The 2020 Last Tarvo Claims to be the Lightest Enduro Frame Ever

Years ago, Last were gracing the pages of Dirt Magazine, with superlative things being written about the performance of their Herb bike. More recently, the brand saw a bit of a re-birth with their Fastforward steel hardtail. Many members of the industry grabbed one of these beautiful frames, I was one of them.



The German brand has been coming out with incredibly well-engineered full suspension aluminium frames coming in at under the 3kg mark for the past few years. But with the launch of their new bike, the Tarvo, Last sought to drop that weight dramatically to improve upon their already proven performance while maintaining a reliable and easy to ride bike. In doing so, they may have just made one of the lightest enduro frames in the world.





Last Tarvo Details



• 160mm rear travel (170mm with the MX conversion)

• 170mm fork travel

• 2.08kg frame weight

• Geometry and suspension adjusted per size

• Bike park approved 5-year warranty

• Developed and made in Germany



More info: Last Bikes

