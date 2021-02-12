The Lapierre Zipp Collective Welcomes U21 Rider Lisandru Bertini, Renthal & WTB to the Team

When I was very young, I used to cycle along our local tracks with my mates and dream of one day being able to join a professional team. Today, that dream has come true now that I am part of the Lapierre Zipp Collective! It is a great honour for me to join a team like this one, especially as the atmosphere is great and I’m surrounded by really good people!



Also, I’m getting on very well with my new Lapierre Spicy that I can’t wait to put to the test in a race as soon as the situation allows. My goal is to win national races in my new team colours and to be in the top ten in my category of the EWS, aiming to get on the podium once or twice this season. — Lisandru Bertini