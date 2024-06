We're sad to say goodbye to Innsbruck as the Crankworx World Tour will not be heading there again in the future! It was a shorter week with Downhill out of the schedule, but it still packed a punch with Pumptrack, Speed & Style, and Dual Slalom. Jayden got his best ever Speed & Style quali result with a 2nd, and Martha just managed to hold on to the overall lead! It's one month until Whistler and we're keen for it!!