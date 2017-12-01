VIDEOS

The Kerr Bros Go Large - Video

Nov 30, 2017
by PropainDirtZelvy  
The Kerr Bro's Go Large

by PropainDirtZelvy
Views: 349    Faves: 11    Comments: 1

Bloody mad them Kerr lads! The latest Propain Dirt Zelvy edit is totally wild, expect big things from these two next year. After their first year on the world cup circuit this year, the lads can't wait to get stuck into the 2018 season.

bigquotesWe sent up our man Liam Joyce from Kontiki Films for a weekend with George and Henry Kerr. Needless to say, things got out of hand … Enjoy the mayhem!Propain Dirt Zelvy

The Kerr Bros

bigquotesIt's always a good crack filming with the Kerr's. You never quite know what you're in for and this little shoot up in Scotland was no exception! You've just gotta keep the camera rolling as chaos comes completely at random with this lot.Team Videographer Liam Joyce

The Kerr Bros

We would like to dedicate this short film to Kieran McKandie who put in all the hard graft building these trails.

MENTIONS: @PropainDirtZelvy


Must Read This Week
Online Deals for Black Friday 2017
69376 views
Production Privée's Steel-Framed Shan N°5 - Review
49779 views
Fail Of The Month - November
43017 views
Loic Bruni, Tahnee Seagrave, and Andreu Lacondeguy Ride BikePark Wales - Video
37871 views
'New' Bike Models Every Year - Does That Make Sense?
37596 views
Your Bike Is Fine Already. Just Ride It. - Opinion
37547 views
Pinkbike Poll - Do You Enjoy Working On Your Own Bike?
35068 views
Inside POC with Martin Söderström
29820 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 They make falling look fun.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.050057
Mobile Version of Website