The Lego Bike Shop - Video

When you live in the LEGO world, your hopes and dreams for advanced bike technology are probably going to be a bust. Forget the 1x11 and aggressive geo, you're stuck with non-moving handle bars and permanent kick stands.

Even though this is meant to be a funny video to poke fun of us mountain bikers, I hope that some can see the commentary behind it. A lot of times we are all too caught up in the fuss of wanting the latest and greatest, and sometimes we let that get in the way of actually going out and biking. We turn our nose at our own bike(s) when we see the new shiny stuff. Take the time to appreciate what you already have.

If you have a set of wheels you're set, stop thinking too much about it.

Just go and ride your bike. Simple as that.