer Liam Joyce
We would like to dedicate this short film to Kieran McKandie who put in all the hard graft building these trails.
