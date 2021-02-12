The Lapierre Zipp Collective Welcomes U21 Rider Lisandru Bertini, Renthal & WTB to the Team

The Lapierre Zipp Collective has welcomed 16-year-old Lisandru Bertini to the team in 2021 and they are also joined by partner sponsors Renthal and WTB.
Lisandru Bertini joins the top-level EWS team that now sports an average age of just 23. Lisandru will feature alongside Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly and Chloe Gallean when he takes on the U21 EWS races this year.
|When I was very young, I used to cycle along our local tracks with my mates and dream of one day being able to join a professional team. Today, that dream has come true now that I am part of the Lapierre Zipp Collective! It is a great honour for me to join a team like this one, especially as the atmosphere is great and I’m surrounded by really good people!
Also, I’m getting on very well with my new Lapierre Spicy that I can’t wait to put to the test in a race as soon as the situation allows. My goal is to win national races in my new team colours and to be in the top ten in my category of the EWS, aiming to get on the podium once or twice this season.— Lisandru Bertini
|Giving young talent a chance has always been something the Lapierre brand has sought to do! Many young riders have developed their skills with us and some of them have become huge champions!
Lisandru can count on the solid experience of his team members and the staff, for his training programme over the next few years. I can’t wait to see the whole team at work in the Enduro World Series!— Nico Vouilloz
As well as signing a new rider to the team the Lapierre Zipp Collective has also brought Renthal on-board as their cockpit partner and WTB will now be supplying saddles to the team. The team's other partners will remain the same as in 2020 with Zipp, Sram, RockShox, Ride 100%, Racer 1927, HT Components, Joe's No Flat and Slicy Product welcomed back for another season.
