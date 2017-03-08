The Longest Downhill Race Ever - Video



2336 Vertical Drop

3663 MSL

14.5 KM Long

20 Min 48 Sec Track Record

81 KM/H Speed Record



For the 3rd time, the Intense Super Downhill kill it as a unique experience here in Santiago, the very known "Parvazo" track made by cowboys and rediscovered in the 90's by some old school riders. Many chileans dream about making it a timed race.



This year, the race starts at 3665 MSL, 100 meters high than the last year, and many modifications to make a real downhill experience with almost no ascents. Riders from Italy, Argentina, Peru, Brazil and Chile came to compete against the clock in this monster track, even Markolf Berchtold (BRA), the best Latin-American rider of all times.



The road gap in the 16 curve was the new spot, and where people came to see and cheer for their favorites riders.



This year, Felipe Vial (GT Racing Team) won his very first title with a time of 21:09.626 and a speed of 77.837 KM/H







More info can be found at mountainbikeopen.cl

