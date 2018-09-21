The Lost Randoms - Interbike 2018

Lets start off with another photo of Hank the Tank. Much of our team came down with some sort of Reno-based plague over the last 2 days, and this randoms article got lost in the shuffle of airline hell and sniffles. So for real this time, the final, lost randoms of Interbike 2018.
Ritchey's Ultra Hardtail
Some bikes look better dirty, and I think Ritchey's Ultra hardtail is one of them. Designed for use with a 120mm fork and either 27.5x2.8 or 29x2.4 wheels, it looks like a fun, versatile play bike—or a great winter bike. No word on weight or availability, but MSRP will be $999 USD or €999 for the frame.
Stages New Cycling Computers
Stages are adding onto their computer line with the new full-color M50 ($249) and L50 ($349). As you'd expect, the computers are designed to allow for users to easily view their power output, with a speedometer style image that shows which zone a rider is in. Don't know your average watt output? The computer can store up to 90 days of riding, and can begin making those calculations on its own once it has enough data. Stages' goal is to make training with power as easy as possible, and the two computers are the next step towards removing the intimidation factor.
The computer also has GPS tracking and a mapping feature where the best road cycling routes are highlighted. Run time is said to be 18 hours for the M50 and 15 hours for the L50.
Lindarets' Narwheel Thru-Axle Wheel Mount
Designed by one of the guys behind Wolf Tooth, the Narwheel holds thru axle front wheels in your workshop, van, retail space, etc. You mount the base plate to whatever wall you want, pull out your front axle, and mount your wheel. MSRP $39.95 USD.
White Industries Prototype Micro Spline Compatible Freehub
Shimano's new XTR gruppo still hasn't hit store shelves, but White Industries are already working on a hub that will be compatible with the new 11- and 12-speed cassettes. Rather than using 24-splines, which is what Shimano new Micro Spline freehub uses, White Industries went with 12, and constructed the freehub out of titanium. That should keep the phone from ringing with Shimano's lawyers on the other end, and still allow it to be fully compatible with the new gruppo. The hub is made in California, and uses three double-toothed leaf spring-loaded pawls and has 7.5-degrees between engagement points, will retail between $332 and $352 depending on color.
Thule Helium Platform Rack
Thule was showing a prototype of their new Helium Platform rack. Official numbers weren't confirmed yet, but the rack is said to be around 40lbs—not super light, but Thule is quick to claim that theirs has to pass more EU testing standards.
We asked about the similarities between the Helium Platform and the 1Up USA system (as well as the still unreleased Saris MTR
), and Thule feels they're different enough to not infringe on any patents.
Full specs, pricing, and availability to be announced.
Assos Trail Kit
Assos is better known for their road apparel (I know at least one road pro who insists on an Assos chamois installed in their official sponsor's bibs), but the Swiss company is introducing a new trail-friendly collection for Spring 2019. The fits are trim, the fabrics are light, and they've replaced the waistband closure with a waistband that resembles yoga pants.
