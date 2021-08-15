Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: The Line That Won The Men's Race At Maribor World Cup DH 2021
Aug 15, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
How did he do it? Ben Cathro breaks down how the men's winner at Maribor managed to find a couple of extra seconds on track.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Maribor World Cup DH 2021
99905 views
Final Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
84145 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
83697 views
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
80036 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
62538 views
Review: Küat's New Kashima-Coated Piston Pro X Bike Rack
60003 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021
52709 views
Red Bull Rampage Announces 2021 Athlete List & Confirms New Venue
47480 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
3
0
Thebluelion
(7 mins ago)
This brings up an interesting question about ethics of recording practice runs, Minnaar identified an innovative line and presumably should have been allowed to benefit from it in the main run until it was there for all to see. I know it's not enforceable with the million people about on practice days and it's obviously not certain if Vergier even saw Minnaar's run. Just something to think about. After all tactics are very closely guarded in other sports.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008728
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment