Vintage MTB Gold from the Malverns Classic Retro Show & Shine

The Retro Show and Shine at the Malvern Classic is a highlight for many people visiting the festival. The stories behind these bikes are amazing, and the owners' passion for their bikes is truly remarkable.Third Place Dean's Tushingham B52
Tell us a little bit about your bike.
Well, Tushingham was basically started in the 1980s, early 1980s, and then in '88, Tushingham became Orange mountain bikes. So this was basically one of the last ones that came out of the factory. It's a 1988 Tushingham B52. I had one as a teenager, and I was still using that as my commuter bike when I first moved down to London. Then I came back up north, and I left it in my parent's shed and then it went missing.
So I searched and searched the internet for years trying to find the Tushingham and one came up in Halifax that was in a real dire state. So it had been repainted in Marin Grey as the rider wanted it to look like a Marin, and so I bought it home, and did a complete nut and bolt restoration. It's all about nostalgia. It meant everything to me back when I was a kid, I could escape from the house, I went miles exploring. I had such fond memories of it. So when this one came, I had to rebuy it.Second Place Paul's Kona Explosif
Tell us a little bit about your bike.
The bike I've owned for 18 years. It's original paint. Mostly original when I bought it other than a couple of things like the tires and the seat post. I sourced it from a guy in London, he used it as a commuter. The paintwork is in surpisingly good condition considering what he used it for. But it was always a dream bike of mine.First Place Andrew's Giant ATX
Tell us a little bit about your bike.
I've got here a Giant it's a 1994 September Tomac replica bike. That was the year Tomac transitioned from Raleigh to Giant, he won the NORBA series on that and a number of other races as well.
I think for me it was that iconic image or poster that I had out of one of the magazines up on the wall, where there is this guy in this aerosuit with this American Eagle helmet. Just an absolute vision and the style; you could tell it was Tomac coming down the hill. Just complete inspiration in terms of how I see a mountain bike in my head.