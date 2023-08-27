Photo Report: The Malverns Classic Saturday Racing Round Up

Downhill

The Team from Monster were on hand to keep everyone hyped up and topped up on Monster Energy

Will Soffe sending it over the bomb hole on his way to taking the elite win

The GT Malverns merchandise store has been hard at work all weekend

Stu Hughes powering his way out of the start gate to a second-place finish in the Male Vets losing out to Gareth Hopkins in first by just 4 tenths of a second

On the gas

It's a pleasure to race in this beautiful Ledbury countryside

Hero lenses were out thanks to the brief bits of sun between the threatening rain clouds

It's only fitting that at the GT Malverns Classic there was a classic GT out earning its keep racing. It's good to see that these retro bikes aren't just show ponies and Chris Beadle even managed to finish up mid-pack in the Grand Vets

Not all riders were loving the grassy turns

Bethany Webb, one of the few riders out on the full DH bike

You've got to love clear goggles for photos

Katie Charlton had a little crash this weekend and ended up second in Female Youth

Lucy Allsop powering her way through the s-bend midway through the track

Sara Allan focussed on the next turn. A nice 4th place for Sara this weekend

Jack Hudson leaning it in in the upper section of the track. Jack ended up second in the elite class

Medics were on hand all day, as always doing a fantastic job

Who doesn't go racing in a tuxedo!?

The climb back up to the top is pretty steep, but better when you have 2 sets of legs to power you up it

The downhill track at The Malverns is just made up of a descent through some grassy fields so there are plenty of tricky grassy corners for riders to negotiate

Theo Ellis foot out flat out

It takes a little bit of bravery to lean it in on loose grassy corners

The push up to the top really didn't seem fun

It's great to see so many female riders out charging hard

The bomb hole gave everyone opportunity to send it

Why have one number board when you can have two?

Becci Skelton exercised the demons of the Malvern Classic bomb hole. If you haven't seen it Becci managed to properly wreck herself a few years back on this very sport

Evie Jefferis making short work of the upper section of the track

Third place for Jason Hardy in the Masters Men

Although some people's shirts were questionable

Well it is a festival after all so you've got to expect some party clothing

That anxious moment when you're up next

Last-minute repairs to chains always make racing that little bit more interesting

Lake Ride

The Malverns Lake Ride is a great event for the Saturday night, what's better than drinking beer and watching some crazy people fall in the water?

If you're going in you might as well go in with style

Who doesn't want a hug from a man covered in mud?!

Will Soffe had a little wobble but managed to escape without a trip to the water

Not sure Becci Skelton enjoyed a mud bath

Time for Jim to take a swim

Not sure this was Harry's smartest idea as the lake really isn't that deep - he managed to come away unscathed though

Ollie White was all business as he just kept beating people all the way to the final

Jim Buchanan from PinnedTV said he'd never been so scared as riding across the Lake Ride - at least he managed to beat his son Todd

Becci Skelton loves a crash at the best of times, but a wet wobbly pontoon in the middle of a lake seemed to be the perfect place for her to do what she does best

Matt Jones seemed to really enjoy the water

Can't park there mate

So close yet so far

Perhaps not the right set of goggles, but I guess it couldn't hurt

Ollie White seemed to cruise through the course on his 29er trail bike

Not quite sure how, why or anything about how this person ended up in full lycra on a very expensive Lios road bike, but my prediction was that it wasn't going to end well . . .

And I was right. To be honest most of us were amazed he made it as far as the first uphill section

But it ended up one not very healthy, very expensive road bike. Maybe he should have just got a mountainbike

Matt Jones heading for another little swim

And was very lucky not to clip the pontoon on his way down

Are they even shoes if you can't walk in them?

Plenty of people headed to watch the lake ride madness, much like many of you they mostly came to see people fall in the water

But it was Ollie White who came out on top and took the win. A good effort from the young GT Viris rider

Matt Jones was in the mood for a bit of fun

Si Paton on the mic, I think Si really enjoys the Lake ride. I'd say it's for the riding, but I know it's definitely for the falling in

Malverns' staff member Snoop made it all the way to the final, with the incentive of not having to do the bins after the festival if he managed to take the win

Running carrying the bike is one way to do it, sadly it led to a disqualification

Ian Forsyth with his eyes on the prize. It's surprising how much more you can balance when you're riding a brand-new Santa Cruz across a wobbly bridge and you don't want it covered in mud

I'm not sure Matt Jones' best discipline is the Lake Ride

The crowd were in the mood for a party - or see lots of people fall in the water

Harry Schofield putting the power down once he heard the splash, he knew he'd made it through this round

In our racing round-up of the adults racing on Saturday at The Malverns Classic, we visited the Schwalbe Downhill and the legendary Evans Cycles Lake Ride, two very different events but both a whole lot of fun.