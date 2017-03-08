The Longest Downhill Race Ever - Video

Mar 8, 2017 at 9:00
Mar 8, 2017
by Omar Salas  
 
2336 Vertical Drop
3663 MSL
14.5 KM Long
20 Min 48 Sec Track Record
81 KM/H Speed Record

For the 3rd time, the Intense Super Downhill kill it as a unique experience here in Santiago, the very known "Parvazo" track made by cowboys and rediscovered in the 90's by some old school riders. Many chileans dream about making it a timed race.

This year, the race starts at 3665 MSL, 100 meters high than the last year, and many modifications to make a real downhill experience with almost no ascents. Riders from Italy, Argentina, Peru, Brazil and Chile came to compete against the clock in this monster track, even Markolf Berchtold (BRA), the best Latin-American rider of all times.

The road gap in the 16 curve was the new spot, and where people came to see and cheer for their favorites riders.

This year, Felipe Vial (GT Racing Team) won his very first title with a time of 21:09.626 and a speed of 77.837 KM/H


More info can be found at mountainbikeopen.cl
 Raced this last year while I was visiting Chile and it is freaking awesome! Worst arm pump I've ever experienced but such a rowdy trail. Stoked it is getting the recognition it deserves. Parvazzzooooo!!
 Phychosis in Golden was another DH racethat was close in length. Good to see a epic length DH race !!
 How long is top of the world to the village @ whistler?
 5.6 km, -742 m Parvazo is even long than Garbanzo DH
 Except for Megavalanche?
 Looks like an amazing trail and race though!
 Huh, Downieville DH is 15 miles and 5,000+ feet descent. Just sayin. DV isn't gnar, though.
 @Mattin: of course, but we are talking about DHI, without Ascent...this is 100% vertical
 @endlessblockades: 2336meters, that's 7672 feet. Pretty impressive.
 @employee7: agreed!
 Mega isn't a DH race

