Video: The Line That Won The Men's Race At Maribor World Cup DH 2021

Aug 15, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

How did he do it? Ben Cathro breaks down how the men's winner at Maribor managed to find a couple of extra seconds on track.





 This brings up an interesting question about ethics of recording practice runs, Minnaar identified an innovative line and presumably should have been allowed to benefit from it in the main run until it was there for all to see. I know it's not enforceable with the million people about on practice days and it's obviously not certain if Vergier even saw Minnaar's run. Just something to think about. After all tactics are very closely guarded in other sports.

