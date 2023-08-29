Vintage MTB Gold from the Malverns Classic Retro Show & Shine

Aug 29, 2023
by Nick Bentley  

photo
Retro Show and Shine
2023 Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley

The Retro Show and Shine at the Malvern Classic is a highlight for many people visiting the festival. The stories behind these bikes are amazing, and the owners' passion for their bikes is truly remarkable.

Everyone likes a Yeti with purple anodising
Purple ano and Yeti blue still look great today.

This Raleigh has lived a life
This Raleigh has lived a life.

Old disc brakes do not look to fun to ride nowadays
Vintage Hope disc brakes.

Slingshots scare the hell out of me

Normally I d say this pivot was strange but it s a Slingshot and a lot of things are strange about this bike
Slingshot used a fiberglass plate at the junction of the top tube and seat tube combined with a steel cable and a spring for the downtube to increase the level of compliance.

Old school chain devices just look scary
A classic MRP chainguide.

I feel like this says enough
I feel like this says enough.

I can t resist a Klein paint job
I can't resist a Klein paint job.

Got to love a Yeti DH bike
A Yeti DH6, HED wheels, and the classic grey XTR cranks.

There were plenty of Martin Ashton s Cannondale trials bikes this year
There were plenty of Martin Ashton's Cannondale trials bikes this year

The Retro Show and Shine always draws a crowd
The Retro Show and Shine always draws a crowd.

This Fat Chance is so good. The name Buck Shaver is in memory of Fat Chance employee Pat Egan who passed away and was known for finding a good deal and his likeness even graces the head tube of the bike
This Fat Chance is so good. The name Buck Shaver is in memory of Fat Chance employee Pat Egan who passed away and was known for finding a good deal, and his likeness even graces the head tube of the bike.

It was tough for the judges to whittle the bikes down to just 10
It was tough for the judges to whittle the bikes down to just 10.

Yesterday s experimental is today s terrifying
Yesterday's experimental is today's terrifying

I m a fan of this Malvern s inspired wrap and this really would be the most perfect pub bike
I'm a fan of the Malvern's-inspired wrap on this 1996 GT Outpost, and this really would be the most perfect pub bike

Paint jobs used to just be better
Narrow bars, bar ends, cantilever brakes, hydraulic rim brakes - the mountain bike world was changing quickly in the 1990s.

The guys from Retro Bike were on hand to fill in the gaps people had in information
The guys from Retro Bike were on hand to fill in the information gaps.

The M1 is worth 2 photos for sure
An Intense M1 from the day of big chainrings and even bigger seats.

Funk forks sound fun
Funk forks sound fun.

I don t think I ve ever seen so many hydraulic rim brakes in one place before
I don't think I've ever seen so many hydraulic rim brakes in one place before.

Cantilever brakes do look elegant
A very clean Kona Kula and Kona Explosif.

The Kona Hei Hei has changed through the years
And a titanium Hei Hei.

This GT Avalanche paint is amazing
This GT Avalanche paint is amazing

This Zinn is so elegantly beautiful not sure that s been said on pinkbike before
This Zinn is so elegantly beautiful.

My kind of team
My kind of team.

We could have had a Martin Ashton only show but this justice does look cool

Headset cable routing isn t the first time stems and cables have become intertwined
Headset cable routing isn't the first time stems and cables have become intertwined

More Cannondale trials loveliness
More Cannondale trials loveliness

Now that s a classy light
Now that's a classy light.

The Corratec Race Bow bike to the left not only has a unique paint job but also a pretty unique split top tube with two individual bars that continue along the top tube and down the seat stays
This Corratec Race Bow was hard to miss.

Please forgive me Doddy you did tell me all about this Schwinn but I didn t write it down. People of the comments section please do correct my ignorance here

It is made of mystery materials though

There is something special about a Pace
There is something special about a Pace and its distinctive square tubing.

The GT STS shows that what is old becomes new with carbon and aluminium construction. Something we see now on modern DH bikes
The thermoplastic GT STS, complete with Spinergy wheels.

The fork is pretty unique too
And a Look linkage fork to finish things off.

The rear end of this bike is just as interesting as the front we really did get some wild bikes in the 90s
The original RockShox Super Deluxe coil shock.

photo

Third Place Dean's Tushingham B52

photo

Tell us a little bit about your bike.


Well, Tushingham was basically started in the 1980s, early 1980s, and then in '88, Tushingham became Orange mountain bikes. So this was basically one of the last ones that came out of the factory. It's a 1988 Tushingham B52. I had one as a teenager, and I was still using that as my commuter bike when I first moved down to London. Then I came back up north, and I left it in my parent's shed and then it went missing.

So I searched and searched the internet for years trying to find the Tushingham and one came up in Halifax that was in a real dire state. So it had been repainted in Marin Grey as the rider wanted it to look like a Marin, and so I bought it home, and did a complete nut and bolt restoration. It's all about nostalgia. It meant everything to me back when I was a kid, I could escape from the house, I went miles exploring. I had such fond memories of it. So when this one came, I had to rebuy it.

photo
photo

Second Place Paul's Kona Explosif

photo

Tell us a little bit about your bike.


The bike I've owned for 18 years. It's original paint. Mostly original when I bought it other than a couple of things like the tires and the seat post. I sourced it from a guy in London, he used it as a commuter. The paintwork is in surpisingly good condition considering what he used it for. But it was always a dream bike of mine.

photo
photo

First Place Andrew's Giant ATX

photo

Tell us a little bit about your bike.


I've got here a Giant it's a 1994 September Tomac replica bike. That was the year Tomac transitioned from Raleigh to Giant, he won the NORBA series on that and a number of other races as well.

I think for me it was that iconic image or poster that I had out of one of the magazines up on the wall, where there is this guy in this aerosuit with this American Eagle helmet. Just an absolute vision and the style; you could tell it was Tomac coming down the hill. Just complete inspiration in terms of how I see a mountain bike in my head.

photo
photo


