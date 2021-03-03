The Legend of Paul Buchanan and the Church Gap

Mar 3, 2021
by Taj Mihelich  

Words & film by Taj Mihelich

Paul probably wouldn't like being the center of attention in this cartoon. Sadly I can't be sure. There's no easy way to talk about Paul Buchanan without addressing the excruciating depression that overwhelmed him and ended when he took his own life. Working on this project, I spent hours and hours thinking about him, remembering what a genius he was on a bike, and feeling heartbroken that I'd lost touch with him through the years.

But this goofy cartoon I made is not a sad story. Thinking about Paul Buchanan also means remembering how pioneering, creative, inspiring, and just plain burly he was on a bike. Someone whispered a tall-tale-like version of this story to me a few years after it happened. I remember my feeling of incredulity. The "Church Gap" was a big deal. I couldn't wrap my head around someone attempting one of the biggest challenges on a bike and not bothering to capture it on film or video. The next time I saw Paul, still flustered with disbelief, I asked him about it. He calmly told me, "I just wanted to see what it felt like."

Sandy Carson was with Paul that day and was kind enough to tell the story. Since there is no footage, I did some animation. Paul might not like being the center of attention, but I miss the guy and wanted to share this small moment of his greatness.

Stories Videos Paul Buchanan Taj Mihelich BMX


13 Comments

  • 24 0
 Thank you for this. There is nothing sadder than someone taking their own life. We can't see the pain and anguish others may be feeling. Be nice to people, it's free and easy to do.
  • 11 0
 Taj, this is next level story telling and use of your mad art skills! Thank you for your time and effort in putting this together. I nearly spat out my coffee I was laughing so hard at the end!!! Telling a story through comics with a narration by someone who was actually there really lets the imagination run.
  • 5 0
 I never was a bmx'r, don't have a lot of bike skills. But I come to PB to get glimpses of race this and that, other stuff and things. Like this. A peek at something I never knew before.

The loss of Mr. Buchanan by his family and community, well...I feel that too. Don't have to be a bmx'r to know loss, whether it's by oneself or by cancer or whatever label we put on it. And I definitely know the anguish of the loss of not just a relationship, but what it could have been. Some dots are unconnectable at times so I hope you've found peace in that regard, @Tajlucas .

As for the storytelling...I love this format, the style, the literal bits. I'd love to see more of these vignettes (ode to Canada's NFB).

As for the gap. Holy shit. That is all.
  • 2 0
 Thanks for this. The legend of Paul B was a favourite pass time for all the bmxers in the Vancouver scene - I loved every story/rumour and always aspired to become a great rider, like him. So, sorry to hear he lost the battle in his mind... this is a good little memento to think on
  • 2 0
 The first Road Fools (and Props) had such an impact on my life. I wore that VHS out! I immediately recognized the handrail that Joe 180'd to 50/50. Witnessing, and then recreating the simple template of going on BMX road trips guided me through my teenage years, and helped frame MTB riding away from the racer-centric NORBA days into something far more enjoyable to me. I still quote it to this day.
  • 1 0
 I heard the legend of this Church gap probably 15 - 20 years ago. I also heard he was wearing a backpack!! And there it is in this recap....is that true!! I had the pleasure of riding with Paul at REV trails in Whistler (BMX Only) and it was one of my best Canadian memories. What a nice guy and he complimented my riding to my wife which she later told me and that was probably the best complements a BMXer could ever receive! RIP Pauly B what a LEDJ!! Sandy rules too! Idols...
  • 4 0
 youtu.be/bmO439w6yWA
Road fools clip
  • 3 0
 Just watched the Jimmy Levan doc. That gap is a big deal!
  • 2 0
 Always love seeing Taj as the author
  • 2 0
 Absolute legend, dude was years ahead of his time. RIP.
  • 1 0
 Nice video! I first saw that gap on Jimmy Levan's doc, ridiculous...
  • 2 0
 Rest easy Paul!
  • 1 0
 really a great job! thank you Taj

