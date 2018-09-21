FIRST LOOK

The Lost Randoms - Interbike 2018

Sep 21, 2018
by Brian Park  

Lets start off with another photo of Hank the Tank. Much of our team came down with some sort of Reno-based plague over the last 2 days, and this randoms article got lost in the shuffle of airline hell and sniffles. So for real this time, the final, lost randoms of Interbike 2018.





Ritchey's Ultra Hardtail

Some bikes look better dirty, and I think Ritchey's Ultra hardtail is one of them. Designed for use with a 120mm fork and either 27.5x2.8 or 29x2.4 wheels, it looks like a fun, versatile play bike—or a great winter bike. No word on weight or availability, but MSRP will be $999 USD or €999 for the frame.

Steel tubing and clean dropouts on a Boost rear end.
Internal routing for a dropper post.

Forged and machined tapered head tube.




Interbike 2018
Interbike 2018

Stages New Cycling Computers

Stages are adding onto their computer line with the new full-color M50 ($249) and L50 ($349). As you'd expect, the computers are designed to allow for users to easily view their power output, with a speedometer style image that shows which zone a rider is in. Don't know your average watt output? The computer can store up to 90 days of riding, and can begin making those calculations on its own once it has enough data. Stages' goal is to make training with power as easy as possible, and the two computers are the next step towards removing the intimidation factor.

The computer also has GPS tracking and a mapping feature where the best road cycling routes are highlighted. Run time is said to be 18 hours for the M50 and 15 hours for the L50.





Lindarets' Narwheel Thru-Axle Wheel Mount

Designed by one of the guys behind Wolf Tooth, the Narwheel holds thru axle front wheels in your workshop, van, retail space, etc. You mount the base plate to whatever wall you want, pull out your front axle, and mount your wheel. MSRP $39.95 USD.

It has a stepped axle and wingnut that will accommodate 12x100, 15x100, and 15x110 (Boost) front hubs.
It's designed to work with tires up to 3" wide.

Photo courtesy Lindarets.
Photo courtesy Lindarets.




Interbike 2018

White Industries Prototype Micro Spline Compatible Freehub

Shimano's new XTR gruppo still hasn't hit store shelves, but White Industries are already working on a hub that will be compatible with the new 11- and 12-speed cassettes. Rather than using 24-splines, which is what Shimano new Micro Spline freehub uses, White Industries went with 12, and constructed the freehub out of titanium. That should keep the phone from ringing with Shimano's lawyers on the other end, and still allow it to be fully compatible with the new gruppo. The hub is made in California, and uses three double-toothed leaf spring-loaded pawls and has 7.5-degrees between engagement points, will retail between $332 and $352 depending on color.

Interbike 2018
The new Micro Spline compatible freehub is retrofittable to existing White Industries hubs - the axle and freehub will sell for $180.
Interbike 2018
White Industries' hubs are available in a range of colors and axle sizes, including Super Boost.



Thule Helium Platform Rack

Thule was showing a prototype of their new Helium Platform rack. Official numbers weren't confirmed yet, but the rack is said to be around 40lbs—not super light, but Thule is quick to claim that theirs has to pass more EU testing standards.

We asked about the similarities between the Helium Platform and the 1Up USA system (as well as the still unreleased Saris MTR), and Thule feels they're different enough to not infringe on any patents.

Full specs, pricing, and availability to be announced.

One size of arm is designed to fit almost all wheel sizes. It's a 2-bike only system.
The ratcheting mechanism that holds things together should make it simple to offset bikes as needed.

The rack folds up as you'd expect, and will fit both 1.25" and 2" receivers.

Possibly the best display of the show.





Assos Trail Kit

Assos is better known for their road apparel (I know at least one road pro who insists on an Assos chamois installed in their official sponsor's bibs), but the Swiss company is introducing a new trail-friendly collection for Spring 2019. The fits are trim, the fabrics are light, and they've replaced the waistband closure with a waistband that resembles yoga pants.

The Trail cargo shorts come in men's and women's fits and retail for $149 USD.
Super light, stretchy fabrics and a mesh material for the underarms put this firmly in the summer category.

The Trail jersey is available in short sleeve ($119 USD) or long sleeve ($149 USD) in both men's and women's options. The long sleeve version (not shown) has a more durable "Dynerope" fabric on the forearms for light protection against foliage and scrapes.


Must Read This Week
Nicolai's Electronically Shifted Gearbox Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
51896 views
Video: Top-Speed World Record Smashed at 183 mph on a Bicycle
49484 views
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
47034 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
46961 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
44611 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
44288 views
Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Air Forks
42377 views
Sam Hill’s Custom 'Día de Muertos' Nukeproof Mega 275c
42268 views

11 Comments

  • + 2
 Judging from how I've seen the same 20 pictures/items from interbike posted across multiple platforms and multiple times....It's clear to me that interbike is pretty much in zombie mode. Can someone please just take one of those fully automatic "hunting" rifles I hear they sell at corner stores in Nevada and put it out of it's misery already?
  • + 2
 "they've replaced the waistband closure with a waistband that resembles yoga pants"

The waistband resembles yoga pants?

While I am familiar with yoga pants, thanks Abby, I have only spent time looking at yoga pants while others were wearing them. Additionally, my gaze was not directed at the waistband area.

Pray tell, what are you trying to tell me about the Assos trail pants?
  • + 2
 Introducing the Narwheel thru axle wheel mount: a clever way of solving a problem that nobody has.
  • + 1
 A clever way of selling three dollars of hardware for $40.
  • + 3
 Thule has 'one up' on the competition...NOT
  • + 7
 I’m stoked to see more options for platform racks similar to oneup! And that old Volvo wagon is sick!
  • + 2
 Thule = plastic and pot metal garbage
  • + 2
 Hopefully there will be done more mini spline compatible drivers soon
  • + 2
 Onyx showed an adapter that will allow the DT Swiss Micro Spline driver to be used on their body. I'd guess we might see a few of these come up. Would be a smart thing for someone like Wolftooth to make for a few of the more popular hubs.
  • + 1
 Thank you White Industries for trying to maintain backwards compatibility for their hubs. Even an older non Boosted one...
  • + 1
 150x110? So it'll do my truck's wheels too? Cool.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034569
Mobile Version of Website