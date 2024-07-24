Knolly Announces New 190mm Delirium

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes
In 2004, the Knolly Bikes Delirium
was one of our original models first released. Since then, it has evolved from its first generation as a 160mm all-mountain bike to a 175mm super enduro model, leading to today’s newest 190mm release.
Now in its fifth generation, the Delirium rounds out our lineup of new model releases. Redesigned as a MX Freeride Park bike, this model is fully gravity-focused for lift access, super enduro and shuttle rides with 190mm of rear travel and can be paired with a 200mm 29” dual crown fork. It’s also dropper post compatible - if you’re into pedaling a long travel bike.
Our customers asked and we delivered a gravity-focused model for full speed park loops and freeride shuttle laps. We’re not calling this a DH race bike - it’s not for that crowd; this bike is for party laps with your friends.
In line with our latest generation of releases, the Delirium also features our updated straight top tube design, Enduro bearings on all pivots, unified shock link and legendary patented Fourby4 suspension to deliver the best possible descending experience in all weather conditions. The Delirium’s kinematics are specifically tailored for downhill performance and traction, and it’s constructed with the most premium and durable aluminum available.
This season we produced a limited batch of Deliriums, don’t miss out on ordering this new release. Frame and shock combinations priced at $3199 USD / $4299 CAD. #itsnotapodium #knollypodium #notapodium More info: knollybikes.comMODEL HIGHLIGHTS
Rear travel: 190mm
Front travel: 200mm 29” Dual Crown fork
Wheels: MX
Fits most 200mm droppers to the collar on size S2/small
Able to fit most 220mm+ droppers on S3/MD and larger frames
DH focused model
Kinematics tailored for downhill performance and traction
Generation 6 Fourby4 Suspension design
Straight top tube - better standover and improved aesthetics
Unified Monoblock Shock link - increases rigidity & lessens lateral stresses on shock mount
30mm lower shock mount - can work with roller bearing shock hardware
Enduro brand bearings in all pivots points
Flat tooling bearing locations - makes bearing service removal and installation easier
Size specific chainstays - better balanced bike and better fit for short and tall riders
UDH compatible frame equipped with a high end Knolly supplied CNC'd aluminum hanger
Mounts for tools (under the top tube)
Post mount 180mm rear brake mounts
157Trail rear end spacing brings improved rear end stability and chainlineSIZES:
S2 (Small) / S3 (Medium) / S4 (Large) / S5 (X-Large)2 COLOURS
Rising Sun (Pearl White to BOXXER Red fade) with Black Decals or Rough AF Ano with Silver Decals (Anodized Black front triangle w/ Raw rear triangle)MSRP PRICING
Frame only with Fox DHX2: $3199 USD / $4299 CAD
Photos: Jake Fox
Video: Ethann Colins
Riders: Billy Adamson, Mark Balcita
A contender for my next frame, although the Marin prototype DH/freeride frame is being launched this week and I'm eager to see that..
150/157 has been the gravity standard for decades