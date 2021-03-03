The Legend of Paul Buchanan and the Church Gap

Words & film by Taj Mihelich
Paul probably wouldn't like being the center of attention in this cartoon. Sadly I can't be sure. There's no easy way to talk about Paul Buchanan without addressing the excruciating depression that overwhelmed him and ended when he took his own life. Working on this project, I spent hours and hours thinking about him, remembering what a genius he was on a bike, and feeling heartbroken that I'd lost touch with him through the years.
But this goofy cartoon I made is not a sad story. Thinking about Paul Buchanan also means remembering how pioneering, creative, inspiring
, and just plain burly he was on a bike. Someone whispered a tall-tale-like version of this story to me a few years after it happened. I remember my feeling of incredulity. The "Church Gap" was a big deal. I couldn't wrap my head around someone attempting one of the biggest challenges on a bike and not bothering to capture it on film or video. The next time I saw Paul, still flustered with disbelief, I asked him about it. He calmly told me, "I just wanted to see what it felt like."
Sandy Carson was with Paul that day and was kind enough to tell the story. Since there is no footage, I did some animation. Paul might not like being the center of attention, but I miss the guy and wanted to share this small moment of his greatness.
13 Comments
The loss of Mr. Buchanan by his family and community, well...I feel that too. Don't have to be a bmx'r to know loss, whether it's by oneself or by cancer or whatever label we put on it. And I definitely know the anguish of the loss of not just a relationship, but what it could have been. Some dots are unconnectable at times so I hope you've found peace in that regard, @Tajlucas .
As for the storytelling...I love this format, the style, the literal bits. I'd love to see more of these vignettes (ode to Canada's NFB).
As for the gap. Holy shit. That is all.
Road fools clip
Post a Comment