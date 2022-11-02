Video: Vero Sandler, Sian Dillon, & Becci Skelton Ride Revolution Bike Park

Nov 2, 2022
by RideWrap HQ  

Earlier this season Ben Gerrish of Hidden Media joined our very own Brandon Lancaster and took a trip to Revs bike park where they met up with RideWrap ambassadors, Becci Skelton, Vero Sandler, and Sian Dillon for a day of bike wrapping and park brapping. We asked the girls to share what it is about riding that gets them fired up.

In light of the recent news that Revolution Bike Park will be closing indefinitely, we figure now is the best time to release this project to encourage you to get out there and make the most of this magical place before it closes.

Revisiting the very same soil they held their first Women's Gravity Jam, Vero, Becci, and Sian are no strangers to Revs. Project Evolve took place in early May to push the UK freeride scene in a non-competitive environment.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Ridewrap Becci Skelton Sian Dillon Veronique Sandler PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
74693 views
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
45613 views
Tech Week 2023: Pole's New Vikkelä Ditches the Motor, Keeps the 190mm of Travel
44663 views
Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades
40943 views
Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More
39420 views
Spotted: A New High Pivot 6-Bar Intense Prototype DH Bike
38517 views
Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
35686 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
32669 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 weird to see it so dry





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007919
Mobile Version of Website