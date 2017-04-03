The Lego Bike Shop - Video

Apr 3, 2017 at 3:58
Apr 3, 2017
by Devon Brown  
 
Lego Bike Shop
OXBURGER STUDIOS PRESENTS




When you live in the LEGO world, your hopes and dreams for advanced bike technology are probably going to be a bust. Forget the 1x11 and aggressive geo, you're stuck with non-moving handle bars and permanent kick stands.


Lego Bike Shop


Even though this is meant to be a funny video to poke fun of us mountain bikers, I hope that some can see the commentary behind it. A lot of times we are all too caught up in the fuss of wanting the latest and greatest, and sometimes we let that get in the way of actually going out and biking. We turn our nose at our own bike(s) when we see the new shiny stuff. Take the time to appreciate what you already have.


bigquotesIf you have a set of wheels you're set, stop thinking too much about it.
Just go and ride your bike. Simple as that.



CREATED BY: DEVON BROWN
OXBURGER STUDIOS
@oxburgerstudios


Lego Bike Shop

MENTIONS: @Oxburger
6 Comments

  • + 3
 And if I get a 36, should I bother with Kashima? lol I died
  • + 3
 Almost every Halfords employee ever lol
  • + 1
 In comparison to what? LBS employees that keep trying to sell you the latest trend? posers selling to posers?
  • + 2
 Pretty sure the first bike was an SB6C.
  • + 1
 Glad to see you are still making stuff!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Great, funny!

