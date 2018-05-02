Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Is This The Longest MTB Jump Ever? - Video
May 1, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Credit: Fabio Wibmer.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Bike Festival Randoms: A Hydraulic Drivetrain, Prototype Shocks, A New High-End Helmet, & More - Garda Trentino 2018
59112 views
6 Extra-Long-Travel Single Crown Bikes - Garda Trentino 2018
58339 views
YT Tues - First Look
52138 views
5 Cross-Country Bike Checks - Sea Otter 2018
48040 views
First Look: Schwalbe’s New, More Aggressive Hans Dampf - Garda Trentino 2018
47647 views
Must Watch: DreamRide III - Video & Photo Epic
44716 views
Danny MacAskill Talks Big Moves, Sequels & His Latest Film: Exclusive Interview
41088 views
Neko Mulally's YT Tues - Bike Check
39925 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 10
flymcg
(47 mins ago)
Longer than an ebike comments section
[Reply]
+ 4
sickriderch
(46 mins ago)
close battle:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfpDhYYqJAs
Dude sent himself off a ski-jump.. however, if Fabio's sources are correct, then he has the record now.
[Reply]
+ 2
JoshParsons87
(40 mins ago)
Fanny pack and everything. I watched this video 6 times, every time I thought "this dude is gonna eat it hard."
[Reply]
+ 3
danob
(43 mins ago)
As of now, most likely, but Cam Zink is cooking up a lil' 150ft somethin'....
[Reply]
+ 4
SickEdit
(48 mins ago)
Wibmer for Rampage!
[Reply]
+ 1
vandenr2
(50 mins ago)
yeah probably
that's seriously massive
[Reply]
+ 1
purplegorillaz
(38 mins ago)
Savage
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022516
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
Dude sent himself off a ski-jump.. however, if Fabio's sources are correct, then he has the record now.
that's seriously massive
Post a Comment